Three injured in wreck that temporarily shut down Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Three people were transported to the hospital following a Friday morning crash on one of Pocatello's busiest streets. The collision involving two compact SUVs occurred around 10:50 a.m. on the 1200 block of Yellowstone Avenue in front of the Red Rabbit restaurant. Yellowstone Avenue was temporarily shut down because of the crash. Three...
Moose on the loose in Pocatello tranquilized and relocated
POCATELLO — After a warning was sent out by local police earlier this week about a moose roaming around a neighborhood, the animal was safely relocated by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The advisory sent out by the Pocatello Police Department on Tuesday said there were several...
ISP Responds to Hundreds of Slide-offs and Crashes in the Last Two Weeks
245, that’s the number of crashes and slide offs reported to or responded by Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho from December 14 to the 26. ISP says that when fresh snow or slick roads occur, there’s always a learning curve for drivers to remember how to navigate the roads. They say if you do slide off the road, keep a lookout for others.
Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road
IDAHO. - Westbound I-90 is currently blocked from Exit 2 near Pleasant View Road to Exit 5.
Area roads icy, slick, and dangerous
The Idaho Transportation Department reports conditions this morning are extremely slick on I-15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls. The post Area roads icy, slick, and dangerous appeared first on Local News 8.
Airplane runs off Alpine runway
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Idaho/Wyoming border this morning just before 10 am to a report of an airplane crash at the end of the Alpine Airport Runway. Fire and Emergency Personnel from Alpine Wyoming responded to the scene, finding no injuries to both occupants of the plane and minor damage.
'EXTREME BLACK ICE CONDITIONS': Arrival of winter storm in East Idaho results in numerous wrecks
Authorities are urging motorists to use extreme caution after the arrival of a winter storm on Tuesday morning caused numerous slide-offs and crashes on local roads. The Idaho Transportation Department issued a warning that conditions on Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls are "extremely slick." ITD stated, "Drivers are encouraged to slow down, watch for ice and slick spots on the roadway and leave extra distance between themselves and...
Plane crashes upon landing at airport along Idaho-Wyoming border
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Idaho/Wyoming border this morning just before 10am to a report of an airplane crash at the end of the Alpine Airport Runway. Fire and Emergency Personnel from Alpine, Wyoming responded to the scene, finding no injuries to both occupants of the plane and minor damage. Deputies interviewed the pilot, who advised icy conditions on the runway as he was landing prevented him from...
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a deputy who helped a stuck cat inside a car at Walmart
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy who helped a woman in need at Walmart. Here’s what...
Pilot of small plane tries to land, ends up off runway
ALPINE, Wyoming — Deputies responded after an airplane passed the runway and hit some snow. According to Sgt. Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded after 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday. The incident happened at Alpine Airport in Wyoming; however, the end of the runway is in Idaho and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.
Two semi-trucks destroyed by fire on Christmas
ROCKFORD — Firefighters responded to a fire on Christmas that destroyed two semi-trucks. The fire happened at a trucking business in the Rockford area. Firefighters from the Blackfoot Fire Department, along with assistance from Fort Hall, were called out to the fire around 8:30 p.m. “One of the semis...
Watch: Slick driveway a dream come true for Idaho ice skater
IDAHO FALLS — While others were unintentionally slipping and sliding on the ice on Tuesday morning, one local woman broke out her skates. Freezing rain made for extremely slick roads Tuesday morning, prompting law enforcement to warn drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. In...
Woman escapes home after fire ignites in basement
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Koster Avenue in Idaho Falls for a structure fire shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The reporting person stated there was a fire in the basement bathroom. When...
Biz Buzz: Convenience store opening 5th Idaho Falls location, includes soda and taco restaurant
IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.
Fish and Game personnel tranquilize and relocate moose that was wandering Pocatello neighborhood
POCATELLO — Idaho Fish and Game personnel tranquilized and then relocated a moose on Tuesday that had been roaming a north Pocatello neighborhood. Pocatello police issued a news release about the cow moose on Tuesday morning stating that the animal was wandering around in the Churchill Downs neighborhood in north Pocatello. Police told residents not to approach the moose under any circumstances and to keep dogs in the neighborhood on...
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – One of the men responsible for a shooting in downtown Idaho Falls was sentenced to prison. Nikolaus Garcia, 25, was sentenced by District Judge Michael Whyte to 4 and a half to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony aggravated battery. He will also have to pay $10,000 in fines.
Marcene Oakey Romrell
Marcene Oakey Romrell, passed away on December 24, 2022, at her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was born March 29, 1957, to Gary and Floriene Oakey in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Some of her favorite childhood memories include spending time at her grandparents ranch in Alta, Wyoming. She loved exploring the area and herding cows with her siblings and cousins. She felt a life long connection with Teton Valley and always loved spending time there. She spent her summers lifeguarding at Heise and winters skiing at Targhee and Kelly Canyon. She graduated from Skyline High School in 1975.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
Shelley police looking for information after window damaged at middle school
SHELLEY — Local police are asking for tips after a window was damaged at a middle school by what appears to be either a BB or pellet gun. The Shelley Police Department posted on Facebook on Tuesday that sometime this last week, during winter break for students, Hobbs Middle School in Shelley was damaged.
