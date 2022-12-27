Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Reunions and Acts of Kindness Come as Southwest Airlines Travel Fiasco ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Community Pushes to Have Neighborhood Recognized as KoreatownLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Take A Look Back At Christmas The Year You Were Born
We always tend to get a bit nostalgic during the holidays. We look back at Christmases past and think of loved ones that are no longer with us on the holidays. As we get older, it's all about the kids and remembering how great Christmas time was every year. As...
I caught my kid opening Christmas gifts early — here are tips to prevent that
’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, a creature was stirring — and it wasn’t a mouse. A mother is warning parents to hide their Christmas presents well after she caught her daughter Evie, 4, sneaking around and opening her presents early last Christmas Eve. Chloe Vizor is better prepared to keep the Christmas magic alive this year after her child ruined it the last time around. “I was worried about it spoiling Christmas morning,” she told Kennedy News. The 21-year-old had tucked her three girls into bed around 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve 2021. The children...
Christmas on a Monday: Here’s when holidays, important dates fall in 2023
The majority of the major holidays celebrated in the United States fall during the week in 2023, with Christmas occurring on a Monday and Halloween on a Tuesday.
TODAY.com
Is Walmart open on Christmas? What to know about the store’s holiday hours
Family, friends and Christmas traditions are just a few of the things that make the holiday season so special. Whether this year's celebration includes a Christmas-themed getaway or a festive dinner with loved ones, it's likely going to involve a few trips to the store to stock up on gifts and groceries.
Community Holiday Cookie Swap
As a child, my mother would gather all of us kids together, and we’d prepare for our local church’s Holiday Cookie Swap. We’d bake holiday cookies and spend hours decorating them in preparation for the event at our church.
Ree Drummond Posts Cute Snap of Entire Family Dressed Up as Elves
Ree Drummond and her family celebrated Christmas in style. The Pioneer Woman, 53, took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share photos of her family as they got together in Vail, Colorado, to celebrate the holiday. The first photo showcased Drummond and her husband, Ladd Drummond, along with their five...
Help your kids fall asleep easily on Christmas Eve with these 4 expert tips
If your child is too excited to fall asleep on Christmas Eve, follow these four expert tips to help lull them into a peaceful holiday slumber.
domino
’Tis The Season to Transform Your Home Into a Cozy Cotswolds Cottage
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. While some might argue that Nancy Meyers movies are always relevant, it’s no secret that they’re having a bit of a moment. With coastal grandma ruling this past summer’s style, we’re considering cozy Cotswolds as its winter counterpart. Think: less Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give sporting a straw hat, more Cameron Diaz in The Holiday reading a first-edition novel on a floral armchair. Sweet design elements like mismatched furniture, painted cupboards, and ruffled upholstery make the look undeniably homey, which is just what we crave as we nest for colder months.
Detroit News
Five creative ways to bring in the New Year at home
Bringing in the New Year doesn’t have to be chaotic and expensive. It’s no secret that most New Year’s parties involve hanging out at a bar with tons of people waiting around for the countdown to begin. But if going out isn’t appealing to you this season, you can still have just as much fun at home.
TMZ.com
Andrew Zimmern Says TikTok Recipes Need to Stop This Holiday Season
Andrew Zimmern is putting an end to a very important debate ... mayonnaise does NOT belong in eggnog -- holidays or not -- and TikTok recipes do not belong in the kitchen!!!. We got the 'Bizarre Foods' host at LAX and picked his brain about the ... well, bizarre recipes going around on social media this festive season. Spoiler alert -- AZ ain't having it.
Walmart's Holiday Brownies Are Spreading Sweet Cheer On Instagram
Walmart knows how to provide customers with a holly jolly holiday season. Along with selling countless toys, the big box superstore has its own holiday section. Customers can find an entire holiday section with faux Christmas trees, ornaments, lights, and Christmas decorations. Of course, no holiday season is complete without some festive edible treats. Even if your local Walmart doesn't have a grocery section, the store makes sure to have loads of edible holiday treats for you and your guests to consume.
Comments / 0