wyo4news.com
Edward Leon Ballegeer (December 11, 1936 – December 24, 2022)
Edward Leon Ballegeer, 86, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at his request.
wyo4news.com
Green River swim results from Laramie meet
December 30, 2022 — The Green River High School boys swim team competed in the Laramie Holiday Pre-Invite meet Thursday in Laramie. In total, nine Wyoming high school teams competed in the meet. Green River will compete in Laramie again today in the Holiday Invite. Top Five Wolves performances...
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p; FRI, Dec. 30:. LIVE MUSIC: Micah Paisley @ Sidekicks Book & Wine Bar, 507...
oilcity.news
Chain law in effect on snowy I-80 in SW Wyoming; wind closures Rawlins–Laramie
CASPER, Wyo. — With snow falling in areas of western Wyoming, Interstate 80 is seeing some hazardous travel conditions on Wednesday morning. Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on I-80 from Evanston to Exit 39 as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Black ice advisories are in effect on I-80 from Lyman to Rock Springs.
cowboystatedaily.com
3 Wyoming County Responder Groups Launch Massive Search Effort After False Alarm From Snowmobiler’s Phone
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a spill set off a snowmobiler’s iPhone emergency alert, search and rescue squads in two counties, along with a chopper crew from a third county, were scrambled for what turned out to be a fruitless three-hour search. The snowmobiler,...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision Near Rock Springs
A Wyoming woman, 63, is dead after a head-on collision near Rock Springs, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at milepost 103 in Sweetwater County. According to the crash summary, a Cadillac Escalade was reported as a wrong-way...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Restaurants in Afton Wyoming
The town of Afton is located in Lincoln County, Wyoming, United States. The city is a part of the Cheyenne, Wyoming, Metropolitan Statistical Area. Afton boasts a vast choice of fantastic restaurants that are sure to satisfy your cravings. There’s something for everyone here, from all the best restaurants in...
buckrail.com
‘Desperate Democrats’ hope they’ve reached ‘rock bottom’ in Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS—Michele Irwin’s first tactic was to wax poetic about the holiday pie kit she was auctioning to raise cash for what’s left of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party. Irwin, a bison rancher who also works for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, extolled the dessert’s Buffalo...
wyo4news.com
McKenzie Home receives donation from Trona Valley Federal Credit Union
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Trona Valley Federal Credit Union made a $10,000 financial contribution to the McKenzie Home project today at the Green River Branch. The McKenzie Home is a project that begin over a year ago with the vision of turning the now-vacant Washington Square into a support center for single mothers. Plans for the home include being a transitional home, supportive counseling and training, preservation and utilization of a historical landmark in the community, serving local businesses, becoming self-sustaining, and representing the State of Wyoming and the community.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 28 – December 29, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
SCCDC PTO winter clothing drive helps children in need
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center PTO recently sponsored a Winter Clothing Drive to collect hats, gloves, coats, and boots to provide to children in need. They worked throughout the end of November and the first part of December to gather what they could for...
wyo4news.com
One fatality, one injured in yesterday’s accident near mm 103
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there was one fatality and one injured during yesterday’s accident near milepost 103. The name of the deceased is Betty Abriani, 63, from Wyoming. The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the eastbound lane between Dewar Drive and...
Wyoming Police Department Concerned About Dangers Of Fentanyl
Police in Rock Springs say they are getting more calls about fentanyl these days. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times as powerful as morphine, according to the DEA. In a Facebook post, the RSPD says that while fentanyl is not a new problem, ''the increased presence...
Commercial Passenger Plane Slides off Runway at Rock Springs Airport
Last night a commercial passenger plane out of Denver slid off the runway when it touched down in Sweetwater County. At about 9:40 p.m. last night, Dec. 27, the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office received reports of the incident at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport (8 miles east of Rock Springs) when the Skywest commercial passenger plane attempted to land in black ice conditions.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 30, 2022
Today – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly between 8 pm and midnight. Mostly...
svinews.com
Rock Springs man arrested in toddler son’s overdose death
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) —A Rock Springs man was arrested this morning after his child died from an accidental drug overdose in October. Daniel Scott James, 35, of Rock Springs, was arrested earlier today at his residence without incident. James is accused of involuntary manslaughter in his son’s death.
