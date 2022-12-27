Read full article on original website
Amy Jo DeKruyter
Heaven welcomed Amy Jo DeKruyter, age 52, of Holland, MI, into her eternal home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. A beautiful mother, wife, sister, and daughter, she died after a year-long journey with multiforme glioblastoma. Amy’s unforgettable smile, sparkling eyes, a listening ear, and warm welcome marked a life of love, service, and deep Christian faith. Born in 1970, she attended Zeeland Public Schools, traveling to Bolivia in her senior year of high school as a Rotary exchange student. After a double major in Spanish and Psychology/Sociology at Hope College (’92), she earned a Masters in Social Work at Western Michigan University (’95). These early interests in other cultures, languages, and peoples, and in working to enrich the lives of others, can be traced across Amy’s life. Her love for teaching was seen in her years as a substitute teacher—often in Spanish—at Borculo Christian, Zeeland Christian, and Zeeland Public Schools, giving piano lessons, leading Community Bible Study groups, and teaching children’s worship at church. She also worked and volunteered for many years at South Olive Christian School. Teaching was often combined with Amy’s passion for community service. She was a Crop Walk coordinator for more than ten years and taught classes on canning and pie-making through Zeeland Recreation. Church stood at the center of Amy’s life. She worked for the Reformed Church in America as Coordinator for Volunteer Services (’96-’06), served on the boards of Western Theological Seminary and Camp Geneva, and continually volunteered at North Holland Reformed Church, whether coordinating Christmas programs, organizing youth group hayrides, or making pies for the Ottawa County Fair.
Lois Tinklenberg
Lois Tinklenberg, age 97, of Zeeland, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital. Lois graduated from Western Christian High School in Hull, IA, and from Calvin College. She taught elementary school in Orange City, IA, and Grand Rapids, MI. Lois loved family, music, books, and flowers. Embracing life, she daily walked with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was a member of Haven Christian Reformed Church.
Jane TenHarmsel
Jane TenHarmsel, age 92, of Zeeland, passed away on December 25th, 2022. Jane was born July 8th, 1930 in Thesinge, Netherlands to Henry and Linda Huizinga. In 1952, Jane immigrated to the U.S. with her family, including her parents and 3 brothers. She married Peter Huitsing in 1953 and he had followed her to the U.S. Following his death, she raised her 3 children by working as a seamstress. Jane loved the textile arts and sewed custom draperies and knitted hundreds of afghans, sweaters, and booties; and enjoyed making liturgical banners for her church. In 1969, she married Anthony TenHarmsel and they enjoyed 45 years together making many memories during their travels throughout the U.S. and Europe.
David Lee Von Ins
David Lee Von Ins (DVI to everyone who knew him) died peacefully, surrounded by his family on the morning of December 22, 2022, at the age of 80. He is survived by the love of his life and great beauty Jan; his exceptional children Nicholas, Nancy (John Tolley), and David III; two dynamite grandchildren, Maggie and Leroy Tolley; and his siblings Doris Bell and James Von Ins. He is predeceased by his parents, David A. and Rose Anna Von Ins, and siblings Louise Love and Dale Von Ins.
Dorotea Sosa
Dorotea Sosa, age 71, of Zeeland, Michigan passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022. A visitation for Dorotea will be held Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial, 11939 James St, Holland, Michigan 49424, followed by a funeral service from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Rosemary Jane Green
Rosemary Jane Green, age 87, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Rosemary enjoyed quilting and sewing and made many special quilts for her family. She. enjoyed playing cards each week and was active in the Red Hat Society. Rosemary is. remembered fondly by family and friends for the joy...
Salvador Gutierrez
Salvador Gutierrez, age 95 passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. Mr. Gutierrez was born in D’Hanis, Texas on December 21, 1927. He was a member of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Holland and St. Ambrose in Delton, MI. Preceding him in death were his wife, Cruz;...
Unemployment Down Along Lakeshore in November
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 29, 2022) – Jobless rates slid along the Lakeshore last month. In numbers released on Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, unemployment stood at 2.8 percent in Ottawa County and 3.1 percent in Allegan County for the month of November. That put the Lakeshore counties third and tied for eighth, respectively, among Michigan’s 83 counties. In October, joblessness stood at three percent even in Ottawa County and 3.2 percent in Allegan County.
Zeeland Schools Sweep Holiday Tourney; Hope Hoops Split
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 30, 2022) – High school boys’ basketball action last night saw these results:. Traverse City St. Francis 53, West Ottawa 50 (overtime) Zeeland East 50, Coopersville 45 (overtime) Zeeland West 67, Whitehall 47. This afternoon, West Ottawa’s boys take on Traverse City West at a...
Holland Police Log December 29-30, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Kalamazoo man arrested in Holland after not paying for items at department store
HOLLAND, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man thought he could get away without paying for a few things at a Blain’s Farm and Fleet store in Holland on Wednesday, December 28. As authorities will point out, it was more like thousands of dollars worth of items, including...
Ottawa Co. Issues Advisory for Drain/Culvert Clearance
WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 30, 2022) – Another aspect of the clean up following last weekend’s winter storm along the Lakeshore has emerged. On Thursday, Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Lou Hunt issued a statement asking residents to move ice, snow and debris from drains near homes and neighborhoods. “This can allow water to move away from structures and road, decreasing the chances for flooding damage,” Hunt said. “Successfully moving water through the system now can also minimize our risk of flooding during the spring thaw, so thank you in advance for the help.”
Holiday Prep Hoops in Zeeland Tonight; Blackhawks Blanked by Hurricanes
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 28, 2022) – Holiday high school boys’ basketball this evening has a doubleheader at Zeeland East High, with Zeeland West taking on Coopersville and the Chix hosting Whitehall. Coverage of the twin-bill with Greg Chandler begins at 5:40 PM on 99 7/1450 WHTC. ***. Antti...
Saugatuck Releases Results of Citizen Survey
SAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 28, 2022) – A Lakeshore community has taken the pulse of its constituents. The City of Saugatuck on Tuesday disclosed results of a Strategic Planning Survey. Of 629 questionnaires sent out via a email subscription list earlier this fall, 196 were returned, with nearly 64 percent of respondents residing in the Allegan County municipality.
