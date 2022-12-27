ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittany, Jason Aldean Go Undercover To Spread Holiday Cheer At Gas Station

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Santa and Mrs. Claus were spotted at a gas station in middle Tennessee this Christmas, dancing by the pump with customers willing to move their hips for a full tank of gas. Santa and Mrs. Claus, also known as Brittany and Jason Aldean , worked overtime in the suburbs of Nashville this year to deliver free gas to unsuspecting Twice Daily customers. The pair went undercover at their local gas station and encouraged customers to "shake that *ass for free gas!" Brittany posted a video of the event on Instagram that detailed surprised customers dancing for free gas amid the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

"We love spreading holiday cheer❣️ Merry Christmas to all🎄♥️ @jimmydarts inspired us🙏🏼," the post read.

Viewers can see Twice Daily customers dancing by the pump as Brittany and Jason Aldean directly pay for, and pump their gas. A few customers detailed just how much the free gas helped them out financially this holiday season .

"I drive from here to Nashville almost every day for work," one grateful customer shared when Brittany handed him $100. After each interaction with customers, Brittany and Jason remained totally incognito and did not give up their identities to individuals that were given money for gas.

