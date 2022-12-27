Crossover connoisseurs wonder how the Losers Club from ‘It’ would fare against Freddy Krueger

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
An iconic slasher gets unexpectedly put forward as a feminist classic
It’s an age-old debate as to whether or not horror is a feminist genre; there are examples for and against, so it’s hard to say. Obviously, John Carpenter’s Halloween empowers Laurie Strode as the kick-ass leading lady, whereas Terrifier — on the total opposite end of the spectrum — specifically murders and mutilates (mostly) women in a needlessly violent manner. There’s arguments that horror embraces feminism as most last (wo)men standing are, well, women. That says a lot for the female race, who are typically represented as inferior to males in life-or-death situations and therefore incapable of defending themselves. Luckily, the most iconic slashers ever made feature a more-than-capable woman in the lead, which quite possibly paved the way for our modern-day scream queens, such as Samara Weaving’s Grace Le Domas (Ready or Not) and Elisabeth Moss’ Cecilia Kass (The Invisible Man).
wegotthiscovered.com
Fresh from hitting a billion, James Cameron admits he thought his sequel would be ‘Avatar: Dead in the Water’
As the ancient proverb states; James Cameron doesn’t do what James Cameron does for James Cameron. James Cameron does what James Cameron does, because James Cameron is James Cameron. However, that doesn’t mean the supremely confident filmmaker wasn’t a tad trepidatious in the buildup to Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release earlier this month.
wegotthiscovered.com
An upcoming horror remake nobody asked for manages to drum up excitement for one reason only
We’ve wearily become accustomed to any hit horror movie being rebooted, remade, or repurposed in one way or another, so it was with inevitable resignation gorehounds everywhere embraced the news Korean classic Train to Busan would be getting the Hollywood treatment. Unless a minor miracle happens, the Stateside do-over...
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 biggest box office bombs of 2022
A retrospective reflection of 2022 would prove that the year has been quite promising and remarkable in producing some of the biggest box office blockbusters. Be it The Batman or Top Gun: Maverick, a unanimous liking for high-budget Hollywood movies has generated over a billion-dollar revenue at the Box Office.
wegotthiscovered.com
Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC
While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
wegotthiscovered.com
A devilishly dated blockbuster horror remains a lot more popular than its reputation suggests
Trying to explain the Y2K panic to the younger generations runs the risk of making you sound like a crazy person, with the dawn of the millennium creating widespread fear that the entire world was going to end. Sensing an opportunity, Hollywood sought to turn the concerns into cash, but End of Days ended up slapping the festivities with a stupendously silly coat of satanic paint.
wegotthiscovered.com
An irredeemably awful comic book adaptation bares its fangs to go for the jugular on streaming
Paul Bettany is without a doubt a hugely talented actor, and a mainstay of the world’s biggest franchise since the very beginning, but director Scott Stewart’s repeated attempts to transform the mild-mannered Englishman into a badass action hero hardly went according to plan, with Priest arguably the worst offender.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Family Guy Lois Griffin Dead at 43’ meme explained
Family Guy has been a source of off-the-rails entertainment for millions of viewers across the world since it first began airing on Fox in 1999. Creator Seth MacFarlane came up with first iteration of the show — a slapstick comedy about a man and his talking dog — during his time at the Rhode Island School of Design and over time, the idea morphed into the adult cartoon we watch today. The comedy, inspired by sitcoms like The Simpsons, wasn’t an instant hit and was actually cancelled after its third season. Due to high DVD sales and a positive reaction to reruns airing on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, the show was revived in 2005 and has been going strong ever since.
wegotthiscovered.com
How many ‘Ghost Rider’ movies are there?
