ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Brittany, Jason Aldean Go Undercover To Spread Holiday Cheer At Gas Station

By Logan DeLoye
103.5 WEZL
103.5 WEZL
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QwYsc_0jvcyei100

Santa and Mrs. Claus were spotted at a gas station in middle Tennessee this Christmas, dancing by the pump with customers willing to move their hips for a full tank of gas. Santa and Mrs. Claus, also known as Brittany and Jason Aldean , worked overtime in the suburbs of Nashville this year to deliver free gas to unsuspecting Twice Daily customers. The pair went undercover at their local gas station and encouraged customers to "shake that *ass for free gas!" Brittany posted a video of the event on Instagram that detailed surprised customers dancing for free gas amid the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

"We love spreading holiday cheer❣️ Merry Christmas to all🎄♥️ @jimmydarts inspired us🙏🏼," the post read.

Viewers can see Twice Daily customers dancing by the pump as Brittany and Jason Aldean directly pay for, and pump their gas. A few customers detailed just how much the free gas helped them out financially this holiday season .

"I drive from here to Nashville almost every day for work," one grateful customer shared when Brittany handed him $100. After each interaction with customers, Brittany and Jason remained totally incognito and did not give up their identities to individuals that were given money for gas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

‘Scream 2’s Rebecca Gayheart, 51, Slays In Plunging Animal Print Swimsuit On Mexican Vacay: Photo

Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart is heating up winter in a sexy cheetah print bathing suit with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Mexico! The 51-year-old mother of two looked youthful as she smiled in a poolside photoshoot, which had her dipping her toes in the water and squirting the camera with a water gun. Rebecca’s long, honey brown hair was styled in soft curls and she accessorized with several rings, a silver necklace, a watch, and black shades she wore on her head.
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Sharon Osbourne & Rarely Seen Daughter Aimee, 39, Enjoy Shopping Outing: Photo

Sharon Osbourne is back to her regular routine after a recent hospitalization. The reality TV icon, 70, was seen stepping out for some casual shopping on LA’s famed Melrose Place after Christmas on Thursday, December 29 with her rarely seen daughter Aimee Osbourne, 39. In pics, the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne looked healthy and vibrant in jeans, a black sweater, and a black quilted jacket as she held a cup of coffee and several shopping bags. She wore her red hair down and accessorized with a pair of stylish sunglasses, black shoes, and a deep red manicure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Miranda Lambert Saddles Up in Blue Fringe Dress & Sparkling Cowboy Boots for ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Miranda Lambert gave a behind-the-scenes look at her Las Vegas residency entitled “Velvet Rodeo.” The video, which was posted on her Instagram, saw a complication of clips from the show, as well as a snapshot of some of her looks. The caption on the post read, “Y’all are making this a blast and I can’t wait to come back to Vegas for more #VelvetRodeoshows in 2023 ” The “Somethin’ Bad” singer was clad in a baby blue midi-length collared dress dotted...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Parade

Shania Twain Criticized By Fans Over New Photoshoot Featuring Chained Hawk

Shania Twain is experiencing what some would call a renaissance—the Twainassance, if you will—but it's not all fun and games for the country icon. In a new photoshoot for the UK's The Times' Sunday Style feature, the "Man, I Feel Like a Woman" singer posed in her signature cheetah print with a hawk on her arm, but the sneak peek she's shared on Instagram has caused quite the kerfuffle amongst her followers.
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
CMT

PICS: Country Music’s Biggest Stars Celebrate Christmas With Friends And Family

A handful of country A-listers made Santa’s good list this year. Hitmakers and Nashville newcomers celebrated the festive holiday in Music City or fled to their home state to surround themselves with loved ones. While some nuzzled alongside a blazing fire with a warm cup of hot cocoa or slipped on Christmas-themed pajamas, others embraced the true meaning of the holiday by maintaining religious traditions.
NASHVILLE, TN
103.5 WEZL

103.5 WEZL

Charleston, SC
1K+
Followers
799
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Charleston's #1 for New Country

 https://wezl.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy