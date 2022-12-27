Read full article on original website
Related
Top 5 Most-Read Conference Content of 2022
The American Journal of Managed Care® covered thousands of miles in 2022, virtually and in person, criss-crossing the country and the world to deliver the latest clinical data, trial results, and drug developments. The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) covered thousands of miles in 2022, virtually and in...
ICYMI: Top Content From AAO 2022
Coverage of the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) included interviews with experts on thyroid eye disease and anti–vascular endothelial growth factor therapy, as well as breaking research. The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Conference was held from September 30 to October 3, 2022, in Chicago,...
Top 5 Most-Read Parkinson Disease Articles of 2022
The top 5 most-read articles in Parkinson disease for 2022 reviewed interventions for nonmotor symptoms, the health-related impact of exercise and diet, and more. Actionable steps to address dramatic increases in Parkinson disease (PD) incidence, as well as interventions for the management of disease burden were some of the topics covered in the top 5 most-viewed PD articles published on AJMC.com.
Top 5 Most Listened to Podcast Episodes of 2022
The top 5 most listened to podcast episodes on AJMC.com in 2022 provided expert commentary on diabetes, lung disease, health policy, Parkinson disease, and more. The most listened to episodes of Managed Care Cast explored a possible cure to Parkinson disease, financial toxicity in cancer care, treatment goals for those affected by interstitial lung disease, diabetes prevention, and efforts to curb sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in America.
Top 5 Most-Read Nasal Polyps Articles of 2022
Nasal polyp development, treatment, and recurrence were topics up for discussion in this year’s most popular nasal polyps–related content. Nasal polyp development, treatment, and recurrence, as well as chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps and the influence of endoscopic surgery on outcomes were popular topics up for discussion in this year’s most popular nasal polyps–related content.
Age Considerations for Findings on Venetoclax Combined With CLIA for AML, High-Risk MDS
Patrick Reville, MD, MPH, instructor, Department of Leukemia, MD Anderson Cancer Center, explains the implications of the longer-term follow-up of venetoclax in combination with the chemotherapy regimen cladribine, high-dose cytarabine, idarubicin (CLIA) and how age is a factor when considering chemotherapy options. Longer-term outcomes seem to continue showing really encouraging...
Contributor: Using Real-world Data to Study and Improve Health Outcomes in Aging Populations
Paige Killian, MD, writes about the results of a new study that evaluated the impact of a new program on the health care utilization, costs, and quality outcomes in patients with Medicare Advantage coverage. The growth of Medicare Advantage and delivery of supplemental non-medical benefits. CMS projects Medicare Advantage (MA)...
