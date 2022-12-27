Read full article on original website
Related
lacademie.com
Flavorful Vietnamese Rice Paper Salad (Bánh Tráng Trộn)
Vietnamese rice paper salad (“Bánh tráng trộn”) is a famous snack commonly found on the streets of Saigon and other Southern provinces. It is a delectable combination of rice paper with green mango, meat jerky, dried shrimp, roasted peanuts, and other flavor-packed ingredients. When coming...
lacademie.com
The Greatest Fried Chicken With Rice (Cơm Gà Xối Mỡ)
Fried chicken with rice (“Cơm Gà Xối Mỡ”) is one of the most popular dishes in Saigon. This delectable recipe features chicken legs that have been boiled and then fried in hot oil until crisp up. The cook also utilizes the chicken boiling water to cook the rice, resulting in the most aromatic rice ever.
Comments / 0