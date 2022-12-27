Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
Related
Carolyn Palmer Sworn In As Matteson, IL Trustee
Jackson State University Award for Outstanding Accomplishments is presented to Carolyn Palmer. As of this past week, Carolyn Palmer is the newly appointed Trustee of Matteson. The South Suburban News had the opportunity to speak with her regarding her feelings toward her new position. Palmer expressed how much of an...
thesouthlandjournal.com
KaBillionaire Academy in Steger is Changing The World With Family Education Program
KaBillionaire Academy in Steger is Changing The World With Family Education Program (Steger, IL) — Wanikka Vance-Clark knows about education. Clark is the founder and owner of KaBillionaire Academy, a family legacy resource hub that provides families with resources and access to help clients with their health and wealth. As a former college athlete, she was taught the value of hard work and good health habits. Now, she seeks to help others learn the same lessons athletics helped drill into her.
‘Adventure of a Lifetime': Retiring NBC 5 Reporter Phil Rogers Reflects on Decades of Covering News in Chicago and Beyond
Veteran reporter Phil Rogers is retiring from NBC 5 News after 31 years of bringing viewers some of the biggest and best told stories in Chicago, from across the country, and all around the world. Rogers joined NBC 5 in December 1991, new to television after spending more than a...
Chicago school to be used as temporary shelter for migrants, mayor's office confirms
Mayor Lightfoot's office confirms a Chicago Public School building will be used as a temporary shelter for migrants who were bused to the city from border states.
‘ABC7 Presents: Countdown Chicago 2023,’ Longest-Running New Year’s Eve Show in Chicago
It’s time to ring in the new year and no one does it better than ABC7’s New Year’s Eve special, a Chicago tradition for more than 30 years, “COUNTDOWN CHICAGO.” The city’s longest-running and most popular local New Year’s Eve show will once again showcase the spirit of Chicago. With sizzling dance routines along with entertainment by music sensation and Chicago’s own Jeremih, the special will feature revelers from some of Chicago’s most fun party locations including Carnivale and Old Crow Smokehouse. Hosts Val Warner, Ryan Chiaverini, Terrell Brown, Cheryl Scott and Hosea Sanders will bring the party to Chicagoland, Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 11:25 p.m.
Howard Brown Health workers in Chicago prepare for strike
Hundreds of Howard Brown Health union workers are planning to go on strike for three days starting on January 3 citing unfair labor practices.
chicagocrusader.com
Faith leaders condemn Chicago police for keeping Proud Boys member on the force
As the federal trial of the Proud Boys group begins in Washington, D.C., Black faith leaders in Chicago are condemning the top brass in the city’s police department for not firing an officer who is a member of the white supremacist group. The calls come as jury selection begins...
Forest Park Review
D209 superintendent accused of intimidation
Teachers, students and some board members are accusing Proviso Township District 209 Supt. James Henderson and his administration of intimidation after a student and teacher critical of Henderson were suspended and terminated, respectively. The disciplinary actions happened a month after the teacher and student delivered scathing public comments critical of...
Students of Beveridge Elementary School receive Holiday gifts and Toys from Boeing, Project Syncere
Spreading holiday cheer was the order of the day during a toy giveaway at Beveridge Elementary School in Gary last week. Thanks to a partnership with Boeing and non-profit organization Project SYNCERE, students were presented with toys and other gifts just in time for the holidays. The occasion was themed “Spirit of the Holidays.”
Twisted Eggroll Debuting in Greater Grand Crossing
The new restaurant is expected to open before the end of next year
ABC7 presents 'Countdown Chicago 2023' with must-see Field Museum dance number, Jeremih
ABC7 Chicago's Val Warner, Ryan Chiaverini, Terrell Brown, Cheryl Scott and Hosea Sanders will host the event, with contributions from Chicago media personalities Kenzie and Roman.
This Chicago Honor Student Survived Years Of Abuse And Then She Suddenly Disappeared
15-year-old Yasmin Rayon Acree lived with her adoptive mother, Rose Mae Starnes, in the 4800 block of West Congress Parkway on the west side of Chicago, Illinois. Yasmin and her brother, Demarcus, were sent to live with Rose, who is their aunt by marriage, in 2001. Rose adopted the siblings in 2006, reports The Charley Project.
warricknews.com
Franciscan asks judge to lift mandate to continue operating Hammond ER
HAMMOND — Franciscan Alliance is claiming that it cannot safely operate the emergency room at its Hammond hospital after Saturday, notwithstanding a judge's order it continue doing so for an additional nine months. In court documents filed Wednesday, Franciscan Health Hammond asked Lake Superior Judge Bruce Parent to lift...
Pastor aims to rebuild Maywood church after devastating fire
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – A closely-knit community in the western suburbs is still trying to make sense of a devastating fire that destroyed their church.It happened in Maywood where New Life in Christ Bible Church once stood, but now lies a burnt out, hollow frame and plenty of heartache.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos went there to All Tuesday long, parishioners past and present, and even members of the community who heard about the fire were stopping by to catch a glimpse of the aftermath."Many people were married in this church," said Marvin Wiley, a former pastor. "They were buried from this...
Food Bank of Northwest Indiana Mobile Market helps curb hunger in Lake, Porter counties
"It helps families just know we can celebrate and that the food is being taken care of."
thesouthlandjournal.com
Election Integrity Issues at the Dixmoor Public Library District Which Doesn’t Have a Physical Library
Election Integrity Issues at the Dixmoor Public Library District Which Doesn’t Have a Physical Library (Dixmoor, IL) – The Library board race for 2023 Library Trustees is really heating up in the Southland. The Village of Dixmoor currently doesn’t have a physical building, yet the library board has statutory authority to raise taxes and operate. The Dixmoor Public Library reportedly has a relationship with the Robbins Public Library District. The Dixmoor Public allegedly pays the Robbins Library District for physical services. The Dixmoor Library District has previously had relationships with the Harvey Public Library.
thereporteronline.net
This South Side hospital earned an F for safety. Now it has a B.
The news was a surprise to everyone at St. Bernard Hospital and Health Care Center. It was April 2021, and the Englewood hospital had just learned that it had earned an F grade for safety from the Leapfrog Group, an organization that releases widely watched grades twice a year. It...
Evacuated residents of The Algonquin in Hyde Park say they're being allowed to break leases
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents who have been evacuated from two towers with no power at The Algonquin apartment complex in Hyde Park are being allowed to move out permanently. A resident of one of the buildings told CBS 2 that management said the landlord is allowing residents to break their leases and will be covering costs and moving fees. The resident has been staying in a hotel and is looking for a new home with their partner. The city said power went out at the complex on Friday of last week and again on Saturday. ComEd tried to fix the...
Residents of senior apartment say they have not had heat for days; CHA disputes claims
CHICAGO — Residents at a senior apartment building on Chicago’s South Side have gone without heat for over three days. The building located on West 21st Place in the South Lawndale neighborhood. Residents WGN News spoke with said the building has not had heat since Christmas Day and multiple problems have gone months without being […]
fox32chicago.com
University of Chicago employee robbed at gunpoint in alley
CHICAGO - A University of Chicago employee was robbed in an alley on the South Side Wednesday afternoon. At about 5:35 p.m., a University of Chicago contract employee was walking in the alley at 801 E. 60th Street when they were approached by an offender who displayed a handgun and demanded the victim's property, the school said.
Chicago Defender
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT
The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0