Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Look: Deion Sanders Reacts To Ed Reed Landing Coaching Job
Ed Reed is officially a head coach of a college football program. Reed, who's one of the best safeties in NFL history, was hired by Bethune-Cookman to be the program's head coach. The school announced the hire on Tuesday. The school is located in Daytona Beach, Florida, and is an...
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
Falcons Free Agency 'Change'? Arthur Smith Details Critical Offseason
After two years of battling salary cap limitations from the previous regime, Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot are "excited" for what's poised to be a tenure-deciding offseason for the two.
Super Bowl Odds: Only 6 Teams Have a Realistic Shot at Winning It All
Only three teams in each conference can win Super Bowl 57. The post Super Bowl Odds: Only 6 Teams Have a Realistic Shot at Winning It All appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Deion Sanders says Colorado AD Rick George is 'the reason' he took Buffaloes job over other Power Five offers
Multiple Power Five programs reportedly had interest in Deion Sanders this offseason, but the former Jackson State coach chose to jump to Colorado. Sanders does not have roots in the state and largely has cleaned up in recruiting in the Southeast, although that has not stopped "Coach Prime" from immediately raking in multiple high-level prospects on behalf of the Buffaloes. In an interview on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Sanders said Colorado athletic director Rick George made the difference regarding why he chose CU.
Who will Braves target next if they make a move? Could if be a familiar name in Atlanta?
John and Hugh are joined by Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley and the three discuss the potential of the club making another move this off-season and if it would be for a shortstop.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Money Admission
Many people have thrown out a litany of accusatory and sometimes insulting reasons that Deion Sanders left Jackson State to become head coach at Colorado. But one person got clapped back extra hard. Coach Prime took to Twitter yesterday to retweet someone who accused him of going to Colorado for...
nbcsportsedge.com
Ravens Take on Steelers in Primetime
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Yardbarker
Steelers Players Already Know Matt Canada is Fired
Apparently, the Pittsburgh Steelers already know Matt Canada's time with the team ends after the season. But one reporter says even the players are aware of the situation. The story of players understanding that the Steelers will move on from their offensive coordinator can go two ways. Either that news was broken to the players by members of the organization, or it's all theoretical and just a belief that the guys in the locker room can see the writing on the wall.
Look: Top Recruit's Mom Shut Down Deion Sanders
Last week, five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II officially signed with Texas. Before he made that decision, his family was contacted by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. Cook's mother wasted no time shutting down Colorado's interest in him. We can't blame Sanders for pursuing Cook. He's the No. 35 overall...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirby Smart responds to rumor Georgia videotaped Ohio State's Atlanta practices
Kirby Smart is getting ready to lead his Georgia program in a virtual home game for the College Football Playoff semifinals. With the Peach Bowl played in Atlanta, the Bulldogs are playing in their own backyard against Ohio State. Whether it is the proximity to Athens or other reasons entirely,...
NFL coaches fired 2022-’23: Frank Reich, Nathaniel Hackett among in-season firings
The National Football League hasn’t even reached the offseason and we’ve already seen a number of NFL coaches fired in
Atlanta Braves sign newly acquired Sean Murphy to 6-year contract extension
ATLANTA — Newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy has agreed to a six-year, $73 million contract extension with the Atlanta Braves, the team announced on Tuesday. The contract will keep Murphy under team control until 2029, when he will have a $15 million player option for that season, which would make the overall contract valued at $88 million over seven years.
Yardbarker
The Richard Rodríguez trade was bad for both Braves and Pirates
The former Braves pitcher was drafted out of high school in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and developed into an exciting arm on the farm. Prior to the 2019 season, Wilson even made an appearance on Baseball America’s top 100 prospects, and Alex Anthopoulos parlayed his projectability, along with Ricky DeVito, into a deal that would net Richard Rodríguez from Pittsburgh, which has turned into a trade neither side will remember fondly.
Yardbarker
Bills DC Leslie Frazier linked to open head coaching job
Leslie Frazier’s first run as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings was a forgettable one, but after six years as an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, he may have earned himself a second crack at a top job. According to a report from The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, Frazier...
Yardbarker
Interesting team emerges as betting favorite to land Trae Young via trade
Trae Young is one of the most electric superstars in the NBA today, but his time with the Atlanta Hawks has been a mixed bag. Aside from one fleeting run in 2020-21 when the Hawks made it to the Eastern Conference finals, they’ve largely been underwhelming. Not even the...
Locker Room Preview: Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard announced as guest
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the New Year’s matchup at Lambeau Field against the 12-3 Minnesota Vikings, Local 5’s Burke Griffin gears up for another edition of Locker Room. Joined by co-host Jarrett Bush, the two will highlight the positives, critique the negatives, and look forward to the final regular season game against the Detroit […]
Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future
Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
‘72 Dolphins return to the Super Bowl as Griese returns to beat Steelers in AFC Championship
Despite putting together a perfect 14-0 regular season, the Miami Dolphins found themselves having to board a plane and fly to Pittsburgh to play the 11-3 Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium in the AFC Championship Game.
Chiefs face Broncos as they try to keep pace atop AFC
DENVER (4-11) at KANSAS CITY (12-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. LAST MEETING: Chiefs beat Broncos 34-28 on Dec. 11 in Denver. LAST WEEK: Broncos lost to Rams 51-14; Chiefs beat Seahawks 24-10 BRONCOS OFFENSE: OVERALL (25), RUSH (23), PASS (20), SCORING (32) BRONCOS DEFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (16), PASS...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0