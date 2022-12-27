ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

I caught my kid opening Christmas gifts early — here are tips to prevent that

’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, a creature was stirring — and it wasn’t a mouse. A mother is warning parents to hide their Christmas presents well after she caught her daughter Evie, 4, sneaking around and opening her presents early last Christmas Eve. Chloe Vizor is better prepared to keep the Christmas magic alive this year after her child ruined it the last time around. “I was worried about it spoiling Christmas morning,” she told Kennedy News. The 21-year-old had tucked her three girls into bed around 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve 2021. The children...
TODAY.com

Is Walmart open on Christmas? What to know about the store’s holiday hours

Family, friends and Christmas traditions are just a few of the things that make the holiday season so special. Whether this year's celebration includes a Christmas-themed getaway or a festive dinner with loved ones, it's likely going to involve a few trips to the store to stock up on gifts and groceries.
Lefty Graves

Community Holiday Cookie Swap

As a child, my mother would gather all of us kids together, and we’d prepare for our local church’s Holiday Cookie Swap. We’d bake holiday cookies and spend hours decorating them in preparation for the event at our church.
Parade

Ree Drummond Posts Cute Snap of Entire Family Dressed Up as Elves

Ree Drummond and her family celebrated Christmas in style. The Pioneer Woman, 53, took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share photos of her family as they got together in Vail, Colorado, to celebrate the holiday. The first photo showcased Drummond and her husband, Ladd Drummond, along with their five...
VAIL, CO
domino

’Tis The Season to Transform Your Home Into a Cozy Cotswolds Cottage

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. While some might argue that Nancy Meyers movies are always relevant, it’s no secret that they’re having a bit of a moment. With coastal grandma ruling this past summer’s style, we’re considering cozy Cotswolds as its winter counterpart. Think: less Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give sporting a straw hat, more Cameron Diaz in The Holiday reading a first-edition novel on a floral armchair. Sweet design elements like mismatched furniture, painted cupboards, and ruffled upholstery make the look undeniably homey, which is just what we crave as we nest for colder months.
GEORGIA STATE
Detroit News

Five creative ways to bring in the New Year at home

Bringing in the New Year doesn’t have to be chaotic and expensive. It’s no secret that most New Year’s parties involve hanging out at a bar with tons of people waiting around for the countdown to begin. But if going out isn’t appealing to you this season, you can still have just as much fun at home.
TMZ.com

Andrew Zimmern Says TikTok Recipes Need to Stop This Holiday Season

Andrew Zimmern is putting an end to a very important debate ... mayonnaise does NOT belong in eggnog -- holidays or not -- and TikTok recipes do not belong in the kitchen!!!. We got the 'Bizarre Foods' host at LAX and picked his brain about the ... well, bizarre recipes going around on social media this festive season. Spoiler alert -- AZ ain't having it.
Mashed

Walmart's Holiday Brownies Are Spreading Sweet Cheer On Instagram

Walmart knows how to provide customers with a holly jolly holiday season. Along with selling countless toys, the big box superstore has its own holiday section. Customers can find an entire holiday section with faux Christmas trees, ornaments, lights, and Christmas decorations. Of course, no holiday season is complete without some festive edible treats. Even if your local Walmart doesn't have a grocery section, the store makes sure to have loads of edible holiday treats for you and your guests to consume.

Comments / 0

Community Policy