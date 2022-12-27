Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Reunions and Acts of Kindness Come as Southwest Airlines Travel Fiasco ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Community Pushes to Have Neighborhood Recognized as KoreatownLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Broncos Make Official Decision On Russell Wilson
It's been a disaster of a year for the 4-11 Denver Broncos, but they're not waving the white flag when it comes to Russell Wilson at quarterback. Per DNVR.com's Zac Stevens, "Russell Wilson will remain the Broncos starting QB" despite major chances to the coaching staff and no chance at the playoffs.
Peyton Manning Reveals Whether He Would Consider Coaching Denver Broncos
Peyton Manning is pretty sure about his future, and it doesn't involve a whistle or clipboard. When asked about the possibility of taking over the Denver Broncos vacant coaching job, Manning didn't mince words. "I don't think so," he said, twice, according to TMZ. The Broncos fired ...
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Russell Wilson has classy response to Nathaniel Hackett firing
Nathaniel Hackett was fired by the Denver Broncos this week before he could finish one full season with the team, and Russell Wilson seemed to acknowledge that he played a role in the head coach’s dismissal. Wilson told reporters on Wednesday that he was “devastated” when the Broncos moved on from Hackett. “The reality is... The post Russell Wilson has classy response to Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Broncos CEO Greg Penner, GM George Paton offer updates on Russell Wilson, coaching search, more
Two days after parting ways with Nathaniel Hackett, just the fourth head coach to be fired during his first season on the job in NFL history, the Broncos met the media Wednesday to address the state of the franchise. Co-owner and CEO Greg Penner and general manager George Paton explained Hackett's firing, announced an interim coach, projected quarterback Russell Wilson's future, and fielded questions on other pressing issues surrounding the team.
Yardbarker
Peyton Manning has no interest in coaching, even with Broncos opening
Do not expect to see Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning roaming the sidelines as a head coach anytime soon. When asked by TMZ this week if he had any interest in getting into coaching, especially with the new opening in Denver, Manning quickly -- and repeatedly -- responded with an "I don't think so" in response to the question.
Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17
The Philadelphia Eagles are not giving much away when it comes to their quarterback for Week 17, but some players may have sent a clear indication of where things are headed. Starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, returned to practice this week, albeit on a limited basis, raising the possibility... The post Report hints at Eagles’ likely QB choice for Week 17 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
A Horrible Russell Wilson Was 3 Times Better Than a Dominant Jayson Tatum
Despite the NFL's ugly Christmas schedule, it still cruised past the NBA in the TV ratings. The post A Horrible Russell Wilson Was 3 Times Better Than a Dominant Jayson Tatum appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
No. 6 Texas takes 5-game win streak to Oklahoma
No. 6 Texas enters Saturday’s Big 12 Conference opener at Oklahoma on a roll despite a major off-the-court distraction. The
Broncos Star Has Message For Fans About Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos had sky-high expectations heading into the 2022 season. They had just capped off a great offseason that saw them acquire Russell Wilson and hire first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett after finishing 7-10 in 2021. They thought these moves would finally get them back in contention for a playoff spot.
NFL: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos
Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory (5) during the second half against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
