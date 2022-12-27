Are Bostonians Okay? Boston Ranked Among Loneliest Cities In America

Not everyone who lives alone is lonely, but a new study ranked over 170 American cities to find the cities that have the highest percentage of adults living alone – and Boston made the cut.

With over 38% of its population living alone, Boston was ranked the 30th "loneliest" city in America, the Chamber of Commerce found. This figure is significantly higher than the nationwide average, which shows that 29% of all American households are one-person households.

Boston did prove to be less "lonely" than Washington, DC, St. Louis, MO, and Alexandria, VA, which ranked numbers one, two, and three, respectively.

The study also analyzed which cities are the least "lonely," and California cities topped the list, with Fontana, Oxnard, and Moreno Valley sitting at the top of the board.

The study used Census Bureau data to rank percentages of single-person households in cities with a population of over 150,000.