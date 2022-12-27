Read full article on original website
Janet Christine Bell
Janet was born on June 21, 1941, in Bellefontaine, OH, the daughter of the late Orval and Eva Jackson Brenner. She married Ray Bell, Jr. on April 9, 1961, in Johnstown, PA, and he preceded her in death on December 6, 2012. Janet is survived by two children, J.R. (Terri)...
John C. Smith
John C. Smith, 84, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. He was born on August 9, 1938, in West Liberty, Ohio to his beloved parents, Johnson C. Smith and Helen Coleman Smith who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his daughter, Brenda Lee Smith, his brothers, George and James Smith, sisters, Kathleen Wren and Carolyn Heminger, and his dear brothers and sisters-in-law.
Sharon K. (Berry) Greer
Sharon K. (Berry) Greer, 79, of Huntsville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Logan Acres Care Center. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on February 20, 1943, the only child of Clarence Melvin and Alice Mary (Thompson) Berry. On February 14, 1965, she married James M. Greer, and he preceded her in death on September 13, 2016.
Place your bets Logan County
Get ready Logan County to place your bets. Come Sunday, sports gambling will officially be legal in the Buckeye state. Many businesses like casinos, restaurants, and bars, have had January 1, 2023, circled on their calendar since Ohio House Bill 29 was passed last December. You will not have to...
Evelyn M. Rex
Evelyn was born in Zanesfield on July 26, 1931, to the late Ralph and Mabel (Clingerman) Williams. She married Norman Eugene Rex on October 10, 1953, in Zanesfield, and he preceded her in death on March 18, 2006. Evelyn was also preceded in death by a sister Alice Jeanne Moore.
Several local fire departments receive 2023 MARCS grant
Several area fire departments received the 2023 MARCS ( Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grant. The grant totals $3.5 million and is awarded to 325 fire departments in 76 counties throughout Ohio. In Logan County, five agencies received funding: Bellefontaine Fire Department ($1,200), Huntsville Fire Department ($1,200), Lakeview Fire Department ($1,200),...
Chieftains perform during Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando
The Bellefontaine High School Marching Band performed in the Cheez-It Bowl Thursday evening. The Pride of the Tribe showcase their talent during the halftime show of the bowl game in Orlando, Florida. Bellefontaine teamed up with eight other high school bands for the show. The show featured a medley of...
Christmas Day dispute leads to multiple charges for Wapak man
Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s office responded to a rolling domestic dispute late Christmas Day. Deputies went to the area of County Road 37 near County Road 39, Huntsville, where two victims were standing outside their car. They reported they picked up Chrystyan Kline, 31, of Wapakoneta, in...
Bellefontaine girls and Riverside boys win Holiday Baker Classic
The Bellefontaine bowling teams hosted the Holiday Baker Classic Tuesday at TP Lanes. The Lady Chiefs won the tournament with 1924 points for 10 baker games: 256, 188, 210, 159, 175, 150, 214, 182, 191, 199. The 256 game took over the high baker game record by one pin. The...
Commissioners awarded grant to help out DeGraff
The Logan County Board of Commissioners are pleased to announce that they have been awarded $500,000 in grant funds from the Ohio Department of Development, Office of Community Development through the competitive Critical Infrastructure program. The grant was awarded to assist the Village of DeGraff with a water facilities improvement project.
Lady Raiders and Bellefontaine boys pick up blow-out victories – Thursday basketball scores
Area basketball teams hit the court Thursday. The Benjamin Logan varsity girls’ team defeated Belmont 75-32. Mia Stahler led the Lady Raiders with 12 points, Cheyanne Peterson poured in 11, Kara Reeves, McKenzee Roseburrough, and Adilynne Gregg each scored 10 apiece. Also scoring for Benjamin Logan was Rylan Norviel...
16-year-old arrested on felony gun charge
A Columbus teen was arrested on a felony gun charge Tuesday afternoon just after 4 o’clock. Washington Township Police were on patrol on Route 33 when they observed a vehicle with fictitious registration commit a turn signal violation. A traffic stop was initiated in the Village Pantry parking lot,...
Garber picked up on felony warrant, methamphetamine recovered
Bellefontaine Police and medics were called out to a residence in the 100 block of West Buckingham Avenue Wednesday night for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, authorities located Amanda Garber, 40, at large, sleeping in a back room. Garber was uncooperative and claimed she was fine, but she was just...
Lady Chiefs continue great season with win over Northwestern
The Bellefontaine varsity girls’ bowling team continues their impressive season with a 2,460 – 2,070 victory over Northwestern Thursday. Leading the Lady Chiefs was Kayla Watkins with a 391 series (167, 224), Aubrey Hudson fired a 365 series (207, 158), Gracie Hood rolled a 313 series, Chloe Heminger recorded a 309 series, and Layla Johnson added a game of 178.
Chiefs top Lakers, Raiders fall to 0-6 – Tuesday basketball scores
Area basketball teams were in action Tuesday evening. The Bellefontaine varsity boys defeated Indian Lake 45-40. Tavien St. Clair and CJ Wilson led the Chiefs with 12 points each. Leading the Lakers was Caiden Nicol with 16 points. Bellefontaine improves to 3-4, while Indian Lake falls to 4-4. The Chiefs...
Car fire south of Bellefontaine Tuesday
Tuesday morning West Liberty Fire and EMS responded to a car fire in the parking lot of Angle’s Nursery south of Bellefontaine. The driver of the car was going north on 68 when she stated she didn’t have any power and couldn’t get over 40 mph. She...
Several accidents logged over the weekend; one man charged with OVI
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellefontaine Police Department responded to numerous accidents over the weekend due to the weather and road conditions. One accident involved an ODOT snow plow truck. No injuries were reported. Another accident resulted in an OVI arrest. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded...
Knowlton Library closed due to weather damage
The Knowlton Library in Bellefontaine is closed until further notice for repairs due to weather damage during the holiday weekend. A sprinkler in the computer lab burst on Christmas Day, causing 2-3 inches of water throughout the entire building. The burst was discovered late Sunday afternoon. The library suffered widespread...