The Marvel Comics universe is filled with multiple interesting heroes, villains, and anti-heroes of all sorts. And though some of the fans’ favorites are prominent in the Marvel Cinematic Universe adaptations, some others are seen as underappreciated. That can be considered the case with Ghost Rider. Loved by stars...
wegotthiscovered.com
The official ‘Glass Onion’ account is suspiciously curious to hear ‘Knives Out 3’ casting suggestions
After the global success of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, we suspect Netflix is feeling pretty happy with its reported $469 million purchase of the film and its untitled sequel, Knives Out 3. Benoit Blanc’s next case is currently in development, with Johnson confirming in November that he’s begun writing the script.
wegotthiscovered.com
In a shocking twist, a reflection on James Gunn and Zack Snyder’s awesome team-up doesn’t mention DC once
For a hot minute, SnyderVerse supporters were rubbing their hands with glee at the news James Gunn had been appointed as co-CEO of DC Studios, based entirely on the fact the two filmmakers had collaborated almost two decades previously. The future Guardians of the Galaxy overseer penned the screenplay for...
wegotthiscovered.com
Justin Long is facing serious competition as horror fans state the case for another iconic scream king
It’s been common knowledge for a long time now that Justin Long is the scream king of the horror realm. Competing only with the likes of Daniel Kaluuya and Patrick Wilson, Long has been an horror icon since his breakout role in Jeepers Creepers back in 2001. Since then, he’s appeared in 2009’s Drag Me to Hell, 2014’s Tusk, and 2022’s Barbarian. While Reddit have spoken out about their favorite scream kings in the past, there’s no denying that Justin Long’s incredible screen presence is the secret ingredient to a successful horror formula. Over the last year, however, which has been undoubtedly groundbreaking for horror, there are assumptions that Long is getting dethroned by a newcomer. Since Scream (2022) and Smile, Kyle Gallner — who started out in 2005’s thriller/mystery Red Eye — is coming for the crown.
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming users punish themselves by revisiting one of the century’s most offensively awful duds
As the recent boom in turning beloved children’s characters into slasher villains has proven, any recognizable property entering the public domain means all bets are off when it comes to adaptations. As the most prolifically-recreated fictional favorite in the history of the moving picture, Sherlock Holmes has been everywhere you look for a century, but never depicted worse than in the horrendous Holmes and Watson.
wegotthiscovered.com
Everyone agrees exactly when an inconsistent sci-fi series that specializes in surprise sequels fell apart
Hindsight is a wonderful thing, one that leads us to the conclusion that Cloverfield might just be one of the most important and influential films of the 21st Century. The opening installment of what would soon become a surprise franchise marked Matt Reeves’ first feature in a dozen years, Drew Goddard’s first credited screenplay, and Bad Robot’s second-ever feature (and first in almost a decade). That’s an impressive legacy, but it wasn’t long before the wheels came off.
wegotthiscovered.com
Another mysterious whodunnit gets its knives out to sharpen the Netflix Top 10 in 61 countries
Thanks to Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot adaptations, Tom George’s delightful See How They Run, and of course Rian Johnson’s Knives Out duology, the whodunnit is back in major way. That being said, we’re still surprised to see 7 Women and a Murder making such a splash at the top end of the Netflix charts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Maggie Smith’s name trending on Twitter incites panic amongst fans
Seeing the name of someone you admire on the Twitter trends is enough reason to have a heart attack, especially when they are elders or rarely talked about. It might mean that something bad happened to them, or even that they died. And today, fans of Dame Maggie Smith were probably a little scared when they opened social media for the first time.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best Kevin Costner movies, ranked
Very few actors were in great demand in the ’80s quite like Kevin Costner. Starring in several acclaimed projects since his debut, and still kicking it with the best of them four decades later, the Hollywood legend is an undeniable icon in the film industry. He has established himself, not just as a strong and captivating actor, but as a remarkable director as well.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fan art imagines an MCU Magneto we never considered, but would love to see
Who doesn’t love the Marvel fandom? Just when you think they couldn’t get more creative, they go ahead and produce another spot on fan casting that we absolutely adore — proving once and for all that the Hollywood bigwigs aren’t the only ones able to dream up a good idea.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best Steve Martin films and TV shows, ranked
Steve Martin is a very well-known actor and comedian who has achieved a plethora of awards and recognition to back the claim that he is one of the finest talents to ever appear on the screen. With numerous roles in several, notable films and television shows, this Hollywood icon is undoubtedly one of the greats.
Comments / 0