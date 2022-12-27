ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

LeBron & Lakers vs. Magic: 3 Big Things to Watch

By Riley Sheppard
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emWsU_0jvceZ6Q00

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers travel across the coast on Tuesday to take on the Orlando Magic.

The Orlando Magic (13-21) is back on the court tonight following a few days rest for the holidays.

And its first test back is none other than LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (13-20).

Winners of eight of their last ten, Orlando will have a good opportunity to improve on their recent stretch with four of the next five games against teams under .500 starting tonight.

Here are three things to watch in this interconference match-up.

Lakers Without Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles forward has been sidelined for roughly a week with a stress injury in his foot.

Prior to his injury, Davis looked like an MVP candidate over this past month - posting 30.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists over seven games in December.

But without the eight-time All Star, life hasn't been easy for the Lakers, including a Christmas Day loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

"Reality is, without [Davis], we lose a lot of length, which we don't have already," James said. "So we have to make up in ways that, without AD, is very difficult, very challenging."

Cole Anthony vs. Russell Westbrook

In Orlando's previous game on Friday, Anthony looked reminiscent of a certain guard notorious for being a triple-double machine.

And while he did come up one assist shy of the career-milestone , it was still arguably the most well-rounded game of his season.

With both guards playing vital roles not only in the lineup, but also leading their second unit, who provides the biggest spark off the bench will be an important factor.

Westbrook is averaging 14.6 points, 6.1 assist, and 7.5 in 30 games this year.

Can Magic Continue Being 'Scary'?

Over its recent stretch, the Magic has shown a lot of promise with the collection of young talent on its roster.

Once thought to be a sure-fire lottery team this upcoming summer, Orlando currently sits closer to a Play-In berth than the bottom of the East.

“They feel like a unique match-up problem for certain teams” Tommy Alter said on The Old Man and the Three Podcast . “They just feel a little unpredictable to me in terms of there’s not one guy you need to lockdown and that’s it with them.”

“I think they are scary in a lot of ways as a team. You don’t really want them coming into town.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

