Michigan State

Related
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
NBC News

Suspect in University of Idaho slayings is taken into custody

A suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources said Friday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was apprehended in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources told NBC News. Court records showed Kohberger was booked into custody on...
MOSCOW, ID
Washington Examiner

Biden administration takes new action to crack down on 'ghost gun' sellers

The Biden administration took action Tuesday to close a "ghost gun" loophole following an August rule issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. ATF sent an open letter to "all federal firearms licensees" outlining how a number of "partially complete, disassembled, or nonfunctional" gun kits are now classified as "readily" available weapons, requiring each to carry a serial number and for dealers to run background checks prior to sales.
Washington Examiner

Another career criminal in New York goes on a killing spree

A career criminal with a decadeslong rap sheet slayed people in New York City. In other words, it’s just another week in the Big Apple. Roland Codrington was arrested on Christmas Eve after allegedly killing James Cunningham within 20 seconds of bumping into him outside the bar, slashing the man’s neck. He returned days later with a baseball bat and a pit bull and assaulted the female bartender because he “felt disrespected,” according to the New York City Police Department. He then allegedly stabbed two customers who stepped in to help her. They both survived, but Codrington allegedly killed Bruce Henry in a park shortly afterward.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Virginia lawmakers could consider repeals to state gun laws

(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could soon consider legislation seeking to repeal prohibitions on where firearms can be carried in the Commonwealth under proposals pre-filed by Republican legislators earlier this month. House Bill 1428, pre-filed by Republican Del. Dave LaRock and state Sens. Amanda Chase and Frank M....
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden grants six holiday pardons

President Joe Biden has granted six full pardons this holiday season, including to one active-duty enlisted airman and a domestic abuse survivor. The pardon recipients served their sentences and "demonstrated a commitment to improving their communities," according to the White House. Those pardoned include: Gary Parks Davis, 66, of Yuma,...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Reversing Oregon’s homeless crisis: A road map for the new governor

Gov.-elect Tina Kotek (D-OR) recently declared her state’s homelessness crisis to be her top priority. Her success in combating it will depend on the data she relies upon to build her strategy and the data she relies upon to determine best practices. First, she must establish how many people...
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

MTG: Ray Epps ‘should be in jail’

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday doubled down on her defense of long-jailed Jan. 6 riot suspects by noting how one organizer favored by Democrats has evaded prosecution. In reacting to newly released testimony from self-described organizer Ray Epps, long suspected of being a government informer, the Republican tweeted...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The man who built the FBI

A stolid career bureaucrat who at first glance lacked a political constituency, J. Edgar Hoover is one of the most important and unlikely figures in modern America. When he died in 1972 at the age of 77, the Christian Science Monitor opined: “There probably will never be anybody like Mr. Hoover again.” “Nor should there be,” the writer concluded. In her new biography, G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the American Century, Yale historian Beverly Gage tells us why.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Delaware to increase minimum wage in 2023

(The Center Square) – Hourly workers earning the minimum wage in Delaware will be seeing a bump in pay in the new year. The state’s minimum wage will increase to $11.75, beginning Jan. 1, which is a $1.25 increase from the current minimum wage of $10.50. Senate Bill...
DELAWARE STATE

