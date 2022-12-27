Read full article on original website
Vivienne Westwood, Acclaimed Fashion Designer and Punk Style Innovator, Dead at 81
Acclaimed fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has died at age 81. A statement released through her official social media accounts announced her death, sharing that she was surrounded by family at her Clapham, South London home. “The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better,” the statement continued. The post concluded with a quote from Westwood that read: “Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and...
Ashley Graham Towers Above Crowd in 6-Inch Platform Heels With Marc Jacobs Leather Jacket at ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’
Ashley Graham sat down with the former executive director of CFDA and fashion authority Fern Mallis for an in-depth interview for the “Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis” series at The 92nd Street Y in New York yesterday. The Sports Illustrated cover star went edge for her interview ensemble, styling a Marc Jacobs look and towering Sergio Rossi platform heels to go with. The entrepreneur wore a sleek black bodycon minidress. The style was tailored to fit Graham’s frame. Layered overtop, Graham sported a black leather jacket with an oversized silhouette. Graham slicked back her hair for an edgier appearance and accessorized with a...
Leni Klum Gets Party-Ready in Festive Blue Dress & Glossy Black Pumps at Marc Jacobs Event
Leni Klum partied with Marc Jacobs at his Perfect Party at Hotel Chelsea in New York on Dec. 7. The social media personality and daughter of Heidi Klum made a stylish appearance clad in a vibrant blue sequin dress and quintessential black pumps. Klum’s dress was made from of sequined fabric in a bodycon fit, featuring a black tulle trim and embellishments creating a floral design. Overtop the sparkling little number, Klum layered over a boxy blazer jacket in black which she kept open to spotlight her dress. Sticking to the classics, Klum wore a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps to...
Christine Quinn Serves Drama in Mugler Corset Gown & 6-Inch Heels at British Fashion Awards 2022
Christine Quinn brought dynamic glamour to the red carpet for the 2022 British Fashion Awards today. Arriving at Royal Albert Hall for the occasion, the “Selling Sunset” star posed on the red carpet in a dramatic Mugler gown. Her black satin number included a cinched corset-paneled waistline, complete with a pointed bustier. Adding even further exaggeration were rounded panniers, giving Quinn’s attire a slickly modern take on 18th-century dress. Her ensemble was complete with a thigh-high slit, draped train and thin sheer cape, as well as matching elbow-length gloves. A thick black choker, emerald and diamond stud earrings and a snake-shaped...
EXCLUSIVE: Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Will Show the Day After January Couture
SHOW MORE: Haute couture week may end on Jan. 26 but the shows will go on, with Patou and Zadig & Voltaire holding off-calendar shows on Jan. 27 in undisclosed locations in Paris. Starting the day will be Patou, with a 10 a.m. show, the second under the tenure of artistic director Guillaume Henry.More from WWDPatou RTW Spring 2023Zadig & Voltaire RTW Fall 2022Zadig & Voltaire RTW Fall 2021 The brand’s chief executive officer Sophie Brocart said the date segued with a desire to create “an enjoyable event, a true ready-to-wear show the morning just after couture, a friendly moment with...
Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour Goes Maximalist in Vintage Chanel With Layered Gold Jewelry & Sandals at White House State Dinner
Anna Wintour attended the White House state dinner yesterday night in Washington. The event was hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. For the affair, Wintour wore a vintage Chanel from Karl Lagerfeld’s spring 1983 debut collection with lots of accessories and strappy black heels. The Vogue editor-in-chief opted to make her accessories the star of the show which meant layering up lots of gold chain necklaces with lux pendants dotted with colorful gems. Pearls were also tossed into the mixture, the combination of lengthy necklaces with...
25 Best Black Heels For Women, From Platforms To Stilettos
Nothing completes a look more so than a classic pair of black heels. From strappy stilettos and block heels to platforms and slingbacks, there are so many fancy footwear options to complete any look. If you're more of a Manolo Blahnik lover, great! Into more affordable options? No problem. There's...
Jil Sander Pre-Fall 2023
The 28th look of Jil Sander’s pre-fall collection was a charming white dress that stood out for its simple silhouette that balanced a sporty feel in the wavy ajour junctions on the silk bustier, craftsmanship in the embroidered asymmetric skirt and its overall sense of effortless femininity — three key elements Lucie and Luke Meier poured into their latest effort.
How Emme Parsons Is Tackling the Women’s Shoe Market With Timeless Sandals & a Less-Is-More Approach
Emme Parsons is tackling the women’s shoe market with a less-is-more approach, and it’s paying off. When Parsons launched her eponymous brand in November 2017, she had a goal to create timeless designs that speak to women, whether they are 16 or 60. Since then, she has expanded her label to include sneakers, boots, loafers and more — but sandals are her bread and butter. While Parsons originally didn’t have design experience, she was previously the art director at Condé Nast’s Lucky magazine. “I had always had this farfetched dream of mine to have a line of sandals,” she said, noting that after...
Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81, Architect Arata Isozaki Dies at 91, and More: Morning Links for December 30, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, the freewheeling fashion designer who pioneered punk and became one of her era’s leading cultural lights, has died at 81, the New York Times reports. (It also has a richly illustrated overview of her work, by Guy Trebay.) Andrew Bolton, the curator of the Costume Institute at the Met, told the Associated Press that Westwood and her former partner, Malcolm McLaren, “gave the punk movement a look, a style, and it was so radical it broke from anything in the past.” The self-taught Westwood opened a London store with McLaren in the early 1970s that stocked venturesome fashions (fetish gear, for...
Madonna Straps Into Buckled Boots & Camo Pants to Release ‘Back That Up To The Beat’ While in Malawi With Her Family
Madonna was dressed for travel while releasing her latest song this week. As seen on Instagram, the Grammy Award-winning musician visited children in Malawi, Africa, while officially releasing the original 2015 demo of her song “Back That Up To The Beat,” which went viral on TikTok recently. The singer was accompanied on her trip by her son David Banda and her daughters Mercy James, Estere and Stella. For the occasion, Madonna wore a black bra and a sheer brown tank top beneath an olive green canvas jacket. Paired with the set was a rolled-up pair of brown, black and green camouflage-print pants,...
Remembering Dame Vivienne Westwood: Industry Figures Share Memories of the Queen of British Fashion
LONDON — WWD’s legendary late publisher and editorial director John B. Fairchild described Vivienne Westwood as a “designer’s designer” and her peers certainly agree. Designers and fashion industry figures have been paying tribute to Westwood, who died Thursday at age 81, describing her not only as an iconoclast but as a great teacher and role model.More from WWDVivienne Westwood Dies at 81: Images Through the YearsJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023 Fairchild considered Westwood one of the world’s six greatest designers, along with the likes of Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Karl Lagerfeld, Emanuel Ungaro and Christian Lacroix. Westwood signed...
Issey Miyake’s collaborations with architects should be part of his legacy
On August 3, 2022, the world lost fashion designer Issey Miyake. Known for his unique, formless clothing designs and use of non-traditional materials, Miyake quickly became a household name in the fashion world and an inspiration to other designers in fashion and further afield. Born in Hiroshima, Japan, on April...
Dior Adds Protective Shrouds to Its B31 Footwear Model
You can tell that footwear has been one of ‘s primary focuses in recent memory just be the sheer volume of various installments that it has revealed in this latter half of the year. The French fashion house debuted collaborative kicks alongside Tremaine Emory‘s Denim Tears imprint, and now it’s showing off forthcoming B31 makeups that are modified with protective shrouds.
Carol Horn, Sportswear Designer, Dies at 86
Fashion designer Carol Horn, whose signature elongated designs and caftans caught on in the ’60s, died Thursday at the age of 86. The sportswear designer had been under hospice care at Calvary Hospital at the time of her death, according to her cousins Suzanne Horn and fashion publicist Sally Fischer in a joint interview.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Best Fashion Moments Through the YearsBest Party FashionTop 10 Runway Shows 2022: Men Born in Brooklyn, Horn was an only child whose father worked in the housewares industry and whose elegant mother raised her to always put her best self forward. She bounced around to...
No. 10: 2022, The Year TV Drove Fashion Trends
The ice crystal decor and Yeti-tinis, the all-white party looks, Wednesday Addams’ gloriously goth black ruffled Alaia party dress and that dance to “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps… “Woe What a Night” was the most stylish episode of streaming television in a year full of them, as shows like “Wednesday,” “The White Lotus,” “Euphoria,” and “Stranger Things” made costume designers the influencers of 2022. Their work sent online searches skyrocketing for Portia outfits, House of Sunny sweater vests, Prada lace-ups, face crystals and more, and set trends at all levels of the market.More from WWD'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes...
Punk Rock Fashion Visionary Vivienne Westwood Has Died At Age 81
