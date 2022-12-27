ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.J. Watt Announces Retirement Plans

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced his upcoming retirement plans in a tweet shared on Tuesday (December 27) morning.

Watt shared photos of himself and his family in a post announcing that Sunday's (December 25) game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would not only be the first NFL game attended by his daughter, Koa , but also his last home game.

"Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game," Watt wrote. "My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure."

Watt, 33, spent the past two seasons with the Cardinals after joining the franchise, fulfilling a two-year, $28 million deal he signed in March 2021 .

The former University of Wisconsin standout had previously spent his entire NFL career with the Houston Texans having been selected No. 11 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft and emerging as one of the all-time greatest pass rushers.

Watt won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award three times (2012, 2014, 2015) and the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, while also being selected as a first-team All-Pro (2012-15, 2018), a two-time second-team All-Pro (2014, 2018) and a five-time Pro Bowler (2012-15, 2018).

Watt led the NFL in sacks twice (2012, 2015) and tied with former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Dee Ford for the most fumbles forced (7) in 2018.

Memphis, TN
