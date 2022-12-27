ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
fox35orlando.com

Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
WINTER PARK, FL
travelawaits.com

17 Most Popular Florida Vacation Rentals (2022)

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In 2022, Florida was the most popular destination for our TravelAwaits readers to book a vacation home — by far. The Gulf Coast entices travelers looking for a laidback, relaxed atmosphere and gorgeous white sand beaches, while the southern Atlantic Coast offers a more lively tropical spirit. Of course, families flock to Orlando’s exciting theme park adventures, too. No matter what kind of vacation you’re searching for, one of these vacation homes will be the perfect base. Here are the most booked Florida vacation homes and condos in 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
East Coast Traveler

Tips For Visiting Disney World in Florida

ORLANDO, FL - If you're planning to go to Disney World this year, you will be pleased to know that there are several tips you can follow to ensure your trip is a success. These tips include using Genie+ to skip the lines, booking your meals in advance, and using the MDE app.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Delays, Cancellations Plague Disney World Airport Due to Winter Storm

Holiday traffic flying in and out of Central Florida is reportedly backed up over two hours as the airline industry continues to reel from the intense winter storm. According to WESH2 meteorologist Eric Burris, the FAA is reporting over two-hour delays for most of the Sunshine State’s airports, and Orlando International Airport is reporting more than half of their flights are either canceled or delayed.
ORLANDO, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

What to Know Before Moving to Florida

This December, I’m celebrating a special anniversary. No, not the romantic kind with chocolate and roses from a hunky lifeguard, but rather the anniversary of my three-year-long love/hate relationship with Florida. In 2019, I moved to Sarasota from Atlanta intending to stay a few months, soak up some rays,...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Hurricane Ian still taking financial toll on snowbirds

Months have passed since Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, problems keep piling up for residents in severely impacted areas. Though local, state, and federal resources have been sent to help, the aftermath left a financial nightmare for many – including snowbirds.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never tried any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaing.com

What is the Number One Place to Retire in Florida? Try 6 Places

Retiring in Florida is a dream for many. It is an attractive prospect for many people looking to escape the hustle and bustle of their current city life but with hundreds of cities and towns to choose from, how can you decide where the best place to retire in Florida is?
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Multiple Florida Cities Rank Best Spots For Dive Bars

Multiple Florida cities have ranked high for best cities for dive bars. Who doesn’t love cheap drinks and a chill atmosphere? Here in the Tampa Bay area, we have so many staple bars to choose from, and even more dive bars for a more laid back evening. While many...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-qauality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
waterfronttimes.com

Should we continue to live on Florida’s coastline?

New building codes can help stem storm damage — to a degree. ZHONG-REN PENG Director of iAdapt, International Center for Adaptation Planning and Design, University of Florida Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast last fall. Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them.
FLORIDA STATE

