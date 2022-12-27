ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Brittany, Jason Aldean Go Undercover To Spread Holiday Cheer At Gas Station

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Santa and Mrs. Claus were spotted at a gas station in middle Tennessee this Christmas, dancing by the pump with customers willing to move their hips for a full tank of gas. Santa and Mrs. Claus, also known as Brittany and Jason Aldean , worked overtime in the suburbs of Nashville this year to deliver free gas to unsuspecting Twice Daily customers. The pair went undercover at their local gas station and encouraged customers to "shake that *ass for free gas!" Brittany posted a video of the event on Instagram that detailed surprised customers dancing for free gas amid the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

"We love spreading holiday cheer❣️ Merry Christmas to all🎄♥️ @jimmydarts inspired us🙏🏼," the post read.

Viewers can see Twice Daily customers dancing by the pump as Brittany and Jason Aldean directly pay for, and pump their gas. A few customers detailed just how much the free gas helped them out financially this holiday season .

"I drive from here to Nashville almost every day for work," one grateful customer shared when Brittany handed him $100. After each interaction with customers, Brittany and Jason remained totally incognito and did not give up their identities to individuals that were given money for gas.

Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery

The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
Jason Aldean Reacts to Awesome Backyard Bonfire Cover of ‘Got What I Got’

Jason Aldean knows there’s nothing better than grabbing a beer with your guys and singing in the backyard around a crackling bonfire. So call Aldean very entertained when he discovered a group of friends doing just that. And they were singing one of his hits! Aldean gave their backyard performance a hell yes on his social media, sharing it with the caption “Damn boys, y’all gettin it. Sounds awesome!” He hash-tagged the group Country Boys 2 Men. They sang his 2020 hit “Got What I Got.”
Cockatoo's Adoration of Home Repair Man Is Too Cute to Resist

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. We know we aren't the only ones who have curious pets that want to inspect every single person that enters the house. Normally, it's just dogs who want to run up and greet the guests, but not always.
Country Singer Marries in Beautiful Park Wedding

Adam Doleac has found his happily ever after. The country singer wed MacKinnon Morrissey at Eden Gardens State Park in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, after five years of dating. He asked her for her hands in marriage on Feb. 9 at Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee. Doleac tricked Morrissey into believing she'd be seeing a screening of her favorite movie, The Parent Trap. Her close friends were said to be in attendance. "I was definitely feeling a little nervous waiting on her to get to the theater, but the best kind of nervous," he told PEOPLE at the time. "I had been planning this night for months. I was just so excited, and she couldn't have walked through those doors fast enough."
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
Nicole Kidman Shares Emotional Instagram of Keith Urban Amid Major ‘The Voice’ Announcement

Keith Urban is saying goodbye to The Voice Australia, and Nicole Kidman has his back. On October 8, the country singer performed in Nashville, Tennessee for his world tour “The Speed of Now.” After paying a heartfelt tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, Keith was joined by his wife behind the scenes. She later shared the sweet private moment with a candid Instagram picture posted on the heels of Keith revealing that he is leaving The Voice Australia ahead of season 12 to focus on his family and music.
NASHVILLE, TN
Gwen Stefani Shares Her Favorite Holiday Tradition With Blake Shelton

“Don’t Speak” songstress Gwen Stefani, 53, revealed her and her husband, Blake Shelton‘s favorite holiday tradition as he prepares for his final season of The Voice. “Blake likes to make new traditions every year. We do this thing called a timpano dome, which is an Italian dome, it’s kind of like a lasagna within a pizza,” she revealed in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine on Dec. 19. “We’ve been doing that ever since I met him. It was in a famous movie [Big Night]. You can put anything in it.”
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Christmas With Her Family in a Flowy Mint Green Dress

Chrissy Teigen looked effortlessly chic as she posed in front of her Christmas tree with her husband, John Legend, and their two kids, Luna and Miles, on Dec. 26. The couple ditched the cold weather for a tropical oasis for the holiday season. The 37-year-old model, who is expecting her third child, wore a mint-green Jonathan Simkai maxi dress with a v-neckline and a tiered ruched design. The flowing dress also featured spaghetti straps and drawstring accents on the sides and back of the dress. The light dress is a part of the designer’s summer 2022 ready-to-wear collection. The former “Lip Sync...
Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Celebrate Son Merrick Avery's First Christmas with a Sweet Holiday Card

The country singer and his wife Gabi welcomed their newborn in October Scotty McCreery capped off his banner year celebrating his first Christmas as a father. On Saturday, the country star, 29, and his wife Gabi gave a new glimpse of their 9-week-old little boy, Merrick Avery, by sharing a family holiday card on Instagram. In the sweet pic, the new parents have their son — whom they call by his middle name Avery — positioned between them. For the family snap, they wore matching brown outfits, with...
Erin Napier Shares Christmas Photos with Husband Ben and Their Family: 'Best Years of Our Life'

"Another Christmas Eve in the books," the Home Town star wrote of the celebration over the holiday weekend Erin Napier is savoring the holidays with her family. The star of HGTV's Home Town shared photos from Christmas Eve to Instagram on Sunday, including one with her husband Ben Napier and another featuring their 4-year-old daughter Helen. "Another Christmas Eve in the books," Erin wrote in the caption. "My mama keeps reminding me these are the best years of our life. She's right." ...
Maine Coon Mix's Sweet Way of Asking Mom to Play Is Going Viral

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. As much as we say cats like to march to the beat of their own drum, they also love attention and playing. Well, only when they want it and not when we force it. LOL! It is their world and we're just living in it. Honestly though, you might be surprised how many cats want to play.
MAINE STATE
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
