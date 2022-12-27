Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Idaho college murders: Mug shot released of suspect taken into custody 2,000 miles away
A person believed to be connected to the quadruple homicide of four college students in Moscow, Idaho, has been taken into custody Friday, more than 2,000 miles away in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. The suspect, who was taken into police custody at 3 a.m. in Scranton, Pennsylvania, has been identified as...
Idaho murders: Suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger arrested in killings of 4 university students
Idaho police have suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger in custody more than six weeks after four students were slaughtered as they slept in a rental home near campus.
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Suspect in University of Idaho slayings is taken into custody
A suspect in the slayings of four University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources said Friday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was apprehended in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources told NBC News. Court records showed Kohberger was booked into custody on...
Washington Examiner
Biden administration takes new action to crack down on 'ghost gun' sellers
The Biden administration took action Tuesday to close a "ghost gun" loophole following an August rule issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. ATF sent an open letter to "all federal firearms licensees" outlining how a number of "partially complete, disassembled, or nonfunctional" gun kits are now classified as "readily" available weapons, requiring each to carry a serial number and for dealers to run background checks prior to sales.
Washington Examiner
Another career criminal in New York goes on a killing spree
A career criminal with a decadeslong rap sheet slayed people in New York City. In other words, it’s just another week in the Big Apple. Roland Codrington was arrested on Christmas Eve after allegedly killing James Cunningham within 20 seconds of bumping into him outside the bar, slashing the man’s neck. He returned days later with a baseball bat and a pit bull and assaulted the female bartender because he “felt disrespected,” according to the New York City Police Department. He then allegedly stabbed two customers who stepped in to help her. They both survived, but Codrington allegedly killed Bruce Henry in a park shortly afterward.
Suspect arrested in connection with Idaho college student killings once studied how emotions affect why people decide to commit crimes
A Reddit post from 212 days ago shows the suspect asking for participants in a survey for research about how emotions affect crime.
Washington Examiner
Former Arkansas governor criticizes Biden for tropical vacation amid Buffalo blizzard deaths
Former Gov. Mike Huckabee is hitting out against President Joe Biden after leaving the country on vacation to the Caribbean even as dozens of people have died due to blizzard conditions in Buffalo, New York, earlier this week. Biden’s leave of absence comes as the country is also grappling with...
Washington Examiner
Walmart asks judge to throw out staff lawsuit over Virginia store's mass shooting
Attorneys representing Walmart have asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit filed by employees who survived a mass shooting at a Virginia store last month. The survivors accuse the company of negligence for allowing the suspect to hold his management position despite having a history of violent and “strange behavior.”
Washington Examiner
Andrew Tate: Who is the influencer arrested in Romania on human trafficking charges?
Emory Andrew Tate III, regularly known as Andrew Tate, who was arrested by Romanian police on suspected human trafficking charges, became known for his outlandish personality and misogynistic comments made on social media. The 36-year-old former kickboxer has even been self-describing himself as a misogynist, according to the BBC. He...
Washington Examiner
Virginia lawmakers could consider repeals to state gun laws
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could soon consider legislation seeking to repeal prohibitions on where firearms can be carried in the Commonwealth under proposals pre-filed by Republican legislators earlier this month. House Bill 1428, pre-filed by Republican Del. Dave LaRock and state Sens. Amanda Chase and Frank M....
Washington Examiner
Biden grants six holiday pardons
President Joe Biden has granted six full pardons this holiday season, including to one active-duty enlisted airman and a domestic abuse survivor. The pardon recipients served their sentences and "demonstrated a commitment to improving their communities," according to the White House. Those pardoned include: Gary Parks Davis, 66, of Yuma,...
Washington Examiner
Reversing Oregon’s homeless crisis: A road map for the new governor
Gov.-elect Tina Kotek (D-OR) recently declared her state’s homelessness crisis to be her top priority. Her success in combating it will depend on the data she relies upon to build her strategy and the data she relies upon to determine best practices. First, she must establish how many people...
Washington Examiner
MTG: Ray Epps ‘should be in jail’
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday doubled down on her defense of long-jailed Jan. 6 riot suspects by noting how one organizer favored by Democrats has evaded prosecution. In reacting to newly released testimony from self-described organizer Ray Epps, long suspected of being a government informer, the Republican tweeted...
Washington Examiner
The man who built the FBI
A stolid career bureaucrat who at first glance lacked a political constituency, J. Edgar Hoover is one of the most important and unlikely figures in modern America. When he died in 1972 at the age of 77, the Christian Science Monitor opined: “There probably will never be anybody like Mr. Hoover again.” “Nor should there be,” the writer concluded. In her new biography, G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the American Century, Yale historian Beverly Gage tells us why.
Washington Examiner
Delaware to increase minimum wage in 2023
(The Center Square) – Hourly workers earning the minimum wage in Delaware will be seeing a bump in pay in the new year. The state’s minimum wage will increase to $11.75, beginning Jan. 1, which is a $1.25 increase from the current minimum wage of $10.50. Senate Bill...
