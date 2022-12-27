Read full article on original website
Homeless issues resume at downtown Sioux City apartment
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland News has an update to a story first brought to you in February of 2022. A downtown Sioux City apartment is still facing issues with homeless people trespassing into the building - this time to get out of the cold. Century Plaza Apartment tenants...
Dorothy Pecaut’s newest addition is a real hoot
The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City has a new animal ambassador.
Organization delivering beds to families in need
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's not the kind of gift you'd think a kid would be excited about. But that's not the case, according to an organization that delivers beds to underprivileged families in Siouxland. "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" is a national organization that started a branch in Sioux...
Stray of the Day: Meet Suds!
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Suds! He’s a 4-6 month old, male, brown-ticked tabby kitten. He was found at the Perry Creek laundromat taking care of some laundry on 12/18. Suds is an energetic little guy who’s litterbox trained. He’ll need an active home and somebody to […]
Sioux City PD looking for suspects of multiple burglaries
The Sioux City Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects in multiple burglaries.
Sioux City man wins $10,000 from scratch game
A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize.
Stray of the Day: Meet Buster
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Buster, he’s a Japanese chin mix, who was picked up around the Tail View Terrace area on December 10th. Buster was wearing a diaper when he was picked up. He’s chipped and he has a sponsorship, meaning his adoption fees have been […]
The Boat House opening third location in downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local, family-owned business is opening up a new location in historic Downtown Sioux City. The Boat House is a fan favorite with locations in Yankton, South Dakota and Norfolk, Nebraska. The bar with a nautical theme is home to entertainment like axe throwing, a...
Le Mars-based Nor-Am purchases Cherokee cold-storage warehouse
CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A cold-storage warehouse at the south end of Cherokee has been sold. Le Mars, Iowa-based Nor-Am Cold Storage purchased the 98,000-square-foot Americold warehouse at 1530 S. Second St., Cherokee, Nor-Am announced Tuesday. Sioux City-based Cloverleaf Cold Storage had long operated the warehouse; Cloverleaf's sprawling cold-storage business was acquired by Atlanta-based Americold in 2019.
Sioux City Police warning public of possible scam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux City Police Department is warning residents in the area of a possible scam. The SCPD has recently become aware of a questionable charity organization called the National Police and Trooper Association that claims to help law enforcement families. The legitimacy of the...
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Siouxland senior residents go days without water due to cold weather
The cold weather has caused some plumbing problems for many Siouxlanders and that includes a community of senior citizens without water for days.
Paullina Citizens Evacuated, Commercial Building, Contents Destroyed In Fire
Paullina, Iowa — Several people were evacuated and a commercial building in Paullina is a total loss after a fire on Christmas Eve. Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper has just released information stating the fire department was paged out to 4551 Redwing Avenue — AgState — the former Circle S repair shop in Paullina just before 6:10 a.m. on Christmas eve for a building on fire.
Married couple die of cancer 12 hours apart just two days before Christmas
A married couple have tragically died of cancer within 12 hours of each other just two days before Christmas. The loved ones of Steve Hawkins, 58, and his wife Wendy, 52, are understandably devastated by the loss after they both passed away from different forms of the disease on Friday, 23 December.
KLEM News for Wednesday, December 28
A LeMars firm has purchase a cold-storage facility in Cherokee. The Sioux City Journal reports today that Nor-Am Cold Storage purchase a 98-thousand square foot warehouse from Americold, based in Atlanta. Americold, three years ago, purchased the facility when they acquired Cloverleaf Cold Storage of Sioux City. There are ten employees at the Cherokee facility, all will stay on. Nor-Am is based in Le Mars. They own 13 facilities in six states, including Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota.
Teen pleads in Osceola County chase case
OCHEYEDAN—One of two people facing multiple charges following a high-speed chase in Osceola County in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Nineteen-year-old Jaiden Mae Gramlow of Le Mars pleaded guilty to interference with official acts on Dec. 13 in Osceola County District Court in Sibley while a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
WOODBURY COUNTY OFFICIALS TAKE OATHS OF OFFICE
FOUR WOODBURY COUNTY OFFICIALS ELECTED IN NOVEMBER WERE SWORN INTO OFFICE THURSDAY MORNING. JUDGE ROBERT TIEFENTHALER PRESIDED OVER THE CEREMONY, BEGINNING WITH WOODBURY COUNTY TREASURER TINA BERTRAND:. SWORN4 OC………STATE OF IOWA. 2X :12. WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS DANIEL BITTINGER AND MATTHEW UNG WERE ALSO SWORN IN, ALONG WITH...
Names for 2022 Siouxland babies follow U.S. trends
SIOUX CITY — Parents of babies born at UnityPoint Health — St. Luke’s kept pace with national naming trends in 2022. Of the more than 2,000 babies born at the Sioux City hospital, Olivia was tops for girls and led the pack nationwide, according to babycenter.com. Olivia was also the most popular name in the country in 2021.
Event honors men killed in largest US mass execution
160 years ago today President Abraham Lincoln ordered the largest mass execution in U.S. History killing 38 Dakota Sioux Tribe men
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mixed wintry precipitation, snow showers for some today
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure will be responsible for the threat of mixed wintry precipitation for parts of the area today. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Clay, Lincoln, Turner, Union and Yankton counties until 6 PM, and for Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Sioux, Rock, Nobles and Murray counties from 9 AM until 9 PM.
