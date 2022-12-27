ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Southwest Airlines spent $5.6B on shareholder gifts ahead of mass cancellation crisis

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. As travelers and airline workers reel from mass flight cancellations, a corporate watchdog noted Wednesday that Southwest Airlines spent nearly $6 billion on stock buybacks in the years ahead of the coronavirus pandemic instead of spending that money on technological improvements that unions have been demanding for years.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
NBC News

'Never flying Southwest again': Stranded and frustrated customers scramble to find flights and alternative travel

Most Southwest Airlines flights aren't going anywhere, and frustration levels for scores of travelers across the country are soaring. They've slept at airports, spent hours on the phone trying to get a customer service agent, scrambled to find alternative flights and shelled out money for alternative transportation to their destinations — or back home.
ARIZONA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

THOUSANDS of Holiday Flights Canceled — And the Nightmare Isn’t Over Yet

The holidays can be a stressful time for lots of people. Add weather complications into the mix and you’ve got a recipe for disaster. A holiday travel warning was issued by President Biden earlier this week, and delays and cancelations already started affecting airports before Christmas Day arrived. But one popular airline, in particular, has been at the center of some of this travel nightmare.
ORLANDO, FL
TheDailyBeast

Southwest Airlines Memo Foreshadowed Pre-Christmas Meltdown

A Dec. 21 internal memo circulated at Southwest Airlines hinted at what would become the company’s cataclysmic meltdown just days ahead of Christmas, accounting for some 90% of the flights cancelled by U.S. carriers, according to FlightAware. According to the memo, the company was well aware of significant staff shortages at some of its major hubs, including Denver, where ramp workers were calling out sick en masse. The alert was severe enough for the company to issue a “state of operational emergency,” according to The Washington Post, cornering workers into choosing mandatory overtime or to face the prospect of being let go if they failed to provide a doctor’s note. The scheduling catastrophe stranded thousands of flyers as a record bitter cold blasted the country. Southwest is currently being investigated by the Department of Transportation as well as by the Senate Commerce Committee over the fiasco. In a public statement issued on Tuesday, CEO Bob Jordan said the company plans to fly a reduced passenger schedule to get it back on track “before next week.”Read it at The Washington Post
WASHINGTON STATE
TMZ.com

Southwest Airlines Continues To Cancel Majority of Flights, CEO Speaks Out

It's lookin' like hell on Earth this holiday season for Southwest passengers, and cancelations still aren't easing up -- but it looks like the CEO is hoping to encourage his employees to get the job done during this nightmare. The Dallas-based air transport company nixed another 2,500 flights Tuesday, according...
iheart.com

Another Day Of Waiting At Airports

Southwest Airlines is the King of cancellations today. More than 36-hundred flights within, into or out of the US had already been canceled today according to FlightAware. Hubs having the most issues include Denver, Las Vegas, Chicago Midway, Dallas Love Field, and Phoenix Sky Harbor. At Logan International Airport in...
AccuWeather

Atmospheric river to trigger flooding, ease drought in California

An atmospheric river of moisture from the Pacific Ocean is aiming directly at drought-stricken California and other parts of the West, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The sizable storm will unleash heavy rain that will replenish reservoirs and raise the risk of flooding and will produce heavy snow in the mountains through the New Year’s holiday weekend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BoardingArea

Looking Back At Our Flights in 2022 (One Stat Blew Me Away!)

For the past several years, I’ve looked back at our travels for the previous 12 months. I like to remember our trips but it’s also a way to evaluate our travel patterns and see if I’m focusing on earning points that we’re more likely to use. Since we don’t fly enough to make having status worthwhile, I’ll look to see if we have co-brand cards with the airlines we use the most to give us benefits that are almost the same as having low-level status.
ALASKA STATE
BoardingArea

I Won’t Condemn Southwest Passenger Who Paid $100 To Cut In Line…

If there is one thing I’ve seen in my travels around the world (with one glaring exception in Iran), it is that money talks. Money is the conduit through which we do business and having money, wherever you are, is generally more helpful than not having it. Even so, money cannot buy class and money can be abused. A woman paid $100 to cut to the front of a long Southwest Airlines customer service line so she could make her flight home. As easy as it is to frown upon her “unfair” action, I find myself quite sympathetic to her plight.
ATLANTA, GA
BoardingArea

