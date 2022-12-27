Lehigh County coroner seeks Allentown woman’s next of kin The Morning Call/TNS

The Lehigh County coroner’s office is seeking family or friends of a 75-year-old Allentown woman who died Monday.

Anne Marie Nemchik was pronounced dead at 11:05 a.m. in her city home, according to a news release from Coroner Daniel A. Buglio. She died of natural causes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the coroner’s office by calling 610-782-3426 or emailing danielbuglio@lehighcounty.org .

Morning Call reporter Molly Bilinski can be reached at mbilinski@mcall.com .