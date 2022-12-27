ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKSS KISS 95-7

J.J. Watt Announces Retirement Plans

By Jason Hall
WKSS KISS 95-7
WKSS KISS 95-7
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLAO3_0jvd1xnd00
Photo: Getty Images North America

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced his upcoming retirement plans in a tweet shared on Tuesday (December 27) morning.

Watt shared photos of himself and his family in a post announcing that Sunday's (December 25) game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would not only be the first NFL game attended by his daughter, Koa , but also his last home game.

"Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game," Watt wrote. "My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure."

Watt, 33, spent the past two seasons with the Cardinals after joining the franchise, fulfilling a two-year, $28 million deal he signed in March 2021 .

The former University of Wisconsin standout had previously spent his entire NFL career with the Houston Texans having been selected No. 11 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft and emerging as one of the all-time greatest pass rushers.

Watt won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award three times (2012, 2014, 2015) and the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, while also being selected as a first-team All-Pro (2012-15, 2018), a two-time second-team All-Pro (2014, 2018) and a five-time Pro Bowler (2012-15, 2018).

Watt led the NFL in sacks twice (2012, 2015) and tied with former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Dee Ford for the most fumbles forced (7) in 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Rob Gronkowski clears up NFL return rumors

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski sparked speculation about a potential NFL return last week, tweeting: “I’m kinda bored.”. It turns out that was just a promotional stunt for a partnership with FanDuel, but Gronkowski further cleared the air about a potential NFL return in an interview on Monday.
wearebuffalo.net

Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Buccaneers Could Get Massive Boost Before Playoffs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can clinch the playoffs this very week if they knock off the Carolina Panthers. Should they reach the postseason, they'll have a big boost waiting for them in the Wildcard Round. On Wednesday, the Buccaneers announced that Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen has been designated to...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Video Of Olivia Dunne, Teammate Going Viral

Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed collegiate athletes in the country, which makes it no surprise that most of her posts go viral. Last week, Dunne received nearly 13 million views on a video of her showing what she would look like with alternate features. She consistently reels in millions of views and a post she published tonight is likely to be no different.
The Spun

Christmas Day Ratings For NFL, NBA Revealed

This year's calendar saw Christmas Day fall on a Sunday, making for a unique day of professional sports action. Christmas Day is typically dominated by an exciting slate of five NBA matchups. But this year, professional hoops had to compete with three NFL games. The TV ratings from this holiday...
ClutchPoints

Patriots dealt tough injury news ahead of big matchup vs. Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots learned Wednesday morning that their Week 17 opponent for Sunday’s pivotal game will be without their starting quarterback due to a concussion. They might face a pair of similar blows themselves. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones missed practice on Wednesday due to a...
Deadspin

Stay away, Gronk

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Rob Gronkowski is considering a return to the NFL. Gronkowski tweeted “I’m kinda bored,” on Dec. 21. According to Rapaport, a handful of teams reached out to him to see if he was serious. With the playoffs a fortnight...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Ohio Bowl Game Report

Ohio is one of the largest states in the country that doesn't have a single college football bowl game this season. But the city of Cincinnati appears to want to change that. According to John Kiesewetter of WVXU, efforts are underway to bring a bowl game to the Queen City. Per the report, Game Day CEO Jackie Reau is heading efforts to have an annual bowl game played at TQL Stadium - home of the Major League Soccer team FC Cincinnati - and broadcast on the CW network.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKSS KISS 95-7

WKSS KISS 95-7

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 95-7 plays All The Hits and features Courtney & KISS in the Morning. KISS 95-7 is an iHeartRadio station in Hartford, Connecticut.

 https://kiss957.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy