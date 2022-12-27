ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103.5 WEZL

J.J. Watt Announces Retirement Plans

By Jason Hall
103.5 WEZL
103.5 WEZL
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLAO3_0jvcyXTo00
Photo: Getty Images North America

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced his upcoming retirement plans in a tweet shared on Tuesday (December 27) morning.

Watt shared photos of himself and his family in a post announcing that Sunday's (December 25) game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would not only be the first NFL game attended by his daughter, Koa , but also his last home game.

"Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game," Watt wrote. "My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure."

Watt, 33, spent the past two seasons with the Cardinals after joining the franchise, fulfilling a two-year, $28 million deal he signed in March 2021 .

The former University of Wisconsin standout had previously spent his entire NFL career with the Houston Texans having been selected No. 11 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft and emerging as one of the all-time greatest pass rushers.

Watt won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award three times (2012, 2014, 2015) and the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, while also being selected as a first-team All-Pro (2012-15, 2018), a two-time second-team All-Pro (2014, 2018) and a five-time Pro Bowler (2012-15, 2018).

Watt led the NFL in sacks twice (2012, 2015) and tied with former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Dee Ford for the most fumbles forced (7) in 2018.

Comments / 0

Related
atozsports.com

Buccaneers fans receive the news they’ve been waiting for all year

On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans received the news they’ve been waiting for all season. The Bucs have officially opened the practice window for center Ryan Jensen according to a release from the team. Jensen hasn’t played this season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. The...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Steelers Sign Former Giants Starting Linebacker

The Steelers are kicking the tires on a former Giants starting linebacker, the team announced Tuesday. Per Pittsburgh's official account, Tae Crowder has been signed to the active 53-man roster from New York's practice squad. Crowder takes the roster spot of LB Marcus Allen, who was placed on the IR...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Jeff Saturday makes shocking QB decision

It would be safe to say that Nick Foles looked pretty terrible on Monday night. Head coach Jeff Saturday’s solution to that problem is to give America more Nick Foles. The former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback looked dreadful in the dreadful Indianapolis Colts loss, completing 17 of 29 passes for only 143 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB

Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame. Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared... The post Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kliff Kingsbury's Punishment Decision

Earlier this week, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown revealed has was punished for showing up late to a team meeting. Brown was added to the injury report Thursday with a groin injury and was listed as questionable after Friday's practice. The wide receiver was not in the starting lineup and ended up playing under 70-percent of offensive snaps.
The Spun

Dolphins Are Working Out Notable Quarterback On Thursday

Having lost Tua Tagovailoa to his second diagnosed concussion of the season, the Miami Dolphins are reportedly seeking organizational quarterback depth. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Dolphins will work out former Wisconsin and Notre Dame starter Jack Coan on Thursday. Coan tossed 18 touchdowns for the...
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

ESPN’s Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt Face Off in Uncomfortably Testy Exchange

ESPN’s Joe Buck appeared to grow increasingly irritated with his colleague Scott Van Pelt during an on-air exchange Monday night, prompting Van Pelt to acknowledge the “awkward” conversation after Buck complained about his lack of air time.Buck, who is the network’s Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer, joined his longtime broadcast partner Troy Aikman on Van Pelt’s program shortly after the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Indianapolis Colts 20-3.After asking Buck the first question of the segment about the Chargers’ postseason hopes, Van Pelt then turned to Aikman and pressed the Hall of Fame quarterback for several minutes about Los Angeles’...
The Spun

Report: Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Likely To Be Fired

The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed in the playoff picture by winning four of their last five games. However, the late turnaround reportedly won't be enough to save a coach's job. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette told 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Filipponi that he anticipates the Steelers firing offensive coordinator...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Longtime NFL Franchise Minority Owner Has Died

Steelers minority owner John Rooney passed away at this week at the age of 83. He was the son of team founder Arthur J. Rooney. Rooney grew up in Pittsburgh and graduated from North Catholic High School. He was a former member of the Steelers' Board of Directors. At one...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Football Player Engaged to Teammate's Ex

A former Australian rules football player is getting married. Daniel Venables went to Instagram to announce his engagement to Scherri-Lee Biggs. The photo shows Venagles and Biggs embracing while Biggs is showing off the ring. And in the post, Biggs wrote, "Christmas came early this year. Forever isn't enough with you."
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kasey Morano, the Fiancée of Cardinals QB Trace McSorley

Trace McSorley’s NFL career is on the rise, and he’s a viral TikTok sensation. Although it seems things couldn’t get any better for the quarterback, they just might. After announcing his engagement, the Arizona Cardinals star is going to be a married man in 2023. Trace McSorley’s fiancée, Kasey Morano, is also a former outstanding Nittany Lions athlete, just like her future husband. So we reveal more about Trace McSorley’s wife-to-be’s background in this Kasey Morano wiki.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To NFL Christmas Day Ratings

It may be fair to say that the NFL has stolen Christmas from the NBA. After the ratings came out for Dec. 25's slate of holiday games, the NFL drew massive numbers, with the league's least-watched game nearly tripling the viewership of the NBA's most-watched game. The football world reacted...
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names His Sleeper Team For Tom Brady

Tom Brady said on his latest Let's Go! podcast that he's not thinking about retirement at the moment. Those comments have motivated pundits to keep speculating where he might play in 2023. While Colin Cowherd still sees the San Francisco 49ers as the "obvious" landing spot, he wondered why "nobody...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football Bowl Season Could Undergo Massive Changes

The college football landscape is constantly changing, so it makes sense for the bowl system to undergo some evolution. That's what will happen in the coming months and years, according to a new report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. Nick Carparelli, the executive director of Bowl Season, told Dellenger that...
103.5 WEZL

103.5 WEZL

Charleston, SC
1K+
Followers
799
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

Charleston's #1 for New Country

 https://wezl.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy