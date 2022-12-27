Read full article on original website
Bettis joins ACH staff
Atmore Community Hospital (ACH) announced that they have added LaTanja Bettis, CRNP, to their medical staff. She has already begun seeing patients at ACH Family Physicians. “LaTanja will be joining Dr. Jonah McIntyre at ACH Family Physicians. She brings a wealth of medical experience to our team from both the clinical and hospital perspective.” ACH Administrator Brad Lowery said. “LaTanja has worked many years as a provider and we feel she will be a great asset to not only our medical staff, but to our community as well.”
Wind storm voted top story of 2022
The storm with straight-line winds that injured six on March 18 topped The Atmore Advance’s Top 10 stories of 2022. The Top 10 stories were voted on via a poll on the newspaper’s website. The nominations were based on reader interaction with the site. In the top story,...
Co-founder of “The Blake” retirement community identified as victim killed by train
The CEO and co-founder of "The Blake" assisted living and retirement community has been identified as the man killed Monday by a train in Pensacola.
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
The Birmingham News, The Huntsville Times and Mobile's Press-Register will soon go all-digital. In Birmingham, where people have been reading the paper since the late 1800s, the news hasn't been easy.
Jeremy Williams of Williamson High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — He’s a Senior with a 3.95 GPA, Top Ten in his class and is a member of the National Honor Society and The 100 Black Men Club. In addition to his academic accomplishments, he plays Quarterback on the Football Team and Pitcher on the Baseball Team.
2-vehicle crash in Washington County claims Millry man’s life
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash last week involving an all-terrain vehicle has resulted in the death of a Millry, Ala., man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday. Authorities said William J. Miller, 67, was driving his 2009 Kawasaki Mule ATV on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when a...
Memorial service planned for Prichard church shooting victim
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Dec. 28, 2021, Grace Carter was worshipping inside a Prichard church when a bullet was shot through the church doors and hit her. She died on the scene. A year later her family is holding a memorial to remember Grace. The Prichard Police Department and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office […]
FLABR Fest is this weekend in Atmore
Frank’s LaborDay Annual Balloon Rally (FLABR Fest) will be in Atmore for New Year’s Eve weekend, Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023. FLABR is a group of balloon pilots and crew members from around the southeast that love ballooning and enjoy getting together to share their passion with others, according to the group’s Facebook page.
2 men arrested for allegedly stealing 1992 gold Jaguar sedan at gunpoint: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Pensacola men are behind bars after allegedly pulling a sawed-off shotgun and pointing it at a man and stealing a 1992 gold Jaguar sedan, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Kopelyn Gerard Gildon, 52, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a weapon offense, […]
Is this waterfront restaurant Guy Fieri’s best find in Alabama?
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has visited well more than a thousand restaurants in his show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” which raises the question: What’s the best one he found in every state?. Anyway, it raised that question for the foodies at mashed.com, and they settled on a...
Anonymous NBC 15 viewers donate $30,000 for Home of Grace roof repairs
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Home of Grace is more than just a roof over their heads. The women who come here crave a new and spiritual path in their lives. It's a walk-in faith that begins here. But, that roof over their heads? It's still a basic need,...
Prichard resident says trash pickup more than a holiday problem
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — There's a problem piling up around Prichard- it's trash. Trash is plainly visible in several parts of the city. The city announced delays in holiday trash pick up this week, but some residents say the problem is not just because of the holidays. Prichard resident...
Florida woman allegedly beat children, laughed as man beat them
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After Eric Suggs was charged with aggravated child abuse on Dec. 26, a Pensacola woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly failing to protect the seven children involved, according to Pensacola police officers. Jakirea Foreman, 31, was charged with child neglect on Dec. 29. Officers said they responded […]
At Rocky Creek Catfish Cottage, you probably won’t need a menu
“Do you need a menu?” the waitress asked, welcoming two visitors from Mobile to the Rocky Creek Catfish Cottage. Maybe this greeting had a little of the same resonance as a deputy asking “Are we going to do this the easy way or the hard way?” But it was a lot friendlier. And think about it: If you show up for lunch at a joint called Rocky Creek Catfish Cottage, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t need a menu.
Mobile Mardi Gras 2023: Ball Schedule
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the holiday season quickly coming to an end, Mobilians are gearing up for the next biggest season – Mardi Gras. Mardi Gras parades will start rolling through the streets of downtown Mobile on Feb. 3 with the Conde Cavaliers. Most Mardi Gras organizations have balls that go along with the […]
Mobile man attacked, came home to burglars, say police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile homeowner was attacked Wednesday afternoon when he came home and found a man sitting in a vehicle in the home’s driveway. Police said that suspect drove away, but a second attacked the homeowner before running off. Police said they responded to a burglary call on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at […]
Alabama’s best restaurant is in Fairhope, according to Guy Fieri
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Popular author, TV personality and restauranteur Guy Fieri has filmed nearly 40 seasons of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” visiting more than 1,250 restaurants in the process. To find out Fieri’s favorite restaurant in each state, Mashed.com reviewed thousands of restaurants. And Fieri’s favorite place for eats in Alabama is at the […]
19-year-old suspect in Chickasaw murder is behind bars
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Triston Bohannon in Chickasaw in October is now locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail. Joseph Timmons, 19, of Semmes, was booked into the jail early this morning, according to jail records. He is charged with murder and two counts of first-degree robbery.
What will be open, closed on Jan. 2 in Mobile?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2022 and say hello to 2023. Because New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, the federal holiday will be observed on Monday, Jan. 2. All federal offices will be closed, but many businesses will be open. Here is a list of what you can […]
Mobile Police led on 3 chases Wednesday, 1 involved murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they were led on three separate police chases on Wednesday. All three ended with an arrest. One of the chases led to the arrest of Chickasaw murder suspect, 19-year-old Joseph Michael Timmons. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, at around 4:50 p.m., officers tried to pull over 32-year-old […]
