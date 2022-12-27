“Do you need a menu?” the waitress asked, welcoming two visitors from Mobile to the Rocky Creek Catfish Cottage. Maybe this greeting had a little of the same resonance as a deputy asking “Are we going to do this the easy way or the hard way?” But it was a lot friendlier. And think about it: If you show up for lunch at a joint called Rocky Creek Catfish Cottage, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t need a menu.

LUCEDALE, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO