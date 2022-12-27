ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaq Seemingly Asks GloRilla To Marry Him & Her Response Is Hilarious

By Tony M. Centeno
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

GloRilla's got everyone's attention especially after the stellar year she's had. She even caught the eye of Shaquille O'Neal , who recently asked for her hand in marriage.

On Saturday, December 24, comedian Druski hosted his infamous Instagram Live and invited Big Glo to come through. During they're conversation, they talked about a few hot topics including her breakthrough year on the charts. Midway through their discussion, Shaq joined the livestream and hit blindsided Glo with an unforeseen proposal that threw everyone off.

“glo will u marry me?” Shaq wrote in the comments.

GloRilla didn't exactly address Shaq's request during the livestream. After people reacted to his proposal in the comments, Glo just cackled and then abruptly left Druski's live . It's not the first time she's interacted with Shaq either.

Earlier this year, GloRilla described the time when Shaq first contacted her following the success of her viral hit "FNF (Let's Go)." She told On The Radar about her first conversation with him on Instagram.

"It was so crazy. Shaq DM'd me," Glo said. "I was like 'Shaq?! Shaq like that joint?! He was like 'I like yo song. I like your new single'."

The NBA legend has been a fan of Glo's for quite some time. During his appearance on Drink Champs , Shaq talked about his love for "FNF" and agreed that the track "goes hard." Despite his love for her, Big Glo isn't trying to settle down anytime soon. See what happened after Shaq made his proposal below.

Julie Burdo
2d ago

GLO RILLA‼️ Shaq what is wrong with you⁉️ You could be with anyone. Look for an intelligent and (of course) a beautiful woman. I liked your first wife.

