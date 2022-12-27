ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Reading 2-1 Swansea City: Player Ratings

We all had our hearts in our mouths when he came rushing out for the 50:50 in the first half - but he won the ball and that’s all that matters!. He also made a crucial save in the 24th minute, something that allowed us to go on and take the lead and he was important once more at the start of the second 45 as he denied Joel Piroe. Flapped at a ball late on - but deserves a seven.
BBC

Ten Hag only focused on adding 'right player' to Man Utd squad

Erik ten Hag says any new arrivals at Manchester United in January will have to fit the club's “sporting and financial criteria”. The United boss was heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo before the Netherlands forward signed for Liverpool this week and has a gap in his strikeforce after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Liverpool v Leicester

For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Afrobeats star and Manchester United supporter Maulo. Cody Gakpo is an excellent signing for Liverpool and I'm looking forward to seeing how he fits into their attack when his deal goes through in January. I wrongly thought...
BBC

Fantasy football: Key differential picks to help make up lost ground

In this week's Fantasy 606 podcast, we got into a discussion on how to make up ground on your rivals by finding those differential picks and going against the most highly-owned players in the game. Now, I think with some players you just have to accept you really have to...
The Independent

Wolves vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV

Manchester United travel to Wolves looking to continue their revival under Erik ten Hag.The Dutchman has taken the Red Devils to within a point of the top four after a big win over Nottingham Forest last time out, but Wolves will be confident after picking up three points over Everton in Julen Lopetegui’s first Premier League game in charge.“We will enjoy it but it is only three points and we know we have ahead of us a very hard task and we will continue working to improve a lot of things,” said Lopetegui. “I am aware of our position....
NBC Sports

Erling Haaland hits 20 Premier League goals as Man City beats Leeds

Erling Haaland bagged a brace to give him 20 goals in his first 14 Premier League matches as Manchester City issued a stiff reminder to the field: The reigning champions’ hunt for a third-straight Premier League Trophy remains very much on. City pulled back into second place in the...

