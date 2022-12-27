Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Video shows Wichita police officers rescuing small children from smoke-filled home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video released Thursday shows Wichita police officers rescuing three young children from a smoke-filled home. The emergency situation happened last week in southeast Wichita. Thursday, 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when the safety of a young child changed the course of their day.
KAKE TV
Wichita police officers recount moment of ‘divine grace’ after saving children from smoke inhalation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - First responders are crediting two of their own for saving the lives of two young children from smoke inhalation last week. Wichita Police said officers Jerrad Daniels and Travis Cox pulled a two-year-old boy and three-month-old baby from their home last Wednesday after a fire broke out inside. Investigators said their mother left all three kids home alone.
KAKE TV
Man critically hurt in southeast Wichita fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man suffered critical injuries in a fire in southeast Wichita early Friday morning. The fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Longfellow, near Lincoln and Rock Road. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said there was a lot of smoke throughout the home, but crews didn't immediately locate a fire.
KWCH.com
Newly-released video shows WPD officers rescue children from smoke-filled home
Thieves stole Sport Burger's air conditioner. This isn't the first time the popular burger stand was targeted. The Wichita Thunder provided box seats and a trip to Disney World for a young fan with a rare heart condition. Food sales tax rate drops Jan. 1.
KAKE TV
Shooting that killed 2, wounded 2 involved debt of around $50, Wichita police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say the shooting deaths of two people and wounding of two others on the city’s southeast side last week stemmed from a debt. The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Friday, December 23 in the 900 block of South Mission, near Lincoln and Woodlawn. According to police, 39-year-old Jose Alvarez and 22-year-old Neosha Allen were killed, and two other men, ages 22 and 42, were hurt.
KAKE TV
Kansas man arrested following shots fired at Hutch bar
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A Kansas man has been arrested after firing multiple shots at the Rusty Needle Bar in Hutchinson. On December 26, just after midnight, officers say they were called to the bar after multiple reports of gunshots. When they arrived at the scene they placed the bar under lockdown to investigate what happened.
WPD arrests double murder suspect in northwest Wichita
The Wichita Police Department has arrested a man who is suspected to have killed two people in a quadruple shooting in southeast Wichita over the weekend.
Two people arrested in east Wichita double homicide, according to records and police
One of the people arrested appears to be a man who was shot multiple times.
Hutchinson man arrested for shooting gun outside bar
A Hutchinson man was arrested after police say he fired a gun into the air outside a bar the day after Christmas.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Taylar Mercer
A woman is worried for the safety of her granddaughter, who lives with special needs. Taylar Mercer, 23, was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, near 37th and Oliver in northeast Wichita. Taylar suffered a traumatic brain injury when she was young and functions at the level of an 8-year-old child, her grandmother shares. She said Taylar walked away from a group home with another resident.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amya Johnson
Teenager Amya Johnson was reported missing on July 17, 2022, in Wichita, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department/Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Exploited and Missing Child Unit at (316) 660-9478 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
Arrest made in relation to incident outside Rusty Needle
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest related to an incident outside the Rusty Needle earlier this week. According to information provided by Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after midnight Monday morning to the establishment at 1808 North Plum. The Rusty Needle was locked down...
Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying driver of truck involved in a shots-fired case
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a truck that is involved in a shots fired case.
KWCH.com
Thieves target popular burger stand in Wichita
The Wichita Thunder provided box seats and a trip to Disney World for a young fan with a rare heart condition. Newly-released video shows WPD officers rescue children from smoke-filled home.
97-year-old Kansas woman evicted from nursing home following contract dispute
For Mimi Wakim, the search to find her 97-year-old mother a new assisted living home was something she never expected would happen the way it has.
KYTV
5-week-old chimp died from head trauma, Kansas zoo says
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – Officials at a Kansas zoo said a 5-week-old chimpanzee named Kucheza died from head trauma last week. The Sedgwick County Zoo said the baby chimp died on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to KWCH, zookeepers arrived Thursday morning to find Kucheza dead and cradled in...
WPD searching for missing teen
The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Lavendar Carlson. She was last seen on foot in the 1700 block of South Ellis Street area at approximately 11:50 pm Monday.
KAKE TV
Body found near Lord's Diner in southeast Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have ruled out foul play after a person's body was found near the Lord's Diner on the southeast side. The body was found Monday afternoon in the 2800 block of South Hillside. The person has not been identified. Police said foul play is not...
Body found under bridge in south Wichita
First responders are currently in south Wichita, where a body has been found.
kfdi.com
Man arrested for east Wichita shooting
Jail records show a man has been arrested for Tuesday morning’s shooting that left two people with critical injuries. The 24-year-old has been booked for two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Just before 6 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 1100 block of N. Harding. There...
