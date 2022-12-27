ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxing Day TV deal: 48-inch LG C2 for just £899 at Amazon

By Joe Svetlik
Want to nab yourself one of the very best TVs around? Well, you're in luck, because you can grab a 48-inch LG C2 OLED for £899, thanks to this Amazon Boxing Day deal . This brings the C2 down 36% from its original £1399 retail price.

In our review of the LG C2 OLED , we loved its bright and punchy picture; its unbeatable gaming specs; and its engaging sound. Put simply, if you're in the market for a new TV, you can't go wrong with a C2, especially on a discount.

LG C2 OLED Boxing Day deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWE1h_0jvcVEPq00

LG C2 OLED 48-inch £1399 £899 at Amazon
The C2 is an absolute class act from start to finish. Its other sizes won plenty of What Hi-Fi? Awards this year, with the 42-inch model taking two Awards itself. While we haven't tested this 48-inch model specifically, it should be every bit as good the 42 incher but noticeably more cinematic in scale. Check out our review of the 42-inch LG C2 here . View Deal

Just how good is the LG C2? The 65-inch model won our coveted Best TV Award this year. And it wasn't a one off – the 42-inch version also won the Best TV in its size category as well as Best Gaming TV gongs. Impressive.

While we haven't reviewed the 48-inch model (there are only so many hours in the day), we expect it to perform more or less identically to the 42-inch model – but obviously bigger. It comes with a stand (whereas the smaller model has feet) and offers the same new Alpha 9 Generation 5 processor as the pricier G2 model. This builds on the already impressive picture enhancement tricks of its predecessor in a number of ways.

First there’s a new Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm that breaks the image down into far more analysis ‘zones’ to deliver more accurate and striking HDR results. LG’s AI/Deep Learning systems now also deliver both enhanced image object recognition/reproduction and improved recognition of foreground and background image content, creating a more three-dimensional and balanced image. Plus there’s a new upscaling system that actually removes a processing ‘step’ from 2021’s system, since it was found that this could add noise to the picture.

All four HDMI ports are certified 2.1 with 48Gbps. That means they all support the gaming features of 4K 120Hz , ALLM and VRR found on the latest premium PC graphics cards, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. So you won't have to faff around making sure your console is plugged into the 'correct' HDMI port. HGiG also comes as standard and, uniquely, Dolby Vision gaming is supported right up to 4K/120Hz.

LG's webOS 22 platform is also on board. This is super easy to use, and supports all the major streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

It’s worth noting, too, that the Alpha 9 Gen 5 system supports Dolby’s new Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail feature, which produces even sharper, more refined pictures in different room conditions than Dolby Vision IQ usually does.

In short, the 48-inch C2 has the same features and picture processing tech as its Award-winning brethren, just at a different size. At this price, it's an absolute steal.

Check out our full LG OLED42C2 TV review

LG C2 vs G2 : which is the best LG OLED TV?

As well as our list of the best OLED

And all the best 4K OLED TV deals

Community Policy