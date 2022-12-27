ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, VA

mocoshow.com

Approximately 50 Firefighters Respond to House Fire in Aspen Hill

Around 50 Montgomery County firefighters responded to a single-family house fire in the 13300blk of Georgia Ave, near Regina Dr, in Aspen Hill on Thursday. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire originated in the basement of the home, which appeared to be abandoned (however power was still connected). The fire was reported by a passerby who reported smoke coming from home. There were no injuries reported.
ASPEN HILL, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Three Car Collision in Damascus

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a three car collision on Ridge Rd, in the area of Preakness Dr, in Damascus around 5pm on Thursday evening. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, three patients were transported to the hospital by EMS, including two Priority 3 patients (1 adult, 1 child) and one Priority 2 (adult). A nearby fire hydrant was damaged/sheared off due to the collision. Drivers should expect residual delays in the area.
DAMASCUS, MD
theriver953.com

MSP rescue fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry

Maryland State Police (MSP) report the rescue of a fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry West Virginia. On Dec. 27 around 4 p.m. a winter hiker had to be rescued after a fall near the Maryland Heights Overlook trail. The Potomac Valley Fire Company enlisted the aid of the MSP Aviation...
HARPERS FERRY, WV
DC News Now

Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash

ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
ANNANDALE, VA
cbs19news

Search continues for missing man in national park

LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The National Park Service says the search for a missing man continues. According to a release, James Alan Cattley of North Garden was reported missing on Dec. 12. His vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, located near mile marker 94 on Skyline Drive, on...
LURAY, VA
theburn.com

Burst water pipe delays opening at new Purcellville restaurant

The best laid plans of mice and men… that’s probably what the folks at The Local Cut are thinking after a pipe froze and burst right above the new restaurant’s bar. The anticipated opening of the Purcellville establishment has now been slightly delayed. “As much as we...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
TODAY.com

Trail of blood near car of missing Virginia father led to nearby woods, family says

The family of a Virginia father who vanished days before Christmas found a trail of blood leading from his abandoned car to nearby woods, relatives said. Jose Guerrero’s girlfriend said a “big amount of blood” was also found in the back seat of his abandoned Hyundai two days after his disappearance Dec. 21 in Woodbridge, 23 miles south of Washington, D.C.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
theburn.com

Leesburg hobby shop will shut its doors Saturday

Sad news on the local retail scene as the Leesburg Hobbies & Collectibles shop has announced that they will close their doors for good on Saturday. This after 21 years doing business in downtown Leesburg. The store on West Market Street announced back in November that it was closing, but...
LEESBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash

Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

VDOT to Hold Public Meeting

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing concerning improvements to Millwood Avenue. (Route 17/50/522) in the City of Winchester. The meeting will take place from 4 to 6 pm, Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Rouss City Hall, 15 North Cameron Street,. Winchester, VA 22601. Citizens can come...
WINCHESTER, VA
DC News Now

2 dead after murder, suicide in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Two people are dead after a murder-suicide in Morgan County that took place outside a resort last Friday night. Jessica Craver was leaving work at the Coolfont Resort when she was confronted by her boyfriend — who has been identified as August Chillenger, Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer. […]
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
loudounnow.com

2022 in Review: A Silver Lining at Last - Metrorail Arrives in Loudoun

After four years of delays and cost overruns, the long-await Metrorail stations in Loudoun opened in November. Even the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, or Metro, was more than ready—the transit authority announced the opening date with a video featuring the titular refrain from the Lizzo song “About Damn Time.”
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

