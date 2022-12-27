ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

Local organization makes holidays bright for families in need

A local organization called Community Cares went the extra mile to brighten up the holiday season for those in need. It's part of the group's Annual Holiday Project where toys and food are collected for families within the Oswego 308 School District. Robyn Vickers, of Oswego, heads Community Cares. She...
OSWEGO, IL
Ashton Phillip Laatz

It is with our deepest sorrow, we announce that Ashton Phillip Laatz passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2022. He was 18. Ashton Was born on April 19, 2004 in Aurora Illinois. He recently graduated high school in Oswego. Ashton was known as a gentle giant with a big heart who genuinely cared about people. He loved going fishing with his father and friends, he played rugby with the Chiefs Rugby Club from the age of 10 and was fortunate enough to travel to England and Scotland with his team. Ashton lived life to the fullest, recently asked God for forgiveness and accepted him as his Lord and Savior, and was making plans for the future.
SANDWICH, IL
George Kalina, 76

George Kalina, 76, of Sandwich, IL passed away on December 23, 2022. George was born on January 21, 1946 in Budapest, Hungary to Stephen and Maria (Hezer) Kalina. George migrated to the US in 1972 to Chicago sponsored by his aunt and uncle. He met a Hungarian family from Sandwich by accident at Starved Rock State Park, which caused him to move to Plano where he met his wife, Kathy Beverage. They got married and he started his American family. George worked for several factories and retired in the home him and Kathy built. He also attended the Sandwich Church of the Nazarene.
SANDWICH, IL
Yorkville mayor running for reelection unopposed

Yorkville Mayor John Purcell is running unopposed for a second term in the April Consolidated election. Purcell says it's the first time he's run for public office without an opponent. He says he is running again because he has lots to do still. Your browser does not support the audio...
YORKVILLE, IL
Two candidates for Yorkville City Council facing objections

Two candidates for Yorkville City Council are facing objections raised over their nominating papers. Ward 4 candidate Russell "Rusty" Corneils filed an objection alleging that fellow Ward 4 candidate Salvatore "Sammy" Hall did not file the proper paperwork about economic interests to the correct election authority. Yorkville resident Donald T....
YORKVILLE, IL
Two victims in Ottawa fire identified

The two people who died in a fire in Ottawa on Christmas Eve morning have been identified by the LaSalle County Coroner as 44-year-old Arthelia M. Brewer and her daughter three-year-old Melani A. Embry, both of Ottawa. The coroner says that the two died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide...
OTTAWA, IL
Major Fire in downtown Mendota

A major fire in downtown Mendota has damaged several buildings in the 700 block of Illinois Avenue. Numerous area fire departments were called to blaze Thursday night along with the LaSalle County Emergency Management Agency. WSPY news will publish more information once it becomes available.
MENDOTA, IL
Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in Oswego Wednesday

Oswego police say that a 19-year-old woman from Oswego and an 11-year-old girl from Maywood were hit by a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Montgomery woman Wednesday evening in the area of Fernwood Road and E. Merchants Drive. Both pedestrians were taken to an area hospital. Police did not announce...
OSWEGO, IL
Man Sentenced on Attempted Aggravated Robbery Charge in Grundy Co.

A 31-year-old Woodridge man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on December 22nd. Gionni Hudson pled guilty to Attempted Aggravated Robbery, a class two felony and was sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail. He was placed on four years of probation. The Morris Police Department...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Aurora man killed in crash with tree

An Aurora man is dead after a crashing into a tree in the area of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the city's west side Wednesday. Police identified him as 31-year-old Axel Morales. Police say Morales disobeyed a stop sign while heading south on Edgelawn and struck another vehicle...
AURORA, IL
Police Arrested Armed Man After Fleeing and Crash

At approximately 1:15 pm, December 28th, Grundy County Proactive Unit observed a white Toyota Camry speeding eastbound in the right lane along Interstate 80 near mile marker 105 and unsafely approached the rear of a semi-truck, with its hazard lights on. During the traffic stop that followed the Indiana driver...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
One person hurt in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Oswego

Oswego police say one person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Tuesday afternoon in the area of Douglas Road and Route 30. Police were told by a witness that the pedestrian ran out into traffic and that the vehicle did not...
OSWEGO, IL
Boulder Hill woman charged with possession of a controlled substance after traffic stop

A Boulder Hill woman is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop Tuesday in the area Greenfield Road and Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office alleges that 32-year-old Monica Aguiniga was in possession of a controlled substance and had a stun gun without having a FOID card. She was arrested and taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL

