1470 WMBD
Lula to announce Petrobras, Banco do Brasil, Caixa CEOs on Friday -Haddad
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will announce the new chief executives of state-run oil company Petrobras, state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil and state lender Caixa Economica Federal on Friday, incoming Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday. Brazilian Senator Jean Prates from Lula’s Worker Party...
1470 WMBD
Iran’s crackdown on protesters unacceptable and intolerable, Italy PM says
ROME (Reuters) – Iran’s repression of protesters, including with the death penalty, is unacceptable and intolerable, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. “What is happening today in Iran is unacceptable for us, Italy can no longer tolerate it,” Meloni said in an end-of-year press conference.
1470 WMBD
Bolivia prosecutor requests 6 months pre-trial detention for governor
LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivian prosecutors are requesting six months of pre-trial detention for the governor of the agricultural hub of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, prosecutor Omar Mejillones said Thursday. The governor, arrested Wednesday and transferred to political capital La Paz, has been charged with “terrorism” and has...
1470 WMBD
U.N. aid chief to visit Afghanistan over female aid worker ban – U.N. official
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths will visit Afghanistan in the coming weeks and will seek to meet the highest possible officials with the Taliban-led administration after it banned female aid workers, a senior U.N. official said on Thursday. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Kanishka Singh)
1470 WMBD
Italy wants EU to follow its lead on mandatory COVID tests for China arrivals
ROME (Reuters) – Italy expects and hopes that the European Union will follow its lead on imposing mandatory COVID tests for all passengers flying in from China, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday. She said Italy’s measures risked “not being fully effective” if not extended across the EU,...
1470 WMBD
China’s Xi solidified grip on power during tumultuous 2022
BEIJING (Reuters) – Xi Jinping secured an historic third leadership term in October, emerging as China’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong, bolstered by a Politburo Standing Committee stacked with allies and no successor-in-waiting to challenge him. It was a rare highlight for Xi in 2022, a tumultuous...
