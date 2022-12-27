Read full article on original website
Eli
3d ago
wait so he gets out on bail and skips his court hearing. you arrest him again add more charges and then offer bail again??? how stupid are these judges. what makes you think he will not skip out again???
Fred Garvin
2d ago
Thank goodness for the Safe-T Act (which is about as idiotic of a name as the Inflation Reduction Act).
Frank58
3d ago
what is this Low bail.. this man needs to stay and rot in jail
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago Heights Continues Ten Year Tradition As Harvey Park District Vendor Event Brings Joy In The South Land.South Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
45-time convicted felon scammed Chicago businesses by posing as a city employee, prosecutors say
46 strikes and you’re out, pal. Or maybe not. We’ll see. Prosecutors say a man on parole for his 43rd, 44th, and 45th felony convictions is the guy who dressed up like a city inspector to scam businesses out of money on Chicago’s North Side earlier this month.
One brother shot, another arrested after fight with police at scene
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is recovering after getting into a fight at the shooting scene – and we have learned the young man who got into a conflict with police was there to help his brother – the victim of the shooting.CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke Thursday to the mother of the two brothers. She has double the worry.One of Latosha Bradley's sons sits in the hospital, while the other is in police custody. Bradley is concerned – after a fill-up at a South Side gas station led to both her sons not coming home Thursday night.Chicago...
Bank robbed on Elmhurst Road in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- The FBI late Thursday was on the scene of a bank robbery in Des Plaines.The robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank at 845 S. Elmhurst Rd. in Des Plaines, according to the FBI. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m., according to Des Plaines police.As of early Thursday evening, there was no description of the suspect.Further details were not immediately available.
Man gets 9 years for killing woman, injuring another in Wrigleyville hit-and-run
Chicago — A Lincoln Park man has been sentenced to nine years for killing a 27-year-old cancer survivor and injuring the woman’s friend in a hit-and-run collision in Wrigleyville last year, according to court records. Brett Dimick, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to report an...
Far Southeast Side Chicago bank robbed by armed suspect who passed note to teller, FBI says
The suspect displayed a handgun and was seen wearing a black pea coat and surgical mask in a surveillance image released by the FBI.
Dog stabbed multiple times by Chicago woman has vet bills covered thanks to donations
CHICAGO - A dog is recovering at home with his family after he was stabbed multiple times by a woman on Chicago's Northwest Side earlier this week. After the dog was injured, the Garrido Stray Foundation posted on Facebook asking the community to help cover the cost of the Chihuahua's vet bills.
Cook County teen found guilty of burglarizing BMW dealership, attempting to hit police officer with car
WESTMONT, Ill. - A 17-year-old boy was sentenced Wednesday to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice for burglarizing a BMW dealership and attempting to drive a vehicle into a police officer last year. The teen was found guilty last month of two counts of armed violence, one count of burglary,...
Reports detail police interaction with family before murder-suicide
One month after five family members died in a Buffalo Grove home, the village has released documents detailing a string of domestic-related calls to police leading up to that murder-suicide.
A good Samaritan shot at after coming to the aid of car crash victim
A red Dodge Challenger was seen speeding at about 03:30 a.m. shortly before it crashed into a semi-truck on South Des Plaines at Taylor, according to a preliminary report from Chicago Police.
Chicago woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was walking family pet
CHICAGO — A Chicago woman is accused of stabbing a dog multiple times while a teen girl was taking the family pet on a walk, authorities said. Jeanette Olivo, 61, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Chicago Police Department online booking records.
Family of Retired Pastor Who Was Killed in High-Speed Crash Calls for Probe Into His Death
Neely Dotson was 87 years old when he died in a car crash in late May, but no one was ever arrested following the accident. The crash happened on Lincoln Highway near Interstate-57. Police reports the family gave to NBC 5 show that the car, a Toyota, which hit Dotson's was speeding – going more than 70 miles per hour.
Barrington acupuncturist faces two sex-related charges, police expect more to come
BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An acupuncturist in northwest suburban Barrington is facing two sex-related charges – and a third person has also now come forward.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, police say they fear and expect that third person will not be the last.Calls to Holistic Acupuncture, at 109A E. Station St. in Barrington, went unanswered Wednesday. A sign on the door told patients the office was closed.Owner Kwan Chong, 63, is now the subject of an investigation. Police said Chong is charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault during two separate clients' acupuncture treatments.A third person has...
Slain woman's family heartbroken as accused killer set to be released before trial
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a murdered South Chicago woman is outraged that the man charged with killing her is set to be released on his own recognizance, because his case was not brought to trial fast enough.Only on 2, Suzanne Le Mignot has the story of the family's heartbreak."It was pretty hurtful. It was definitely something that we were not expecting," Ebony Peel said of the impending release of Drew Carter III in the kidnapping and murder case involving her sister-in-law, Jessica Flores. Carter is awaiting trial in Flores' murder. The mother of six was reported missing in...
1 robber arrested, 3 others escape after holdup crew claims at least 9 more victims
Update December 29: A 17-year-old boy is charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery in connection with the incident on Cortland Street, according to Chicago police. Chicago police arrested one suspect, but three others escaped following another wave of armed robberies that stretched...
Indiana man charged with abusing dog in viral video back in custody
CHICAGO (CBS) – An Indiana man who was charged with punching and throwing a dog in a video that went viral back in September is now back in custody. Jose Orlando Cartegna, 28, of Hammond, was charged with one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty for the attack on the dog on Sept. 22.Cartegna was seen on surveillance video, in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street. He was also seen craning the dog's neck, shouting, and gesturing at someone in the building above the van before driving away.He was taken back into custody on Dec. 21 around 10:19 p.m., in the 300 block of West Ontario Street in River North. Chicago police say Cartegna had a serviceable warrant out of Chicago but didn't disclose what it was for. He was also arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and making an improper right turn. Court and bond information was not immediately available.
‘I’ll kill you’: Video shows food truck robbery in Logan Square
CHICAGO — It was a frightening start to work Wednesday for employees at Bearse Manufacturing Company in Logan Square. Just before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, an employee named Irma was stopping to get something to eat at a food truck parked in the 3800 block of West Cortland. Moments later, a dark car pulled up and […]
Chicago police officer injured while responding to shooting on South Side
While responding to the incident, CPD said a police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was confronted by a person near the scene.
Arrest warrant issued after former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon fails to appear in court to face battery allegations
Chicago — A Cook County judge has issued an arrest warrant for retired NBA star Ben Gordon after the former Chicago Bull failed to appear in court on misdemeanor battery charges last week, according to court records. Gordon was arrested on November 4 for allegedly battering two security guards...
2 teens wounded in Park Manor shooting while inside rideshare vehicle: Chicago police
One of the 18 year olds was seriously hurt after being shot in the back, CPD said.
Man on electronic monitoring for his 4th gun case had a gun in his pocket during a traffic stop, Chicago cops say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a man on electronic monitoring for a Class X felony gun case had a pistol capable of firing automatic gunfire in his jacket pocket during a Chicago police traffic stop on Monday. Judge David Navarro held 23-year-old Deray Calcote without bail during a court hearing...
