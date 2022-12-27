Read full article on original website
Erie Water Works busy with breaks
Erie Water Works employees have had a busy holiday season trying to keep the system running in frigid conditions. The latest break at West 8th Street and Nevada Drive in Millcreek. The cold temperatures have been a prime reason for the breaks but so has the recent warm up that is causing a freeze-thaw cycle. […]
St. Johns County Fire Rescue responds to fire at Walmart in St. Augustine
St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded Wednesday morning to a fire at Walmart on U.S. 1 in St. Augustine. Smoke was reported inside the building, SJCFR said. Employees had to evacuate the building while firefighters investigated. Action News Jax is working to find out the cause of the fire and...
Picture Perfect Weather- Callen
Union: 'Perfect storm' exposed Southwest problems
Interstate 90 reopens at PA/NY state line after multi-day closure
Gov. Wolf sending Pa. crews to help Buffalo's snow removal
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
Michigan woman dies of cold exposure after being found in assisted living facility parking lot
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 82-year-old woman has died from cold exposure after a snow plow driver discovered her outside of an assisted living facility in Bath Township, police said.The woman was found at about 7:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Vista Springs Timber Ridge Village assisted living community located at 16260 Park Lake Road.Police say a snow plow driver was clearing the parking lot and saw the resident curled up in the snow at the north end of the parking lot. The woman was carried inside, and staff, police and fire treated her for extreme cold exposure.According to police, she was transported to Sparrow Hospital, where she died.The Bath Township Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the incident.
Plane crashes upon landing at airport along Idaho-Wyoming border
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Idaho/Wyoming border this morning just before 10am to a report of an airplane crash at the end of the Alpine Airport Runway. Fire and Emergency Personnel from Alpine, Wyoming responded to the scene, finding no injuries to both occupants of the plane and minor damage. Deputies interviewed the pilot, who advised icy conditions on the runway as he was landing prevented him from...
Women who found missing twin speak out
I-90 Reopens in Western New York
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — Interstate 90 reopened in western New York on Tuesday. The days long closure had a major effect in the region over the holiday weekend, limiting travel in and out. Truckers passing through Erie said the road closure slowed them down significantly, forcing them...
Allendale Township man faces long road to recovery following barn explosion
Family says the doctors have removed Carl Beintema's right leg below his knee- and they're still working to save his left leg.
Western Pa. to get new, upgraded Amtrak Airo trains
Amtrak is upgrading a select portion of its fleet and Western Pennsylvania passengers will benefit. The Pennsylvanian line — which runs from Pittsburgh to Harrisburg and connects to Philadelphia and New York — will be getting new Amtrak Airo trains. These new, modern trains are coming to 14 Amtrak routes and will begin debuting in 2026.
Pennsylvania pair charged with stealing garbage collectors' Christmas tips
East Goshen, Pa. — On the morning of December 20, police in East Goshen, Pennsylvania received a report of a suspicious vehicle driving slowly through a residential neighborhood. After pulling the car over, officers found numerous envelopes labeled "Trashmen," along with gift cards and cash inside the vehicle. An investigation revealed the man and woman inside the car had reportedly been stealing holiday tips intended for garbage collectors under the...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania
While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
Millcreek Township to Collect Live Christmas Trees Curbside
Millcreek Township is asking residents to not trash their live Christmas Trees. The City of Erie is making the same request. Millcreek Township will be collecting live trees curbside January 9th through the 13th. The trees will be composted instead of being sent to a local landfill. Waste Management said...
Firefighters battle Christmas Eve morning fire in bitterly cold temperatures at central Pa. home
Firefighters from several departments were called out to an early Christmas Eve morning fire in Dauphin County in frigid cold temperatures. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 2000 block of River Road in Londonderry Township early Saturday morning, according to the Lower Swatara Fire Department. The Londonderry Fire...
4 youth involved in car crash, leaving one dead (NYSP press release)
The New York State Police, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in Cortland County. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an SUV driving through a red traffic light at the intersection of State Route 281 and West Main St., in the Town of Cortlandville. The Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on State Route 281, when the SUV failed to comply. Both the SUV and vehicle that the Deputy was operating, lost control and crashed, after failing to negotiate a turn onto the Interstate 81 on-ramp in the Town of Homer.
PennDOT License, Photo Centers Close for New Year
HARRISBURG PA – Driver license and photo centers in Pottstown, King of Prussia, Norristown, and Harleysville, along with others across Pennsylvania, will be closed Saturday through Monday (Dec. 31, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023) in observance of the New Year holiday, the state Department of Transportation announced. Customers may...
10-year-old Pennsylvania law to raise gas prices on Jan. 1
A little-known Pennsylvania law on the books for 10 years could be causing more headaches at the pumps starting Jan. 1. There are enough things we know about that can raise prices at the pumps, things like world events, global price increases and the cost of shipping. What about a Pennsylvania law passed in 2013 […]
