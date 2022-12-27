Read full article on original website
korncountry.com
Mill Race Center selects Senior Citizen of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Mill Race Center has announced that Carl Gasner has been chosen as the 2022 Joan Pearcy Senior Citizen of the Year Award Winner. The award, which has been given annually since 1957, recognizes an outstanding senior citizen for his or her service to the community, encourages continued achievement and service from seniors, and reinforces the contributions senior citizens make to everyday life.
WISH-TV
Actor Kirk Cameron reads new book at Indianapolis Public Library
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crowd of thousands packed into the Indianapolis Public Library in order to hear Christian actor and author Kirk Cameron read his new book “As You Grow.”. The reading comes just a week after Cameron claimed in an open letter that he was denied a...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Massive crowd overwhelms library in response to Kirk Cameron’s story hour
A record-setting crowd showed up at a library in Indianapolis, Indiana, to support Kirk Cameron reading his new faith-based book on Thursday. More than 2,500 people came out to hear the actor, producer, and now author read his new As You Grow book following several libraries rejecting his story-hour requests.
shelbycountypost.com
Shelby County Chamber celebrates its Diamond Jubilee 75th Anniversary at the Annual Awards Gala
Seventy five years ago the year was 1948. The average price for a new house was $7,700. Today it is $348K in the US. A gallon of gas was 16 cents while today the national average is $3.99 per gallon. The year 1948 was particularly significant for the Shelby County...
shelbycountypost.com
Ella "Joan" Wheatley was Shelby County's second county fair queen and runner-up for Indy 500 princess
A longtime Shelby County 4-H leader and former Shelby County Fair Queen has passed away. Ella “Joan” Wheatley, 79, of Fountaintown, passed away Saturday, December 24, at her home. Wheatley was born November 14, 1943, in Fountaintown, the daughter of Dale and Ella Mae (Settles) King. She graduated...
Local charter school closes, leaving teachers jobless and families scrambling
On Jan. 20, the Him by Her Collegiate School for the Arts will no longer serve its 200 students. One teacher says the announcement came as a shock with little communication.
WRBI Radio
Local restauranteur named to Indiana Grown Commission
Mayasari Effendi, the owner/operator of Mayasari Indonesian Grill, is one of 10 people from around the state who were appointed to the commission. The members will be responsible for connecting businesses that use or sell agricultural products such as restaurants, grocers, wholesalers, and others with Indiana-based producers of meat, fruits, vegetables, wine, and forest products.
korncountry.com
City suspends demolition order on Irwin Block building
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Board of Public Works this week voted to suspend the demolition order previously issued for the building most affected by the early December Fifth Street fire pending review of the demolition permit. The move was made after hearing plans from the company hired by the owners of the building to perform the demolition.
city-countyobserver.com
2022 Annual Licenses Are Valid Through March 31
Heads up, hunters and anglers! All 2022 annual licenses are valid through March 31, 2023. The 2023 licenses go on sale in January. Order yours as soon as you can. Have questions? To ask about your online license system account, license-purchasing errors, or deer control permits, email INHuntFish@dnr.IN.gov or call 317-232-4082.
bcdemocrat.com
Hall confirmed as District 62 Rep. after recount
Jackson County resident Dave Hall, R-Norman, has defeated Democratic candidate Penny Githens of Bloomington in the race for representative of Indiana’s 62nd District. That was determined after a ballot recount recently completed by the Indiana Recount Commission confirmed Hall had received the most votes. Hall initially was said to...
visitmorgancountyin.com
23 Reasons to Visit Morgan County in 2023
Love festivals, live music and special events? Looking to get out and explore more of Indiana this year?. Well, we've got 23 reasons for you to visit Morgan County in 2023 so you can get started planning this year's adventures. Don't forget - National Plan for Vacation Day is officially January 31, but we say why wait? Get started planning your fun getaways for 2023 with the more than 20 great Morgan County events and activities listed below.
1017thepoint.com
REID PURCHASES CARVER'S; REFUTES DEMOLITION CLAIM
(Richmond, IN)--On Tuesday, Kicks 96 and the Point News reported that Carver’s is closing and is being sold. Later in the day Tuesday, Reid Health confirmed that it is the purchaser. A Reid spokesperson said that Reid recently learned that the owner of Carver’s planned to close the restaurant and expressed interest in selling the property. After discussing options with the owner, Reid chose to purchase the property due to its proximity to Reid’s main campus on Chester Boulevard. Reid has no immediate plans for the property. Reid also disputed a claim made by the company that is conducting an equipment auction that the building would be demolished. Reid indicated that decision has not been made. New Year’s Day will be the last for Carver’s. Reid Health’s purchase of the Carver’s Restaurant building on Chester Boulevard in Richmond is the latest in series of real estate purchases by the healthcare organization. Here’s a look at some of the larger purchases: In late 2018, Reid bought the former home of County Market in Richmond for $1.75 million. That building is now the home of the PACE Center. Reid then purchased the former Alco building in Cambridge City for $1.05 million. In late 2019, Reid purchased the former Kmart building in Eaton for $1.5 million. That building remains vacant. Then, a year ago, Reid purchased the former Kmart building in Connersville. Terms of the Carver's purchase were not disclosed.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
You Can Live Above The Historical Indiana Restaurant That Serves The Worlds Coldest Beer
It's been a tradition with my husband's family every year to go to the Nisbet Inn and enjoy one of the world's coldest beers while eating some delicious smoked chicken around the holidays. I always look forward to our holiday dinner at the Nisbet Inn because the Nisbet is such a cool restaurant. The building is over 100 years old so the restaurant has a really cool atmosphere and a pretty interesting history.
shelbycountypost.com
Funeral services are Thursday for Greenfield's David Pasco
A longtime Greenfield businessman has passed away. David Charles Pasco, 76, lived most of his life in Greenfield. A 1964 graduate of Greenfield High School, he also received degrees from The Ohio State University, Ball State University, and the Indiana College of Mortuary Science. He worked for over 35 years at the Pasco Memorial Mortuary.
bcdemocrat.com
BROWN COUNTY FALLEN: Navy machinist from Brown County dies after ship struck by German torpedo
Before the United States entered World War II and despite the preponderance of isolationist leanings across the country, congress passed the Selective Training and Service Act of 1940 authorizing a draft. This was the first peacetime draft in U. S. history. By October 1940, all men between the ages of...
shelbycountypost.com
IHCDA seeks volunteers to count Hoosiers experiencing homelessness
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) and partner agencies across the state are seeking volunteers to conduct a one-night count of the homeless population. Volunteers are needed in every county on January 25 to help conduct the count. Those interested in volunteering can register here. Upon registering, IHCDA's...
1017thepoint.com
INDOT DISCUSSES I-70 WIDENING
(Wayne County, IN)--INDOT released more information Thursday about what will be the biggest improvement project to I-70 through Wayne County since it was first constructed. They’re calling the project Revive I-70. Beginning in a little less than two years, construction will begin to widen I-70 to three lanes in each direction from the state line to State Road 1. 40 bridges in that stretch will have to be widened and two key interchanges in Richmond will be modified. A public meeting regarding the project is expected to take place sometime in the next few months.
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
shelbycountypost.com
Kenneth R. "Kenny" Bauers, 76, of New Whiteland
Kenneth R. "Kenny" Bauers, 76, of New Whiteland, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at IU Health University Hospital. Born June 23, 1946 in Marion County, he was the son of Frederick J. Bauers and Doris (Miller) Bauers. Survivors include 2 sons- Kenneth J. Bauers ((Lisa Walker) of Greenwood, Jason...
