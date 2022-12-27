ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: The winter season takes a vacation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A fundamental change in the overall weather pattern is coming to Western New York in the coming days. Tomorrow, for the first time in more than four days, the temperature will be climb above freezing. This will mark the start of a long period of unseasonably warm weather which will last at least into the first week of January.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fatal slow-to-act error in Buffalo winter storm

What’s worse — a governor who obsesses over natural disasters, and isn’t shy about exercising the full power of the state, and then some, to lessen their harm, or a governor who minimizes a storm’s potential impact until it’s too late? With at least 37 people dead in Christmas weekend’s Buffalo snowstorm, New Yorkers are grimly learning of a big difference between former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Hochul: a failure to issue a firm travel ban before the storm hit cost lives. Whether a hurricane or a blizzard, there’s one easy rule about storms: if you don’t live in an evacuation...
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains

If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
CORTLAND, NY
iheart.com

Local and State Gas Tax Holiday Ends Tomorrow

Tomorrow is the last day for the gas tax holidays statewide and in Monroe County. They took effect earlier this year to offset the spike in prices at the gas and diesel pumps. The state suspended excise and sales taxes amounting to about 16 cents per gallon, and saving New Yorkers an estimated $609 million.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Cicero man dies in snowmobile crash

WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A Cicero man is dead after a snowmobile crash in Lewis County Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 42-year-old Brett McGowan was operating a snowmobile on trail C-4-A in the town of West Turin around 6:20 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Greenidge crypto mining plant on track to install screens in Seneca Lake

DRESDEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Just under a month before its DEC-approved deadline, Greenidge Generation is on track to install wire screens on its intake pipes in Seneca Lake, the company announced. On Dec. 27, 2022, Greenidge announced that the cylindrical wire wedge screens were recently lowered into Seneca Lake to be installed on the plant’s […]
newyorkalmanack.com

2023 Catskills Fire Tower Challenge

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced the 2023 Catskills Fire Tower Challenge to highlight the region’s world-class tourism destinations and recreational opportunities. For nearly a century, observers watched the forests of New York State — including the Catskill and Adirondack forest preserve — from more...
KISS 104.1

Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days

An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
WATERTOWN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canandaigua man killed in crash

BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Lite 98.7

Smallest Villages in Central and Upstate New York

The smallest village in New York state is in Dering Harbor. The Suffolk County village is home to only 11 people. What are the smallest villages in Central and Upstate New York? Here's the top 10. 1. Herrings in Jefferson County 90. Herrings is named after two brothers who owned...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

150 Year Old Hudson Valley Railroad Offers Year Round Experiences

Have you ever been a part of a historic train ride? It's possible in the Hudson Valley. It amazes me how much historical information can be found in the Hudson Valley. Some of it we may already know while a lot of it remains unknown or as a mystery. Some...
Hudson Valley Post

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY

