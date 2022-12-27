’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, a creature was stirring — and it wasn’t a mouse. A mother is warning parents to hide their Christmas presents well after she caught her daughter Evie, 4, sneaking around and opening her presents early last Christmas Eve. Chloe Vizor is better prepared to keep the Christmas magic alive this year after her child ruined it the last time around. “I was worried about it spoiling Christmas morning,” she told Kennedy News. The 21-year-old had tucked her three girls into bed around 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve 2021. The children...

20 DAYS AGO