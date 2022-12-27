All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In 2022, Florida was the most popular destination for our TravelAwaits readers to book a vacation home — by far. The Gulf Coast entices travelers looking for a laidback, relaxed atmosphere and gorgeous white sand beaches, while the southern Atlantic Coast offers a more lively tropical spirit. Of course, families flock to Orlando’s exciting theme park adventures, too. No matter what kind of vacation you’re searching for, one of these vacation homes will be the perfect base. Here are the most booked Florida vacation homes and condos in 2022.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO