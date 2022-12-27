Read full article on original website
Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
17 Most Popular Florida Vacation Rentals (2022)
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In 2022, Florida was the most popular destination for our TravelAwaits readers to book a vacation home — by far. The Gulf Coast entices travelers looking for a laidback, relaxed atmosphere and gorgeous white sand beaches, while the southern Atlantic Coast offers a more lively tropical spirit. Of course, families flock to Orlando’s exciting theme park adventures, too. No matter what kind of vacation you’re searching for, one of these vacation homes will be the perfect base. Here are the most booked Florida vacation homes and condos in 2022.
This Florida Town Now Offers Visitors Electric Horseless Carriage Rides — The First In The U.S.
For the first time, electric horseless carriages will be used for tourism in the United States. Mount Dora, Florida, is the first city in the country to implement the carriages. The quaint town, just north of Orlando, has beautiful parks, lakes, and a restored historic district that can all now...
Tips For Visiting Disney World in Florida
ORLANDO, FL - If you're planning to go to Disney World this year, you will be pleased to know that there are several tips you can follow to ensure your trip is a success. These tips include using Genie+ to skip the lines, booking your meals in advance, and using the MDE app.
Delays, Cancellations Plague Disney World Airport Due to Winter Storm
Holiday traffic flying in and out of Central Florida is reportedly backed up over two hours as the airline industry continues to reel from the intense winter storm. According to WESH2 meteorologist Eric Burris, the FAA is reporting over two-hour delays for most of the Sunshine State’s airports, and Orlando International Airport is reporting more than half of their flights are either canceled or delayed.
What to Know Before Moving to Florida
This December, I’m celebrating a special anniversary. No, not the romantic kind with chocolate and roses from a hunky lifeguard, but rather the anniversary of my three-year-long love/hate relationship with Florida. In 2019, I moved to Sarasota from Atlanta intending to stay a few months, soak up some rays,...
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Florida's finest Pizza Restaurants: A foodie's Guide
Florida is a popular destination for its beautiful beaches and theme parks, as well as its diverse cultural offerings. However, did you know that the state is also home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the United States?
FDOT celebrates strong 2022, eyes projects ‘nearing completion’ next year
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is celebrating an eventful 2022, and already has its sights set on several big projects that will move closer to completion in 2023. “Florida has a diverse transportation system, so it’s important that we continue to balance the needs of our communities with safety...
Longhorn Steakhouse to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
"While some take shortcuts and cut corners, at Longhorn, we do things the right way because that is what great steak deserves — and, more importantly — it’s what you deserve.”
What happens when you don’t protect plants during a Florida freeze?
David Whitwam of Whitwam Organics shows what happens to plants when Florida drops to freezing temperatures. Let’s just say, an interesting result occurred to the African blue basil in the Good Day Garden.
Hurricane Ian still taking financial toll on snowbirds
Months have passed since Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, problems keep piling up for residents in severely impacted areas. Though local, state, and federal resources have been sent to help, the aftermath left a financial nightmare for many – including snowbirds.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never tried any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
What is the Number One Place to Retire in Florida? Try 6 Places
Retiring in Florida is a dream for many. It is an attractive prospect for many people looking to escape the hustle and bustle of their current city life but with hundreds of cities and towns to choose from, how can you decide where the best place to retire in Florida is?
Multiple Florida Cities Rank Best Spots For Dive Bars
Multiple Florida cities have ranked high for best cities for dive bars. Who doesn’t love cheap drinks and a chill atmosphere? Here in the Tampa Bay area, we have so many staple bars to choose from, and even more dive bars for a more laid back evening. While many...
Two Florida Spa And Hot Tub Companies Shut Down For “Deceptive” Practices
The state of Florida is taking legal action against two hot tub and spa companies for deceptive business practices. Alejandro Flores-Ramirez, owner of Affordable Spa Covers and Coverlex, deceived consumers with fake fast-delivery estimates and expedited shipping fees. According to an investigation by Attorney General
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-qauality ingredients only.
Should we continue to live on Florida’s coastline?
New building codes can help stem storm damage — to a degree. ZHONG-REN PENG Director of iAdapt, International Center for Adaptation Planning and Design, University of Florida Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast last fall. Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them.
