‘Disney Movie Magic’ and ‘Wonderful World of Animation’ Shows Added to Offerings for After Hours Events at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

disneyfanatic.com
Disney Restaurant Ignores Policy and Refuses to Serve Guest
Even though the former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger has returned and the now-former CEO Bob Chapek has made his exit, and many Disney fans are starting to feel more positive about the Walt Disney Company, Disney Parks, and Disney Resorts’ futures, there are apparently still some hiccups going on within Disney Parks that are leading to Disney Guest dissatisfaction.
WDW News Today
‘it’s a small world’ Boats Turning Black, Highlights Sad State of Maintenance at Walt Disney World
As maintenance issues continue to compound across Walt Disney World, it seems even standards of cleanliness have been tossed to the side for things that don’t absolutely require it by law. Just today, a visit to the Magic Kingdom revealed what may be one of the most disgusting sights we’ve ever seen at the parks — the boats of “it’s a small world” are absolutely filthy and turning black.
disneyfoodblog.com
Genie+ SELLS OUT in Disney Park For The FIRST TIME
If you’re planning to visit Disneyland or Disney World soon, there’s a big issue you need to be aware of. Skipping the lines for the most popular rides in the parks is possible, and one of the main ways to do that is through Genie+ — the paid FastPass replacement. The standard Genie+ service (which starts at $25 per ticket per day in Disneyland) can help you get on rides like Indiana Jones Adventure, Space Mountain, Incredicoaster, Toy Story Midway Mania!, and more with shorter waits. But if you don’t buy the service early in the day, you might not get the chance to!
How much is a Disney World ticket? More than ever for three parks. See how much prices went up.
The price range for each Disney World park now varies by both date and location with Magic Kingdom topping out at $189 per day.
WDW News Today
‘it’s a small world’ Boats Turning Black, Disney-Cast Member Union Negotiations to Resume in January, Disneyland Website Adds Courtesy Advisory, & More: Daily Recap (12/26/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, December 26, 2022.
WDW News Today
Southwest Cancels Thousands of Flights, Carousel Coffee Opening Date Set, Nighttime Shows Added to Disney After Hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, & More: Daily Recap (12/27/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
I'm a lifelong Disney World annual passholder who grew up 2 miles away from the parks. Here are 12 things I love to do there.
I've been visiting the Orlando theme parks my whole life with a Florida-resident annual pass, and there are things I see, do, and eat every visit.
WDW News Today
New Disney Skyliner Pin Featuring Spaceship Earth Available at Walt Disney World
Travel the “world” with a new open edition Disney Skyliner pin available at Walt Disney World. We found it in the Darkroom at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The pin reads “On the way to fun!” above an image of a red Disney Skyliner gondola. Mickey and Minnie are kissing in the gondola, which rocks back and forth.
WDW News Today
First Three Disney After Hours Events of 2023 Now Sold Out
The first three 2023 Disney After Hours events of Walt Disney World are now sold out. Disney After Hours is sold out on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Magic Kingdom. The other Magic Kingdom After Hours Events scheduled through March 27, 2023, are still available. At Magic Kingdom, After Hours...
disneyfoodblog.com
Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster CLOSING for a Lengthy Refurbishment in Disney World
This is the time of year that many Disney fans dread — refurbishment season. Many rides go under refurbishment in the winter months whether the closure is only for a few days or for a few months. We already know rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Kali River Rapids are temporarily closing in January (along with the permanent closure of Splash Mountain), but now another thrill ride has announced a refurbishment!
WDW News Today
‘Fantasmic!’ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Adds Second Nightly Performance Through Mid-January
As the holidays wind down, Walt Disney World will enter its “slow” season with shorter operating hours and fewer live performances. However, Disney has added a second showtime for “Fantasmic!” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios through January 14, 2023. “Fantasmic!” was always scheduled for two performances...
disneyfoodblog.com
How Disney World Is Getting BETTER in 2023
There are several things we’re DREADING about Disney World in 2023, like surge pricing, larger crowds, and several major ride closures. But there are also many ways in which Disney World is going to be BETTER than ever next year. New rides are going to open, some existing rides...
Walt Disney Theme Parks Add A ‘Courtesy’ Reminder To Websites Following Fights At The Happiest Place On Earth
With reporting of brawls at Disney Parks cropping up periodically, the company has issued a friendly reminder of courtesy.
Disney Theme Parks Roll Out New Rides and Attractions in 2023
Disney theme parks in Orlando, Fla., and Anaheim, Calif., have made major new additions of lands, rides and attractions in just the last five years to answer expansions at its rival Universal Studios. Disney World's Animal Kingdom in May 2017 added the new land Pandora - The World of Avatar,...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Limited Release Pin & Mystery Pin Set Commemorate 30th Anniversary of ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ at Walt Disney World
As the holidays come to a close, we found one last bit of must-have holiday merchandise — a mystery pin set and a new limited-release pin commemorating the 30th Anniversary of “The Muppet Christmas Carol” been spotted at Walt Disney World!. The Muppet Christmas Carol 30th Anniversary...
WDW News Today
Filth & Grime on Monorail Green Latest in Walt Disney World Cleanliness Issues
Earlier this week, we posted about the dirty boats of “it’s a small world”, PeopleMover cars, and Toy Story Land, highlighting how cleaning has become a major maintenance issue at Walt Disney World. Today, we noted the sad state of the interior of Monorail Green. The carpeting...
WDW News Today
Blizzard Beach Water Park Closing on January 8 for Walt Disney World Marathon
Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park will be closed all day on Sunday, January 8, 2023, so the park can be used for the Walt Disney World Marathon. Blizzard Beach will be between mile 20 and mile 22, near the end of the marathon course. Blizzard Beach was recently closed...
WDW News Today
Registration Details Announced for Disney Vacation Club 2023 Moonlight Magic Events at Disney California Adventure
Early registration has opened and general registration will open in a week for the Disney Vacation Club member-exclusive Moonlight Magic events at Disney California Adventure beginning in February 2023. Early registration opened on December 29 for eligible Disney Vacation Club members with existing resort reservations and party size modifications finalized...
disneyfoodblog.com
The New Problem With Trail’s End Restaurant in Disney World
If you’ve got a Disney World trip coming up in the next few months, it’s time to start planning your dining!. Whether you’re inside that 60-day dining reservation window or you’ve got a ways to go, it’s not too early to start thinking about where you’d like to eat. There are several relatively new restaurants in Disney World that you might want to check out, or you could go with an old favorite. But if you’re heading to one classic Disney spot in particular, you’ll want to know about a big schedule change!
disneytips.com
Disney World Releases Sneak Peek at TRON Lightcycle Run Coaster
Today, Good Morning America gave viewers an exclusive look at the new TRON Lightcycle / Run rollercoaster coming to Tomorrowland at the Walt Disney World Resort. You can view the video below, and read on for everything we know about the attraction’s opening in 2023. When the Walt Disney...
