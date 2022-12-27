ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Government to probe Southwest cancellations that stranded flyers

By Video credit: Kala Rama, Katie Corrado, Katie Corrado, The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire, Kala Rama
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jRJz_0jvcyxEa00

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it will look into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that have left travelers stranded at airports across the country amid an intense winter storm that has killed dozens of people.

Many airlines were forced to cancel flights due to the weather, but Southwest was the most affected. About 4,000 domestic U.S. flights were cancelled Monday, according to the tracking website FlightAware, and 2,900 of those were Southwest’s. Nearly 2,500 more flights had already been canceled as of 5 a.m. Tuesday and problems are likely to continue at least into Wednesday.

‘Travel hell:’ Passengers navigate delayed flights and trains

Southwest spokesman Jay McVay said at a press conference in Houston that cancellations snowballed as storm systems moved across the country, leaving flight crews and planes out of place

“So we’ve been chasing our tails, trying to catch up and get back to normal safely, which is our number one priority as quickly as we could,” he said. “And that’s exactly how we ended up where we are today.”

Passengers stood in long lines trying to rebook their flights. The Department of Transportation said on Twitter that it was “concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service.” The tweet said the department would look into whether Southwest could have done anything about the cancellations and whether the airline was complying with its customer service plan.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that the airline would operate just over a third of its usual schedule to allow crews to get back to where they needed to be.

“We had a tough day today. In all likelihood we’ll have another tough day tomorrow as we work our way out of this,” he said Monday evening. “This is the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Southwest: Normal flight operations to resume Friday

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines said it expects to return to normal operations Friday after more than a week of widespread flight cancellations that started with a winter storm and spiraled out of control because of a breakdown with staffing technology. If Thursday turns out to be the last day of the Southwest crisis, it […]
PIX11

Girl, 17, allegedly shot rival gang member to death in the Bronx

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old girl is accused of gunning down a rival gang member in the Bronx last month, police said Thursday. The teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the fatal shooting on Nov. 30, according to the NYPD. Prince […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania: official

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (PIX11/AP) — Authorities in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, law enforcement officials confirmed on Friday. Chief James Fry of the police department of Moscow, Idaho, where the University of Idaho […]
MOSCOW, ID
PIX11

Bronx man allegedly shot neighbor to death over a noise complaint

PELHAM GARDENS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man is accused of fatally shooting his neighbor over a loud noise dispute earlier this month, police said Thursday. Matthew Rushie, 46, was charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Dec. 17 shooting, according to NYPD. Rushie allegedly shot Dillon […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York

Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
ALBANY, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in 2020 triple shooting that hurt girl, 8, trick-or-treating with dad in Harlem: police

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect in a Harlem triple shooting that wounded an 8-year-old girl out trick-or-treating with her dad on Halloween 2020 has been arrested more than two years after the incident, police announced Friday. Terrell Owens, 30, was arrested Thursday afternoon, charged with three counts each of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for storm victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The National Guard went door to door in parts of Buffalo on Wednesday to check on people who had lost power during the area’s deadliest winter storm in decades, and authorities faced the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow. As a deep freeze eased into milder weather, the […]
BUFFALO, NY
PIX11

Police release pictures of suspect in shooting death outside Bronx bar

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have released images of their suspect in the murder outside Last Stop Bar & Grill in the Bronx on Dec. 22, hoping the public can help identify them. The suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and left in a silver Jeep, according to police. They said the shooting happened just […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

In Memoriam: Remembering stars lost in 2022

NEW YORK — PIX11 remembers some of the entertainers, political figures, and icons that the world lost this year. Queen Elizabeth II, 96  Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in the history of the British Empire, ruling for more than 70 years. She had been a constant presence as Britain navigated the end of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

59K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy