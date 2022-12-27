ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance Sale Includes 60% Off Rugs, 50% Off Furniture & Much More

By Olivia Harvey
 3 days ago
Though you may be on a shopping break after the Christmas rush, Wayfair is hosting a sale right now that you’re definitely going to want to come out of hibernation for. The site is running an End-of-Year clearance sale on furniture, rugs, storage items, appliances, and more, and you can grab some incredible things for over 60 percent off right now. Ring in the New Year with some fresh home accessories.

Give your bedroom a refresh in the New Year with the Petersen Upholstered Bed from Andover Mills. All four in-stock colors (including Charcoal seen below) are on sale and the headboard features a classy tufted look perfect for most modern decor schemes.

Image: Andover Mills
Andover Mills Petersen Upholstered Bed $207 Buy now

If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect shag rug to cozy up that reading nook in your home, then Wayfair has you covered. The 5-foot by 7-foot Etta Avenue Dominick shag rug is currently on sale for more than 50 percent off its original price and this thing is lush. In fact, all sizes of the Dominick shag rug are on sale, so you can pick one up for every space that needs a bit more pizazz.

Image: Etta Avenue

Etta Avenue Dominick Handmade Shag White Area Rug

Price: $110

Buy Now

Need a little more counter space in your kitchen? Then pick up the Red Barrel Studio kitchen cart during the Wayfair End-of-Year sale. It’s being sold for the closeout price of just $320 and offers a real wood countertop with storage underneath (three drawers and three shelves). Plus, this unit can be easily moved around your kitchen thanks to its heavy-duty caster wheels so your kitchen can grow and change with you.

Image: Red Barrel Studio

Red Barrel Studio Kuhnhenn 53.5” Wide Rolling Kitchen Cart

Price: $320

Buy Now

If you have “get organized” on your resolutions list for 2023, then get all your ducks in a row using the Brock Ladder Bookcase from Hashtag Home. Right now you can grab it for nearly 50 percent off during Wayfair’s sale and make your clutter look so much more classy.

Image: Hashtag Home
Hashtag Home Brock Ladder Bookcase $186 Buy now

Have more guests come to stay in the New Year and get your brand new sleeper couch ready for company. The Mercury Row Perdue couch is on sale during the End-of-Year Wayfair sale and it can easily be converted into a functional sleeping space just by lowering the back of the couch into its horizontal positioning.

Image: Mercury Row

Mercury Row Perdue Velvet Convertible Sleeper Couch

Price: $500

Buy Now

Save over 60 percent on this gorgeous cream Joss & Main Laina Asaad rug when you shop on Wayfair right now. The 7-foot by 10-foot size is normally priced at over $700, but you can grab it right now for less than $260. It’s the perfect accessory for any modern or eclectic aesthetic.

Image: Joss & Main

Joss & Main Laina Asaad Abstract Woven Rug

Price: $256

Buy Now

Check out the entire collection of sale items on Wayfair’s website to see if there’s anything that catches your eye. These deals will only last for about a week, so shop them now. 2023 may just start with a mini home makeover.

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online :

