Chicago, IL

BamBam
3d ago

Unbelievable, and everyone wants to know why the stores are closing up shop? SMH

Daniel
3d ago

Just a little Christmas present from lightfoot and Kim Foxx to another business on Michigan Ave. In fact, Lightfoot probably blames the business for the crime because of having too many expensive items. God forbid any of them blames criminals

Frank58
3d ago

seems they fid not get enough free gifts from charity organizations that they needed more stuff for under the tree

