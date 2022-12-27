Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Couple delivers baby at home during Winter storm
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – It is an experience not to be forgotten by Kegan and Hannah Adams of Warrick County. The couple planned to give birth to their second child at home, but what happens when a major Winter storm prevents the midwife from arriving? The Adams’ found out on the morning of December […]
14news.com
Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst
LAMAR, Ind. (WFIE) - Some students in Spencer County are starting next semester in a new building. Lincoln Trail Elementary Principal Ben Lawalin tells 14 News that his students won’t be going back to the building due to frozen pipes bursting over Christmas break. He says Lincoln Trail students...
14news.com
Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
witzamfm.com
Trooper Austin Collins Reports to the Jasper District
Jasper- On December 15, 2022, Eleven Probationary Troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Earlier this week, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School in 2017, Collins attended Vincennes...
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
Abandoned to adopted: HPD dispatcher gains new furry friend
The Henderson Police Department says it made a four-legged rescue on Thursday night.
witzamfm.com
Kimball Electronics Director Appointed to State Board
Local Sources- One of Kimball Electronic's directors has been appointed to a state board. Governor Eric Holcomb made the announcement yesterday that Jerry Roach, from Orleans, has been appointed to the board of Safety Review for the State of Indiana. Roach is currently the director of safety, health, environmental and...
Evansville Gaming Guild goes to Green River Road
A new face has been added to Green River Road, The Gaming Guild. From board games to table-top games, The Gaming Guild, has a variety of different kinds of games to play.
WTHI
Two women in Knox county inspire community to help those in need
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two women in Knox County with kind hearts and a Facebook group are making a big difference in the lives of those in need. Kerri Coe and Heather Coleman are the best of friends. While they describe themselves as opposites, they both shared similar hardships in...
There are 118 Rewarding Job Openings with The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
One obvious perk to working in the school system is that you can have the summer off. The food service positions are Monday through Friday, and most are around three hours per day. This would be perfect for someone with kids in school. APPLY HERE. Bus Drivers. This is not...
14news.com
Henderson man arrested on multiple charges, including 1st-degree rape
Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst. Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst. Union Co. Middle School delays return to class due to water damage. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. Union Co. Middle School...
14news.com
Elite Air Trampoline Park officially opens
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new indoor trampoline park is now open on Evansville’s east side. Elite Air Trampoline Park is located on Healthy Way right off Green River Road. The park features trampolines as well as a ninja warrior course. According to a Facebook post, the park is...
Handgun raffle to help a service dog
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – An American Legion post in Newburgh is raising money to help a service dog. Earlier this year we told you about Newburgh veteran, Joey McBride, and his service dog Brave when they were recognized by the National Veterans of Foreign Wars Still Serving Campaign. Now, we’ve learned Brave is in need of […]
14news.com
Crews called to crash on Weinbach under Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to an accident with injuries in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday on Weinbach under the Lloyd. Police say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two cars were towed from the scene.
14news.com
EPD storage facility in the works
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new storage facility is now in the works for the Evansville Police Department. This storage facility will be located on Illinois Street near Deaconess Midtown Hospital. The facility will house storage for police department vehicles and equipment.
hancockclarion.com
Law enforcement finds missing Jacoby Gray, with aid of phone during three day search
After three days of searching, Jacoby Gray (22), of Hawesville, sadly was found dead in Perry County at around 5:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25th. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office had posted a photo of Jacoby on Facebook stating that he was missing and had last been heard from on Thursday night, December 22nd. Sheriff Dale Bozarth said they discovered that he had been out with his friend, Michael Bickett, also of Hawesville.
city-countyobserver.com
JANUARY 2023 HAPPENINGS AT BALLEY:S-EVANSVILLE
24-HOUR CASINO. MUST BE 21 TO PLAY. PROMOTIONAL RULES AND CONDITIONS APPLY. BALLY’S EVANSVILLE ENCOMPASSES 45,000 SQUARE FEET OF GAMING SPACE FEATURING OVER 950 SLOT GAMES AND OVER 30 LIVE AND ELECTRONIC TABLE GAMES. TWO FIRST-CLASS HOTELS. THREE DINING OPTIONS. THREE BARS. PROMOTIONS. $3 MILLION NEW YEAR’S DAY DRAWING...
EPD investigating hit and run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police investigating a woman hit by a car near a hospital Thursday afternoon. EPD says a 60-year-old woman was injured near Deaconess Midtown Hospital in the 400 block of Oakley Street near East Virginia. When officers arrived they say they found the woman lying in the street complaining of head […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/30)
Brian T. Tetreault, 67, of Washington, was arrested on counts of OVWI.15 or greater, OVWI Endangerment, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. No bond was set. John Monroe, 24, of Depauw, Indiana, was arrested on counts of Reckless Driving, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $2,500.
14news.com
Evansville man arrested for home burglary
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday morning an Evansville man was arrested for burglary. According to the affidavit, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the 400 block of Northwest Fourth Street around 5:20 a.m. Police say Idania Garcia told police she lives on the second floor with...
Comments / 0