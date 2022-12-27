It is with our deepest sorrow, we announce that Ashton Phillip Laatz passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2022. He was 18. Ashton Was born on April 19, 2004 in Aurora Illinois. He recently graduated high school in Oswego. Ashton was known as a gentle giant with a big heart who genuinely cared about people. He loved going fishing with his father and friends, he played rugby with the Chiefs Rugby Club from the age of 10 and was fortunate enough to travel to England and Scotland with his team. Ashton lived life to the fullest, recently asked God for forgiveness and accepted him as his Lord and Savior, and was making plans for the future.

