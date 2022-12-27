ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

FDA grants fast-track review for over-the-counter overdose drug

By Julia Mueller, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FQKEp_0jvcuyXp00

( The Hill ) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is fast-tracking the review for a new opioid overdose reversal drug that would be available over the counter.

The nonprofit pharmaceutical company Harm Reduction Therapeutics on Monday said in a release the FDA had granted it priority review for a new drug application for RiVive, a naloxone nasal spray for emergency overdose treatment.

Naloxone is a drug administered to reverse the effects of a suspected opioid overdose. Under brand names like Narcan, naloxone is usually available without a prescription, but sold behind the counter.

Harm Reduction Therapeutics co-founder and CEO Michael Hufford said the drug application’s progress indicates “the public health landscape is beginning to evolve” and that the low-cost, over-the-counter drug is “hopefully set to become a reality.”

It will still be a while, though, before the FDA makes a call on RiVive, with an approval decision expected by the end of April 2023.

Anticipating a green light from the agency, the nonprofit says it’s entered a commercial supply agreement and is preparing to launch the drug in the U.S. in 2024.

The FDA earlier this month also granted priority review for Emergent BioSolutions Inc., the maker of Narcan, for a two-dose naloxone nasal spray, with an approval date expected in March 2023.

Researchers and drug manufacturers are pushing for the drug to be accessible without a prescription and without talking to a pharmacist behind the counter as the country deals with a growing opioid epidemic.

Opioids are the leading driver of drug overdose deaths in the U.S., according to the CDC.

News of the latest push for fast-track approval was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Justice Department sues major drug distributor over opioid epidemic

The Department of Justice (DOJ) sued one of the nation’s largest drug distributors on Thursday, accusing the company of partially fueling the opioid crisis by failing to report hundreds of thousands of suspicious orders. The civil complaint against AmerisourceBergen, filed in federal court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, asks for potentially billions of dollars […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KSN News

Business burglary leads to drug arrests in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department said several people were arrested following a burglary at Summit ResCare at 2102 E. Spruce St. The burglary happened on Monday. On Wednesday, around 1 a.m., police said two people were arrested in connection with the burglary and booked on suspicion of stolen property. Later […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

31K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy