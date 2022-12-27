Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Approximately 50 Firefighters Respond to House Fire in Aspen Hill
Around 50 Montgomery County firefighters responded to a single-family house fire in the 13300blk of Georgia Ave, near Regina Dr, in Aspen Hill on Thursday. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire originated in the basement of the home, which appeared to be abandoned (however power was still connected). The fire was reported by a passerby who reported smoke coming from home. There were no injuries reported.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Three Car Collision in Damascus
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a three car collision on Ridge Rd, in the area of Preakness Dr, in Damascus around 5pm on Thursday evening. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, three patients were transported to the hospital by EMS, including two Priority 3 patients (1 adult, 1 child) and one Priority 2 (adult). A nearby fire hydrant was damaged/sheared off due to the collision. Drivers should expect residual delays in the area.
Renovations spark fire inside Loudoun County home’s walls
A home in Loudoun County sustained hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage after a fire started in exposed insulation and spread into the attic.
theriver953.com
MSP rescue fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry
Maryland State Police (MSP) report the rescue of a fallen hiker near Harpers Ferry West Virginia. On Dec. 27 around 4 p.m. a winter hiker had to be rescued after a fall near the Maryland Heights Overlook trail. The Potomac Valley Fire Company enlisted the aid of the MSP Aviation...
Pedestrian seriously injured in Va. crash
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after a crash in Annandale on Thursday. Police said that the crash happened at Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that the driver of the car stayed on the scene after the […]
Tractor-Trailer Crash Ties Up Traffic On I-70 In Washington County (DEVELOPING)
All hands were on deck on Thursday afternoon when there was a reported tractor-trailer crash on I-70 in Maryland that knocked one of the trucks off the road. First responders were called at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 to a stretch of I-70 in Washington County, when there was a reported crash near the northbound lanes of I-81 in the town of Halfway.
Virginia woman killed in fiery crash in Fauquier County
Police said the woman, 50-year-old Anna M. Frye, of Bealeton, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus west on Route 651 around 11:30 p.m. in Fauquier when the crash occurred. Police say Frye failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree before her car caught fire.
cbs19news
Search continues for missing man in national park
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The National Park Service says the search for a missing man continues. According to a release, James Alan Cattley of North Garden was reported missing on Dec. 12. His vehicle was found at Turk Gap Parking, located near mile marker 94 on Skyline Drive, on...
theburn.com
Burst water pipe delays opening at new Purcellville restaurant
The best laid plans of mice and men… that’s probably what the folks at The Local Cut are thinking after a pipe froze and burst right above the new restaurant’s bar. The anticipated opening of the Purcellville establishment has now been slightly delayed. “As much as we...
TODAY.com
Trail of blood near car of missing Virginia father led to nearby woods, family says
The family of a Virginia father who vanished days before Christmas found a trail of blood leading from his abandoned car to nearby woods, relatives said. Jose Guerrero’s girlfriend said a “big amount of blood” was also found in the back seat of his abandoned Hyundai two days after his disappearance Dec. 21 in Woodbridge, 23 miles south of Washington, D.C.
PHOTOS: MSP helicopter rescues injured hiker in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland State Police helicopter crew rescued an injured hiker from an overlook on Tuesday afternoon. The Potomac Valley Fire Company had first responded to help the hiker, who had fallen and injured their leg in a “remote” part of the Maryland Heights Overlook trail near Harpers Ferry, […]
theburn.com
Leesburg hobby shop will shut its doors Saturday
Sad news on the local retail scene as the Leesburg Hobbies & Collectibles shop has announced that they will close their doors for good on Saturday. This after 21 years doing business in downtown Leesburg. The store on West Market Street announced back in November that it was closing, but...
WUSA
Barricade situation going on for over 8 hours in Herndon, Virginia
A police spokesperson said a dad was holding his son hostage. WUSA9 was told the son is now out of the house and safe.
Police ID Teen Who Plunged Through Frozen Pond Leading To Icy Death In Virginia
Police have identified the Virginia teenager who fell to his death through an icy pond in Prince William County on Christmas Eve. Falls Church resident Shahzada Zadran, 19, was playing on a pond in the 60000 block of Erinblair Loop in Haymarket with a group of others when he went through the ice, a…
mocoshow.com
Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash
Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Sterling man
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a Sterling man who was last seen a week ago.
theriver953.com
VDOT to Hold Public Meeting
The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing concerning improvements to Millwood Avenue. (Route 17/50/522) in the City of Winchester. The meeting will take place from 4 to 6 pm, Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Rouss City Hall, 15 North Cameron Street,. Winchester, VA 22601. Citizens can come...
2 dead after murder, suicide in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Two people are dead after a murder-suicide in Morgan County that took place outside a resort last Friday night. Jessica Craver was leaving work at the Coolfont Resort when she was confronted by her boyfriend — who has been identified as August Chillenger, Morgan County Sheriff KC Bohrer. […]
loudounnow.com
2022 in Review: A Silver Lining at Last - Metrorail Arrives in Loudoun
After four years of delays and cost overruns, the long-await Metrorail stations in Loudoun opened in November. Even the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, or Metro, was more than ready—the transit authority announced the opening date with a video featuring the titular refrain from the Lizzo song “About Damn Time.”
