ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAJA KJ 97

J.J. Watt Announces Retirement Plans

By Jason Hall
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLAO3_0jvd04k400
Photo: Getty Images North America

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced his upcoming retirement plans in a tweet shared on Tuesday (December 27) morning.

Watt shared photos of himself and his family in a post announcing that Sunday's (December 25) game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would not only be the first NFL game attended by his daughter, Koa , but also his last home game.

"Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game," Watt wrote. "My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure."

Watt, 33, spent the past two seasons with the Cardinals after joining the franchise, fulfilling a two-year, $28 million deal he signed in March 2021 .

The former University of Wisconsin standout had previously spent his entire NFL career with the Houston Texans having been selected No. 11 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft and emerging as one of the all-time greatest pass rushers.

Watt won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award three times (2012, 2014, 2015) and the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, while also being selected as a first-team All-Pro (2012-15, 2018), a two-time second-team All-Pro (2014, 2018) and a five-time Pro Bowler (2012-15, 2018).

Watt led the NFL in sacks twice (2012, 2015) and tied with former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Dee Ford for the most fumbles forced (7) in 2018.

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

ESPN’s Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt Face Off in Uncomfortably Testy Exchange

ESPN’s Joe Buck appeared to grow increasingly irritated with his colleague Scott Van Pelt during an on-air exchange Monday night, prompting Van Pelt to acknowledge the “awkward” conversation after Buck complained about his lack of air time.Buck, who is the network’s Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer, joined his longtime broadcast partner Troy Aikman on Van Pelt’s program shortly after the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Indianapolis Colts 20-3.After asking Buck the first question of the segment about the Chargers’ postseason hopes, Van Pelt then turned to Aikman and pressed the Hall of Fame quarterback for several minutes about Los Angeles’...
The Spun

Look: Video Of Olivia Dunne, Teammate Going Viral

Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed collegiate athletes in the country, which makes it no surprise that most of her posts go viral. Last week, Dunne received nearly 13 million views on a video of her showing what she would look like with alternate features. She consistently reels in millions of views and a post she published tonight is likely to be no different.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kasey Morano, the Fiancée of Cardinals QB Trace McSorley

Trace McSorley’s NFL career is on the rise, and he’s a viral TikTok sensation. Although it seems things couldn’t get any better for the quarterback, they just might. After announcing his engagement, the Arizona Cardinals star is going to be a married man in 2023. Trace McSorley’s fiancée, Kasey Morano, is also a former outstanding Nittany Lions athlete, just like her future husband. So we reveal more about Trace McSorley’s wife-to-be’s background in this Kasey Morano wiki.
VIRGINIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Insane fact about Titans goes viral after Thursday night game

The Tennessee Titans might be one of the unlikeliest potential playoff teams of all-time. Tennessee lost to the Dallas Cowboys 27-13 on “Thursday Night Football,” marking their sixth consecutive loss. They fell to 7-9 on the season overall. Ari Meirov shared a mind-blowing fact about the Titans after the game — with the loss to... The post Insane fact about Titans goes viral after Thursday night game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: College Football Bowl Game Field In Unacceptable Shape

Petco Park was converted to a football field for the Holiday Bowl this Wednesday. Unfortunately, the finished product was very disappointing. Before kickoff on Wednesday, a video showing off the field conditions surfaced on social media. There were visible gaps between sections of the turf. Here's the video of the...
OREGON STATE
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy