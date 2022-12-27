Read full article on original website
Energy Sector Update for 12/29/2022: STR,MNRL,SU,SU.TO,FET
Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.9% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up past 1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.3% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1%. West Texas Intermediate...
Keep a 6.7%+ Dividend Flowing in This Top Pipeline Stock
There's no doubt that 2022 was the year of energy, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused supply shocks that sent oil and gas prices soaring. But with inflation data more muted and most of the disruptions now long priced-in as we enter a New Year, it may be time to start getting much more selective about the energy sector.
Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Crypto investors have trudged through a bear market for almost all of 2022. The top two digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are down 65% and 68% year to date, respectively. While many crypto investors will be happy to put 2022 in the rearview mirror, it wasn't all bad news in 2022.
2 Cannabis Stocks To Watch In 2023
Cannabis stocks have garnered significant attention in recent years. This comes as more and more countries and states legalize marijuana for recreational and medicinal purposes. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global legal marijuana market size was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030.
Why Lucid Shares Jumped Today
After closing at an all-time record low price yesterday, shares of luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were bouncing Wednesday morning. With the stock down over 83% in 2022, the recent slide to new lows can probably be explained pretty easily. And opportunistic investors may be taking advantage of the record low price and buying the stock today. Lucid shares popped as much as 7% early today, and held onto a gain of 1.3% at 11 a.m. ET.
Bitcoin Seen Dropping Lower Before Shooting Back Up
Billionaire Tim Draper says bitcoin (BTC) could hit $250,000 next year while renowned investor Mark Mobius counters it could crash to $10,000. Who's right?. That's anyone's guess but for now, the world's largest cryptocurrency and the beleaguered cryptocurrency market it helped usher is expected to remain in the doldrums for much of next year, if not longer.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $212.99, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading,...
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures climb on tight supplies
CHICAGO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle futures firmed on Tuesday, supported by lower cattle supplies and the impact of cold weather on cattle weights, traders said. Winter weather last week across the U.S. Great Plains likely caused cattle to lose weight amid snow and below-freezing temperatures, said Brad Kooima, commodity broker at Kooima Kooima Varilek Trading Inc.
Euronet (EEFT) Rises 20.9% in 3 Months: More Room for Growth?
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s EEFT shares have climbed 20.9% in the past three months compared with a 3.9% rise of the industry. Growth in EFT Processing, epay and Money Transfer businesses are driving the stock. With its digital efforts and global expansions, the company has positioned itself for better returns in the future.
Why Edison International Is a Top 10 Utility Dividend Stock (EIX)
Edison International (Symbol: EIX) has been named as a Top 10 dividend paying utility stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among utilities, EIX shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent EIX share price of $64.40 represents a price-to-book ratio of 1.8 and an annual dividend yield of 4.58% — by comparison, the average utility stock in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 3.9% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.7. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Edison International, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
Crypto exchange Kraken to stop operations in Japan
Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S.-based crypto exchange Kraken said on Wednesday it would cease its operations in Japan next month, citing the current market conditions in the country and a weak crypto market globally. Kraken will deregister from the Financial Services Agency (JFSA) as of Jan. 31, by which time...
Why Palantir, C3.ai, and Shopify Stocks All Gained Ground Today
The recent volatility that has plagued the major stock market indexes continued this week. After several days of declines, Wall Street was finally able to mount a rally Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment report, which brought some (potentially) good news. The Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of rising interest rates may finally be cooling the overheated economy -- at least if the job numbers are any indication.
Should You Hold On to AmEx (AXP) Stock in Your Portfolio?
American Express Company AXP remains well-poised for growth due to improved discount revenues, innovative card offerings, an advanced digital solutions suite and a strong financial position. Zacks Rank & Price Performance. American Express carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. The stock has gained 6.2% in the past six...
Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6.5%
In trading on Friday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.15 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.13% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KIM.PRM was trading at a 18.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.46% in the "Real Estate" category.
Financial Sector Update for 12/30/2022: FUTU, DBD, CIXX, CIX.TO
Financial stocks were drifting lower in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.8%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.1% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping 1.3%. Bitcoin was declining 0.5% to...
Consumer Sector Update for 12/30/2022: AMC, FFIE, MESA, UAL
Consumer stocks were retreating in pre-holiday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 1.1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) falling 1.2%. In company news, AMC Entertainment (AMC) declined 4.5% on Friday after overnight saying Silver Lake managing director Lee Wittlinger stepped down...
Why Shares of SoFi, Lemonade, and Upstart Are Rising Today
Shares of several popular fintech stocks rode the wave upward with the broader market Thursday after new data from the Labor Department indicated that the red-hot U.S. job market may be cooling a bit. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of one-stop-shop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were trading...
