ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NFC North Week 17 power rankings: Packers make late surge

By Brendan Sugrue
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETJK3_0jvcy2Rm00

There are just two games left in the 2022 NFL season and while the NFC North division has already been wrapped up by the Minnesota Vikings, two other teams are keeping things interesting down the stretch. The Detroit Lions have been part of the playoff conversation for the last few weeks, but now the Green Bay Packers are making an improbable run as well.

With the entire division playing each other over the final two weeks, things are about to get interesting for three of the four teams. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bears, the only race they’re in is the one for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here are the power rankings for the NFC North division heading into Week 17.

1

Minnesota Vikings (12-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v4k6Q_0jvcy2Rm00
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
  • Last week’s ranking: No. 1
  • Week 16 result: 27-24 win vs. New York Giants

The Minnesota Vikings love the drama. They can’t escape it this year as yet another game came right down to the wire, this time against the New York Giants. The game was tight for most of the day with Kirk Cousins leaning on tight end T.J. Hockenson to get points, as the Giants relied on field goals to stay within range. A clutch and quick scoring drive from Giants running back Saquon Barkley led to a tie game at the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter. It was nothing Cousins and the Vikings hadn’t seen before, though. They manufactured a game-winning drive, culminating with a 61-yard field goal from Greg Joseph.

Are the Vikings exceptional this year or are they simply hitting all the right buttons at the end of games? Whatever it is, they’re finding ways to win and keep stacking those wins in every way possible. They have a chance to knock out the Packers out of their postseason run next week in Green Bay.

2

Green Bay Packers (7-8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TqQHn_0jvcy2Rm00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
  • Last week’s ranking: No. 3
  • Week 16 result: 26-20 win at Miami Dolphins

They were left for dead a month ago, but after rattling off three wins in a row, the Packers have re-entered the playoff conversation. They still need some help to get in, but they got it this weekend with key teams losing, all while taking care of their own business. The Packers played the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day and battled all game long before pulling away late. Aaron Rodgers and the entire offense didn’t have their best day, but when the defense gifts them three interceptions, they didn’t need to be at the top of their game.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was efficient to start the day but struggled after suffering a head injury that inexplicably didn’t get him taken out of the game. That resulted in errant throws that were picked, giving the Packers short fields to work with to get the victory. They’re not blowing teams out, but they’re hanging around long enough to get victories to keep their postseason hopes alive. They’ll look to avoid elimination against the Vikings next week.

3

Detroit Lions (7-8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zm00E_0jvcy2Rm00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
  • Last week’s ranking: No. 2
  • Week 16 result: 37-23 loss at Carolina Panthers

Props to the Detroit Lions for being all over this list over the course of the season. One week their first, the next their last and everywhere in between. After spending time near the top of the rankings, they took tumble to third after a rough loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Lions boasted one of the better run defenses in the league and got ran over by Panthers running backs D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard all game long. This came after they struggled to get past the Zach Wilson-led New York Jets the week prior.

Detroit still has a chance at a playoff spot, but they face elimination possibilities this week if they don’t take care of business against the Bears and the Washington Commanders get a win against the Cleveland Browns. The feel-good story of the last two months is suddenly in trouble, and they’ll need a win to give themselves a fighting chance in Week 17.

4

Chicago Bears (3-12)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nJlhS_0jvcy2Rm00
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Last week’s ranking: No. 4
  • Week 16 result: 35-13 loss vs. Buffalo Bills

If the other teams in the division are in a race, then so are the Bears! It’s just a race for the top pick in the NFL Draft and not a playoff spot. The Bears dropped their eighth game in a row to the Buffalo Bills but played them tough and kept things interesting in the first half. It wasn’t enough, however, as Buffalo adjusted their gameplan to pull away thanks to a punishing rushing attack that the Bears couldn’t stop.

With just two games to go, it’s likely the Bears don’t win another game this season but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been progress made. It just wasn’t made in the standings. They’ll look to play spoiler next week against the Lions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him

Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022

We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
purplePTSD.com

Packers Media Grasping at Straws with Vikings Looming in Week 17

There is no denying that the Green Bay Packers have been bad in 2022. Aaron Rodgers watched his franchise trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams, and while they invested significant capital on the defense, their offense left plenty to be desired. Ahead of a divisional matchup on Sunday, the Vikings success has left the Packers media grasping at straws.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song

Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
Athlon Sports

New NFL Team Emerges as Favorite to Land Sean Payton

The most talked-about free agent in the NFL right now might not be a player. Instead, it's former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton who everyone around the league is watching to see where he will end up in 2023. A new favorite has apparently emerged to land him. The sportsbook Bookies.com ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece

The Minnesota Vikings barely escaped their Week 16 game against the New York Giants, coming away with a 27-24 victory as Greg Joseph nailed a career-long and franchise-record 61-yard field goal at the buzzer. The victory kept the Vikings’ slim hopes of winning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC alive, but it didn’t come without a cost.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Bengals: Thursday injury reports

WR Stefon Diggs (illness) RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) OL Mitch Morse (concussion) Notes: Morse cleared concussion protocol, per Sean McDermott. … Poyer, Knox, Phillips, Milano all played in the Bills’ last game vs. the Bears. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) Did not practice. OL La’el Collins...
CINCINNATI, OH
FlurrySports

Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and Chances

Everything that could go right did for the Green Bay Packers during their Christmas week. Now, the Packers' playoffs chances are on the rise, and their hopes to make the dance are very much alive. Let's discuss the Green Bay Packers' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and the Packers playoff scenarios.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

196K+
Followers
248K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy