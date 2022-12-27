Read full article on original website
2022 roundup: 8 nonprofit features from Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown plus revisit the volunteer guide
The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Community Impact wrote features on eight nonprofit organizations in Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown in 2022. Reread these articles, which ran in our print editions over the last year, and learn about ongoing volunteer opportunities in your area.
School will start on time after fire breaks out at Kealing Middle School
A fire broke out Tuesday morning at Kealing Middle School. (Courtesy Google Earth) Austin ISD school officials announced on Dec. 29 that school will start on time at Kealing Middle School after a fire broke out on the morning of Dec. 27 inside the building. "We're thankful no one was...
postnewsgroup.com
White Teacher Fired After Telling Students His Race Was ‘Superior’
A teacher in the Pflugerville Independent School District which is located in Austin, Texas, is no longer employed by the district after a video surfaced of him saying he believes white people are “the superior” race. In the video, the unidentified white middle school teacher was captured saying,...
KSAT 12
Free expungement program offers people opportunity to wipe records clean, deadline Feb. 1
SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people in Bexar County and surrounding areas may be eligible to have their criminal records wiped clean as the Texas Legal Services Center of Austin and the San Antonio NAACP Branch offer free expungement services. “[It’s] Like being born again. What more can you...
Best of 2022: 18 front-page stories from New Braunfels
The city hopes to acquire the downtown Union Pacific Railroad rail yard property. (Lauren Canterberry/Community Impact Newspaper) As 2023 approaches, take a look back at Community Impact's 2022 front-page coverage of the acquisition of the Union Pacific rail yard property downtown, staffing struggles in local school districts, New Braunfels housing insecurity, soaring utility rates and more.
Georgetown tenants still without water after latest freeze
BH Management Services manages the complex. A representative with the company says water was shut off to avoid continued water damage related to the freeze.
Best of 2022: Top 10 stories of the year from Round Rock
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Williamson County and northeastern Travis County through 6:45 p.m. March 21. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) Here are the top 10 stories read in Round Rock for 2022. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Williamson County and northeastern...
fox7austin.com
Foundation Communities asking for help due to increased demand for rental assistance
AUSTIN, Texas - Foundation Communities has burned through money earmarked to help residents with rent and is asking for help because of an increase in demand for rental assistance. Inflation means more people are having to ask for help with rent this year and the affordable housing nonprofit is now...
Belton Village community upset after dealing with no water for four days
BELTON, Texas — Losing water around Christmas time is unfortunate for anybody. Losing water for four days around Christmas time, one could argue, is as rough as it gets. "We couldn't flush our toilets, our house smells horrible," Danny Aller Jr. said. "We haven't been able to wash clothes because the leak was in the washroom and they've had it locked up this entire time."
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
2022 roundup: 11 business features from Georgetown
The taproom crew at Rentsch Brewery includes, from left, Julian Newman, General Manager Matt Davis and Assistant Manager Will Hickman. (Community Impact staff) Community Impact featured 11 businesses in the Georgetown area throughout 2022. Revisit these profiles, which ran in our print editions over the course of this year. January:...
10 commercial permits filed in Georgetown, including new Subway, McDonald’s
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Austin Fire Department mourning loss of Battalion Chief Travis Maher
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after a long fight with cancer. AFD Battalion Chief Travis Maher died this week. He had been with AFD for 23 years. Maher was part of Texas Task Force One, which is the...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new urgent care facility
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
6 restaurants featured this year in Pflugerville and Hutto
Iris and Paul Liu opened Amigo's BBQ Grill in 2003. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has profiled several unique restaurants and businesses serving the Central Texas area. Here are all the restaurants featured in Pflugerville and Hutto in 2022. When Mario Perez opened Mario’s Mexican Restaurant in...
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy gas outages during freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent letters to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman Christi Craddick calling on their agencies to investigate Atmos Energy gas outages during last week’s freezing weather. As temperatures dropped below freezing on Friday morning,...
‘Slap in the face’: Austin homeless camp swept same day cold weather shelters closed
The same day the City of Austin closed its cold weather shelters, some people experiencing homelessness watched their belongings get bulldozed into piles and sent off in dumpsters.
Texas family out 5 days, $5K from Southwest cancellations
“The future is unknown…. We don’t know if our flight will get canceled again. But hopefully it won’t,” Desousa said.
Lakeway Activity Center offers special clubs, classes for local seniors
From left: Administrative Assistant Kat Grady and Manager Dallas Gorman work alongside Senior Administrative Assistant Alisha Osborne and Parks & Recreation Director Andra Bennett on programming. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) The Lakeway Activity Center is a multiuse facility owned and operated by the city to promote social, civic and recreational activities.
Popular waterfall near Lake Georgetown partially collapses after freeze
GEORGETOWN, Texas — A popular spring-fed waterfall near Lake Georgetown took a big hit during the Arctic cold front that swept through Central Texas over the holiday weekend. According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, part of the rock wall overhang of Crockett Garden Falls collapsed. Scott...
