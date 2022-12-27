ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ajmc.com

Top 5 Most-Read Ophthalmology Content of 2022

The top 5 most-read content in ophthalmology for 2022 focused on the relationship between aging and visual field reliability, telehealth eye care visits, the link between COVID-19 and dry eye disease, and more. Ocular effects of virtual learning, vision screening follow-up disparities, and dry eye disease were some of the...
Top 5 Most-Read Parkinson Disease Articles of 2022

The top 5 most-read articles in Parkinson disease for 2022 reviewed interventions for nonmotor symptoms, the health-related impact of exercise and diet, and more. Actionable steps to address dramatic increases in Parkinson disease (PD) incidence, as well as interventions for the management of disease burden were some of the topics covered in the top 5 most-viewed PD articles published on AJMC.com.
Top 5 Most-Viewed Video Interviews of 2022

This year’s top 5 most-viewed videos include topics on eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), cancer screening awareness, and racial/ethnic and socioeconomic barriers to care. The top 5 most-viewed videos in 2022 on AJMC.com covered topics on eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) education and awareness, improvements in cancer screening, and identifying racial and ethnic disparities.
Top 5 Clinical Spotlight Interviews of 2022

Throughout 2022, expert interviews on clinical topics covered cytogenetics in multiple myeloma, access to better treatments in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and challenges with devices in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Throughout 2022, expert interviews on clinical topics covered cytogenetics in multiple myeloma (MM), access to better treatments in diffuse large...

