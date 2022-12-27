ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Defender

Carolyn Palmer Sworn In As Matteson, IL Trustee

Jackson State University Award for Outstanding Accomplishments is presented to Carolyn Palmer. As of this past week, Carolyn Palmer is the newly appointed Trustee of Matteson. The South Suburban News had the opportunity to speak with her regarding her feelings toward her new position. Palmer expressed how much of an...
MATTESON, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

KaBillionaire Academy in Steger is Changing The World With Family Education Program

KaBillionaire Academy in Steger is Changing The World With Family Education Program (Steger, IL) — Wanikka Vance-Clark knows about education. Clark is the founder and owner of KaBillionaire Academy, a family legacy resource hub that provides families with resources and access to help clients with their health and wealth. As a former college athlete, she was taught the value of hard work and good health habits. Now, she seeks to help others learn the same lessons athletics helped drill into her.
STEGER, IL
Chicago Defender

‘ABC7 Presents: Countdown Chicago 2023,’ Longest-Running New Year’s Eve Show in Chicago

It’s time to ring in the new year and no one does it better than ABC7’s New Year’s Eve special, a Chicago tradition for more than 30 years, “COUNTDOWN CHICAGO.” The city’s longest-running and most popular local New Year’s Eve show will once again showcase the spirit of Chicago. With sizzling dance routines along with entertainment by music sensation and Chicago’s own Jeremih, the special will feature revelers from some of Chicago’s most fun party locations including Carnivale and Old Crow Smokehouse. Hosts Val Warner, Ryan Chiaverini, Terrell Brown, Cheryl Scott and Hosea Sanders will bring the party to Chicagoland, Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 11:25 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

D209 superintendent accused of intimidation

Teachers, students and some board members are accusing Proviso Township District 209 Supt. James Henderson and his administration of intimidation after a student and teacher critical of Henderson were suspended and terminated, respectively. The disciplinary actions happened a month after the teacher and student delivered scathing public comments critical of...
HILLSIDE, IL
warricknews.com

Franciscan asks judge to lift mandate to continue operating Hammond ER

HAMMOND — Franciscan Alliance is claiming that it cannot safely operate the emergency room at its Hammond hospital after Saturday, notwithstanding a judge's order it continue doing so for an additional nine months. In court documents filed Wednesday, Franciscan Health Hammond asked Lake Superior Judge Bruce Parent to lift...
HAMMOND, IN
CBS Chicago

Pastor aims to rebuild Maywood church after devastating fire

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – A closely-knit community in the western suburbs is still trying to make sense of a devastating fire that destroyed their church.It happened in Maywood where New Life in Christ Bible Church once stood, but now lies a burnt out, hollow frame and plenty of heartache.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos went there to All Tuesday long, parishioners past and present, and even members of the community who heard about the fire were stopping by to catch a glimpse of the aftermath."Many people were married in this church," said Marvin Wiley, a former pastor. "They were buried from this...
MAYWOOD, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Election Integrity Issues at the Dixmoor Public Library District Which Doesn’t Have a Physical Library

Election Integrity Issues at the Dixmoor Public Library District Which Doesn’t Have a Physical Library (Dixmoor, IL) – The Library board race for 2023 Library Trustees is really heating up in the Southland. The Village of Dixmoor currently doesn’t have a physical building, yet the library board has statutory authority to raise taxes and operate. The Dixmoor Public Library reportedly has a relationship with the Robbins Public Library District. The Dixmoor Public allegedly pays the Robbins Library District for physical services. The Dixmoor Library District has previously had relationships with the Harvey Public Library.
DIXMOOR, IL
thereporteronline.net

This South Side hospital earned an F for safety. Now it has a B.

The news was a surprise to everyone at St. Bernard Hospital and Health Care Center. It was April 2021, and the Englewood hospital had just learned that it had earned an F grade for safety from the Leapfrog Group, an organization that releases widely watched grades twice a year. It...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Evacuated residents of The Algonquin in Hyde Park say they're being allowed to break leases

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents who have been evacuated from two towers with no power at The Algonquin apartment complex in Hyde Park are being allowed to move out permanently. A resident of one of the buildings told CBS 2 that management said the landlord is allowing residents to break their leases and will be covering costs and moving fees. The resident has been staying in a hotel and is looking for a new home with their partner. The city said power went out at the complex on Friday of last week and again on Saturday. ComEd tried to fix the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

University of Chicago employee robbed at gunpoint in alley

CHICAGO - A University of Chicago employee was robbed in an alley on the South Side Wednesday afternoon. At about 5:35 p.m., a University of Chicago contract employee was walking in the alley at 801 E. 60th Street when they were approached by an offender who displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's property, the school said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Chicago Defender

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy