The Campaign for Better Transport (CfBT) is calling on the UK government to impost a tenfold increase in the air passenger duty (APD) for private charter flights. The environmental transportation group also wants business aviation to lose its current exemption from the country’s 20 percent value-added tax (VAT) and for this levy to be imposed on every aircraft movement, regardless of flight duration.
Video Shows U.S. Plane Avoid Colliding With Chinese War Jet
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the Chinese jet came within 20 feet of the U.S. aircraft's nose, forcing it to "take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision."
S&P 500 closes out dismal year with worst loss since 2008
Stocks are closing out 2022 with more losses, giving the S&P 500 its worst year since 2008. The benchmark index fell 0.3% Friday, the last trading day of the year, leaving it down 19.4% for the year. The technology-heavy Nasdaq and the Dow also fell and ended the year in the red. The Fed’s battle against inflation will likely remain investors' overarching concern in 2023, according to analysts. When Wall Street reopens after another long holiday weekend, investors will have several big updates on the employment market to digest in the first week of the new year.
US stocks finish 2022 with another loss, ending the year down 20% in their worst performance since 2008
Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 9% in 2022, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 33% during the year.
