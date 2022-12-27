Read full article on original website
New Year's Eve Skooter's BashAdrian HolmanShorewood, IL
Joliet man arrested after pressing loaded gun against relative's chestEdy ZooJoliet, IL
Joliet Mayor's office cracks down on Cajun Boil & Bar for violating rulesEdy ZooJoliet, IL
Illinois Food Bank's Free Holiday Food Bring Joy to FamiliesThe Bright Side CornerPlainfield, IL
Shop with a Cop on 12/22Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
WSPY NEWS
Local organization makes holidays bright for families in need
A local organization called Community Cares went the extra mile to brighten up the holiday season for those in need. It's part of the group's Annual Holiday Project where toys and food are collected for families within the Oswego 308 School District. Robyn Vickers, of Oswego, heads Community Cares. She...
WSPY NEWS
Ashton Phillip Laatz
It is with our deepest sorrow, we announce that Ashton Phillip Laatz passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2022. He was 18. Ashton Was born on April 19, 2004 in Aurora Illinois. He recently graduated high school in Oswego. Ashton was known as a gentle giant with a big heart who genuinely cared about people. He loved going fishing with his father and friends, he played rugby with the Chiefs Rugby Club from the age of 10 and was fortunate enough to travel to England and Scotland with his team. Ashton lived life to the fullest, recently asked God for forgiveness and accepted him as his Lord and Savior, and was making plans for the future.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Board Chairman says roads and broadband are the next big projects
Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg says that the county has some big projects coming in 2023 and beyond. One project getting closer to groundbreaking is the Collins Road Extension. Kellogg says the county has been working with the Village of Oswego. Your browser does not support the audio element.
WSPY NEWS
George Kalina, 76
George Kalina, 76, of Sandwich, IL passed away on December 23, 2022. George was born on January 21, 1946 in Budapest, Hungary to Stephen and Maria (Hezer) Kalina. George migrated to the US in 1972 to Chicago sponsored by his aunt and uncle. He met a Hungarian family from Sandwich by accident at Starved Rock State Park, which caused him to move to Plano where he met his wife, Kathy Beverage. They got married and he started his American family. George worked for several factories and retired in the home him and Kathy built. He also attended the Sandwich Church of the Nazarene.
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville mayor running for reelection unopposed
Yorkville Mayor John Purcell is running unopposed for a second term in the April Consolidated election. Purcell says it's the first time he's run for public office without an opponent. He says he is running again because he has lots to do still. Your browser does not support the audio...
WSPY NEWS
Two candidates for Yorkville City Council facing objections
Two candidates for Yorkville City Council are facing objections raised over their nominating papers. Ward 4 candidate Russell "Rusty" Corneils filed an objection alleging that fellow Ward 4 candidate Salvatore "Sammy" Hall did not file the proper paperwork about economic interests to the correct election authority. Yorkville resident Donald T....
WSPY NEWS
Two victims in Ottawa fire identified
The two people who died in a fire in Ottawa on Christmas Eve morning have been identified by the LaSalle County Coroner as 44-year-old Arthelia M. Brewer and her daughter three-year-old Melani A. Embry, both of Ottawa. The coroner says that the two died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide...
WSPY NEWS
Major Fire in downtown Mendota
A major fire in downtown Mendota has damaged several buildings in the 700 block of Illinois Avenue. Numerous area fire departments were called to blaze Thursday night along with the LaSalle County Emergency Management Agency. WSPY news will publish more information once it becomes available.
WSPY NEWS
Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in Oswego Wednesday
Oswego police say that a 19-year-old woman from Oswego and an 11-year-old girl from Maywood were hit by a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Montgomery woman Wednesday evening in the area of Fernwood Road and E. Merchants Drive. Both pedestrians were taken to an area hospital. Police did not announce...
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police urge motorists to drive sober over the holiday weekend
The Oswego Police Department is urging people to drive sober over the holiday weekend. Deputy Chief Jason Bastin says now is the time to start making plans for a ride if you plan to drink on New Year's Eve. Bastin notes that just because someone is not at a .08...
WSPY NEWS
Man Sentenced on Attempted Aggravated Robbery Charge in Grundy Co.
A 31-year-old Woodridge man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on December 22nd. Gionni Hudson pled guilty to Attempted Aggravated Robbery, a class two felony and was sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail. He was placed on four years of probation. The Morris Police Department...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man killed in crash with tree
An Aurora man is dead after a crashing into a tree in the area of South Edgelawn Drive and Prairie Street on the city's west side Wednesday. Police identified him as 31-year-old Axel Morales. Police say Morales disobeyed a stop sign while heading south on Edgelawn and struck another vehicle...
WSPY NEWS
TOP 10 Stories of 2022, Number 2: Double Homicide at Gippers Remains Under Investigation
A double homicide at Gippers Sports Club and Eatery in the 8400 block of East Pine Bluff Road on September 24 is our number two news story of this year. Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley spoke with WCSJ about what happened the morning of the homicide. Your browser does not...
WSPY NEWS
Man Accused of Dealing Cannabis Wanted For Failing To Appear For Court Date
A Wenona man is wanted in Grundy County for failing to appear for his court date this month. Daniel Neronsky was charged with the unlawful delivery of cannabis between 500 and 2000 grams, a class two felony and the unlawful possession of cannabis, a class three felony. The Grundy County...
WSPY NEWS
Police Arrested Armed Man After Fleeing and Crash
At approximately 1:15 pm, December 28th, Grundy County Proactive Unit observed a white Toyota Camry speeding eastbound in the right lane along Interstate 80 near mile marker 105 and unsafely approached the rear of a semi-truck, with its hazard lights on. During the traffic stop that followed the Indiana driver...
WSPY NEWS
One person hurt in vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Oswego
Oswego police say one person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Tuesday afternoon in the area of Douglas Road and Route 30. Police were told by a witness that the pedestrian ran out into traffic and that the vehicle did not...
WSPY NEWS
Boulder Hill woman charged with possession of a controlled substance after traffic stop
A Boulder Hill woman is facing drug and weapon charges after a traffic stop Tuesday in the area Greenfield Road and Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office alleges that 32-year-old Monica Aguiniga was in possession of a controlled substance and had a stun gun without having a FOID card. She was arrested and taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville.
WSPY NEWS
Morris Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dealing Drugs Twice in the Past Month
A 34-year-old Morris woman has been arrested on major drug offenses twice in the last month. Rebecca Cortez was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop in the 2400 block of East Division Street in Diamond around 1:30 p.m. on November 27th. Cortez is accused...
WSPY NEWS
Plainfield police investigating crash that resulted in the death of seventeen-year-old
The Plainfield Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a seventeen-year-old girl Wednesday evening. Police say it happened just before 6:30 in the area of 143rd Street just west of Frontage Road. A vehicle being driven by the teen had left the road and crashed...
