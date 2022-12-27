ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State Police Announce “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar”

The Delaware State Police Aviation Section is proud to announce its first-ever “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar.”  This program, which will last seven weeks, will strive to inspire others to seek careers in these noble and exciting professions.  Participants will primarily meet at the DSP Hanger located at the Summit Airport in Middletown on Thursday evenings from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting March 2 nd , 2023.  Two off-site visits are scheduled, however, are contingent on the weather.

Master Corporal Carol Parton, DSP’s first-ever female pilot explains, “Before joining DSP, I actually worked as a civilian at Summit Airport. One day I watched the State Police Helicopter return to the airport and land after completing a mission.  I remember feeling in awe of the aircraft and had an opportunity to speak to the pilot.  He was so kind and interesting, ultimately inspiring me to want to become a Trooper and fly a helicopter for DSP. I hope to be as inspiring to someone else and just maybe they will consider a career in police work and aviation.”

Attendees will experience a variety of presentations over the course of the seven weeks, learn about the history of women in aviation, and hear from aviation industry experts.  Aviation Unit Commander Captain Jeff Whitmarsh says, “Our goal is to also showcase many of the interesting aspects of the State Police and how we work to positively impact public safety. Participants in this seminar will speak with leaders of several of our special units and learn how the Aviation Unit supports them.”

Those interested in participating must be at least 18 years of age and submit an email outlining their interest to DSP_AviationAdmin@delaware.gov .  The deadline for submissions is February 1 st , 2023.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 122722  1030

