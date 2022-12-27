John C. Smith, 84, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. He was born on August 9, 1938, in West Liberty, Ohio to his beloved parents, Johnson C. Smith and Helen Coleman Smith who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his daughter, Brenda Lee Smith, his brothers, George and James Smith, sisters, Kathleen Wren and Carolyn Heminger, and his dear brothers and sisters-in-law.

